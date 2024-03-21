Texas Tech enters the NCAA Tournament after going through three different kind of streaks. Texas Tech won 16 of the first 19 games under first-year coach Grant McCasland, but then went 3-6 to be sitting at 19-9 on Feb. 27. The Red Raiders won four of their last five games to enter the NCAA Tournament and finish 23-10 overall and 11-7 in the Big 12. NC State plays Texas Tech at 9:40 p.m. tonight on CBS in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Texas Tech sophomore guard Pop Isaacs is averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 assists per game this season. (USA Today Sports photos)

Advertisement

Overview

Texas Tech uses a three-guard lineup with sophomore point guard Pop Isaacs, senior combo guard Joe Toussaint, who previously played at Iowa and West Virginia, and former UNC wing Kerwin Walton, a senior. Add in sixth man extraordinaire Chance McMillian, a senior wing from Grand Canyon, and all are capable three-point shooters. Sophomore small ball power forward Darrion Williams has emerged as a star, but is coming off a sprained ankle. Center has been in flux with injured senior Warren Washington, who has played at Oregon State, Nevada and Arizona State. Sophomore Robert Jennings has filled in at center. Rankings Texas Tech is No. 27 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 63. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Red Raiders ranked No. 24 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 56. KenPom.com has Texas Tech at No. 26, and NCSU checks in at No. 56 this season. Shooting Texas Tech is averaging 75.6 points per game and shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 36.5 percent on three-pointers and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line. Walton is shooting 47.0 percent from three-point land and Williams is at 46.7 percent. Texas Tech has four key players who are shooting at least 83.6 percent from the free-throw line. Rebounding The Red Raiders are averaging 35.0 rebounds per game and have a plus-1.2 rebounding margin. TTU has 326 offensive rebounds, with Williams getting 62. Williams is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game and Washington is second with 7.4 Defense TTU is allowing 69.3 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three-point land. Washington has 37 blocks and Toussaint has a team-high 45 steals. Depth The aforementioned McMillian is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, and he shoots 39.6 percent on three-pointers and 90.9 percent on free throws. Freshman center Eemeli Yalaha, who is 6-8 and 210 pounds from Finland has played in 17 games. If Washington is healthy, then Jennings can come back to the bench. TTU’s depth took a hit when former Auburn and Arizona State senior forward Devan Cambridge got injured Dec. 6. Sophomore power forward KyeRon Lindsay was kicked off the team after Feb. 27.

Star Watch

Texas Tech sophomore Darrion Williams is the epitome of the small ball power forward at a listed 6-foot-6 and 210-pounds. Williams wasn’t a touted prep player, but veteran recruiting gurus such as Frank Burlison touted him. He played at prep powerhouse Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman and picked Nevada for the 2022 spring signing period over offers from Long Beach State, Weber State, Montana and Eastern Washington. Williams, who is from Sacramento, Calif. averaged 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and he shot 35.7 percent from three-point land. He had 12 points in the NCAA Tournament loss to Arizona State in the First Four. ASU guard D.J. Horne, who is now at NC State, had 20 points and four three-pointers in the win. Williams made the move to Texas Tech and he’s absolutely flourished during the second half of the season. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds a contest, and shot a blistering 46.7 percent on three-pointers this season. Starting with the loss at Baylor on Feb. 6, he’s averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in his last 11 games. The highlight was having 30 points and 11 rebounds and made all four three-pointers in a 79-50 win over then No. 6-ranked Nebraska. Williams has nine double-doubles for points and rebounds. He did sprain his ankle after playing 28 minutes against BYU in the Big 12 quarterfinals last Thursday, and missed the blowout loss against Houston.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 5.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg) SG — 0 D.J. Horne (6-1, 175, Sr., 16.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg) PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 6.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 1.0 bpg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 12.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.8 apg) Texas Tech PG — 2 Richard "Pop" Isaacs (6-2, 170, Soph., 15.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg) SG — 6 Joe Toussaint (6-0, 190, Sr., 12.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg) G — 24 Kerwin Walton (6-5, 200, Sr., 8.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.5 apg) PF — 5 Darrion Williams (6-6, 210, Soph., 11.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg) C — 22 Warren Washington (7-0, 225, Sr., 9.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 bpg)) or 25 Robert Jennings (6-7, 225, Soph., 4.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.4 apg)

Numbers Of Note

8 Sweet 16 appearances by Texas Tech since 1961, with the 2019 squad falling in the title game against Virginia. 30 Wins by the 1995-96 squad which helped put Texas Tech on the national map. The squad went 30-2, finished eighth in the final The Associated Press poll and produced future NBA players Jason Sasser, Cory Carr, Tony Battie and Darvin Ham. 138 Career wins by the late Bobby Knight at Texas Tech from 2002-08 in his second act of coaching. The Red Raiders went to four NCAA Tournaments under Knight.

Game Within The Game: Texas Tech's Pop Isaacs vs. NCSU's Casey Morsell

Sophomore point guard Richard “Pop” Isaacs Jr. can heat up in a hurry. The 6-2, 170-pounder averaged 15.9 points and 3.5 assists per game this season. He isn't bashful in getting up shots and shot just 35.5 percent from the field and 30.1 percent on three-pointers. The shooting percentages got skewed by a tough stretch from Feb. 3-to-March 2. Isaacs went 30 of 117 from the field for 25.6 percent over nine games. However, Isaac bounced back in three of his final four games, with Houston shutting him down last Friday. Isaac has done particularly well against BYU this season. He scored a season-high 32 points and six three-pointers against BYU on Jan. 20 in a 85-78 win. Isaac also had 22 points in the 81-67 win over the Cougars in the Big 12 Tournament.. He also had 28 points against Sam Houston State on Dec. 28. Isaac, who is the son of long-time West Coast grassroots basketball coach Richard Isaacs Sr., he was ranked No. 114 overall in the class of 2022 coming out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado High. NC State has faced guards who share some of the similarities, such as North Carolina senior R.J. Davis, and that usually means a tag-team of Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor on defense. The 6-3, 200-pound Morsell is averaging 11.5 points per game, and he's shooting 27.7 percent from three-point land.