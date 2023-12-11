Scouting Tennessee-Martin
NC State will get a good workout Tuesday against Tennessee-Martin at PNC Arena on the ACC Network.
The Skyhawks have a 6-4 record, but three of the wins are against non-Division I opponents.
Tennessee-Martin has scored at least 90 points in five games, and at least 80 in two others. NC State is off to a 6-2 start and has four non-conference games left.
Overview
Junior guard Jordan Sears and senior small forward KK Curry have been the foundation for Tennessee-Martin the last two years.
Sears arrived in 2022-23 from Gardner-Webb, and Curry had arrived in 2021-22 from South Alabama and will be a three-year starter for the Skyhawks. Former UAB wing Koby Jeffries isn’t much of a scorer in filling out the starting lineup.
North Florida junior power forward Jacob Crews arrived as a stretch four. Senior center Issa Muhammed, a 6-foot-9 and 245-pounder from New Mexico State, missed the last game, but has been a key cog the first nine games. He is averaging 11.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
UT-Martin went 19-14 overall and 10-8 last year.
Rankings
Tennessee-Martin is No. 203 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 53.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Skyhawks ranked No. 246 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 46.
KenPom.com has Tennessee-Martin at No. 259, and NCSU checks in at No. 70 this season.
RealtimeRPI.com has Tennessee-Martin was ranked No. 244 in the country, and NC State is No. 50.
Shooting
Tennessee-Martin is averaging 87.0 points per game and shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent on three-pointers and 73.2 percent from the three-point land.
Spears is shooting 47.8 percent on three-pointers, Crews is 41.8 percent from beyond the arc and junior wing Sebastian Mendoza comes off the bench for 40.0 percent.
Rebounding
Tennessee-Martin is averaging 45.3. rebounds per game, which is a plus-5.0 rebounding margin.
Crews leads the way at 9.0 rebounds per game and has 27 offensive rebounds. Muhammad, if he can play, is second at 8.9 rebounds per game.
Defense
The Skyhawks are allowing 80.2 points per game and opponents are shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 31.9 percent on three-pointers.
Sears and Muhammad have 11 steals and Crews has 10, and Curry has a team-best six blocks.
Depth
The Skyhawks will have power forward David Kamwanga move to the bench if Muhammed is healthy.
Mendoza, junior guard Justus Jackson and senior guard Desmond Williams provide perimeter depth. Jackson is the top scorer of the group, averaging 8.8 points per game.
Junior power forward Jalen Myers and junior center Christian Fussell join Kamwanga in the post. Myers is averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.
Star Watch
Junior point guard Jordan Sears is off to a terrific start the first 10 games.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Daytona Beach, Fla., started his career at Gardner-Webb for his first two years, and then transferred to Tennessee-Martin.
Sears averaged 15.3 points, 3.4 rebound and 2.8 assists per game, and shot 48.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three-point land.
Sears has increased to 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. He is shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc. He torched North Alabama for 34 points and seven assists in a 105-103 double-overtime victory Nov. 22.
Sears followed the next game with 27 points in a 94-71 win over Chicago State. He also had 21 points in a 87-63 loss at Mississippi State on Nov. 11, the lone high major opponent this season.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 12.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg)
SG — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 14.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 13.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 apg)
PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 5.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 0.1 apg)
C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 13.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg)
Tennessee-Martin
PG — 3 Jordan Sears (5-11, 185, Jr., 19.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.1 spg)
SG — 1 Koby Jeffries (6-3, 195, Jr., 3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)
SF — 0 KK Curry (6-6, 205, Sr., 8.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.7 apg)
PF — 2 Issa Muhammad (6-9, 245, Sr., 11.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg) or 55 David Kamwanga (6-7, 220, Jr., 1.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.0 apg)
C — 35 Jacob Crews (6-8, 210, Jr., 16.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg)
Numbers Of Note
11 Players on the roster that have transferred into the program, with a 12th, who is a junior college transfer. David Kamwanga and Braylon Jackson are the lone former high school signees.
14 Years ago that Tennessee-Martin coach Ryan Ridder started his career as an assistant coach at North Raleigh Christian Academy. He then was an assistant coach at Campbell from 2010-13.
34.2 Defensive rebounds per game for the Skyhawks, which leads Division I.
Game Within The Game: Tennessee-Martin's Jacob Crews vs. NC State's power forwards
The 6-8, 210-pound Jacob Crews is a unique player because he can really shoot the three-point shot at his height.
Crews started three games in 31 games over two years at North Florida, but has flourished at Tennessee-Martin. He is averaging 16.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and he’s shooting 50 percent from the field and 41.8 percent on three-pointers.
Crews is 28 of 67 on three-pointers this season, and even attempted 13 three-pointers (making four) in a 80-74 win over Eastern Kentucky, which is coached by former NC State assistant coach A.W. Hamilton.
Crews had 25 points, eight rebounds and went 4 of 5 on three-pointers in the win at Chicago State. He also had 24 points and 17 rebounds against non-Division I opponent Brescia on Nov. 13.
Crews struggled against Mississippi State, and he had two poitns and nine rebounds in 27 minutes.
NC State power forward Mohamed Diarra could get the start and be the first player to guard Crews. The 6-10, 215-pound Diarra is averaging 5.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
If it isn’t Diarra starting, then 6-10, 240-pound Ben Middlebrooks could start. The junior is averaging 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. The Wolfpack will play freshman Dennis Parker and sophomore MJ Rice as small ball power forwards.
