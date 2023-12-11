Tennessee-Martin has scored at least 90 points in five games, and at least 80 in two others. NC State is off to a 6-2 start and has four non-conference games left.

The Skyhawks have a 6-4 record, but three of the wins are against non-Division I opponents.

NC State will get a good workout Tuesday against Tennessee-Martin at PNC Arena on the ACC Network.

Junior guard Jordan Sears and senior small forward KK Curry have been the foundation for Tennessee-Martin the last two years.

Sears arrived in 2022-23 from Gardner-Webb, and Curry had arrived in 2021-22 from South Alabama and will be a three-year starter for the Skyhawks. Former UAB wing Koby Jeffries isn’t much of a scorer in filling out the starting lineup.

North Florida junior power forward Jacob Crews arrived as a stretch four. Senior center Issa Muhammed, a 6-foot-9 and 245-pounder from New Mexico State, missed the last game, but has been a key cog the first nine games. He is averaging 11.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

UT-Martin went 19-14 overall and 10-8 last year.

Rankings

Tennessee-Martin is No. 203 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 53.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Skyhawks ranked No. 246 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 46.

KenPom.com has Tennessee-Martin at No. 259, and NCSU checks in at No. 70 this season.

RealtimeRPI.com has Tennessee-Martin was ranked No. 244 in the country, and NC State is No. 50.

Shooting

Tennessee-Martin is averaging 87.0 points per game and shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent on three-pointers and 73.2 percent from the three-point land.

Spears is shooting 47.8 percent on three-pointers, Crews is 41.8 percent from beyond the arc and junior wing Sebastian Mendoza comes off the bench for 40.0 percent.

Rebounding

Tennessee-Martin is averaging 45.3. rebounds per game, which is a plus-5.0 rebounding margin.

Crews leads the way at 9.0 rebounds per game and has 27 offensive rebounds. Muhammad, if he can play, is second at 8.9 rebounds per game.

Defense

The Skyhawks are allowing 80.2 points per game and opponents are shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 31.9 percent on three-pointers.

Sears and Muhammad have 11 steals and Crews has 10, and Curry has a team-best six blocks.

Depth

The Skyhawks will have power forward David Kamwanga move to the bench if Muhammed is healthy.

Mendoza, junior guard Justus Jackson and senior guard Desmond Williams provide perimeter depth. Jackson is the top scorer of the group, averaging 8.8 points per game.

Junior power forward Jalen Myers and junior center Christian Fussell join Kamwanga in the post. Myers is averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.