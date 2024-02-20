Scouting Syracuse
Syracuse has gone 2-4 since defeating NC State 77-65 on Jan. 27 in a home game.
The Orange have defeated North Carolina and Louisville at home, but also have lost to Boston College, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, on the road, plus a home contest against Clemson.
Syracuse's non-conference highlights include high major wins over LSU, Georgetown and Oregon.
Syracuse (16-10 overall, 7-8 ACC) plays at NC State (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN2.
Overview
Syracuse sophomore guards J.J. Starling and Judah Mintz combined for 46 points when the Orange topped the Wolfpack.
Sophomore wing Chris Bell had 13 points and three three-pointers. Syracuse had a small-ball lineup with sophomore center Maliq Brown and sophomore forward Justin Taylor.
One change since the last meeting, junior power forward Benny Williams, who had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench against NCSU, has been dismissed from the squad.
Rankings
Syracuse is No. 90 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 75.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Orange ranked No. 104 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 70.
KenPom.com has Syracuse at No. 89, and NCSU checks in at No. 73 this season.
Shooting
Syracuse is averaging 75.4 points per game, and are shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 32.4 percent on three-pointers and 71.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Bell is easily the best of the three-point shooters at 39.3 percent, and Starling is at 32.2 percent this season.
Rebounding
The Orange are averaging 34.2 rebounds per game, but are still minus-4.5 on rebounding margin this season.
Brown leads the Orange with 6.8 rebounds per game, and sophomore Quadir Copeland is second at 4.8 rebound a contest. Brown had 59 offensive rebounds, and the Orange has 233 offensive reobunds.
Defense
Syracuse is allowing 74.3 points per game, with opponents shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 33.4 percent on three-pointers.
Brown has 25 blocks and 59 steals, and Mintz had 55 steals. Copeland isn't a shot-blocker, but has 40 steals off the bench.
Depth
The depth has taken a hit with the loss of Williams, who was averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game. The 6-6, 200-pound Copeland plays crucial minutes off the bench, and is averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22.2 minutes a contest. He has scored in double figures in 11 games, and he had a career-high 22 points and nine rebounds in a 81-73 win over the Panthers on Dec. 30.
Sophomore center Peter Carey, junior center Mounir Hima and sophomore guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. are options off the bench. Cuffe has appeared in all 23 games and is averaging 3.2 points in 10.7 minutes a contest.
Star Watch
Sophomore point guard Judah Mintz understands how to generate points.
Mintz works angles, goes body hunting for fouls and is more of a mid-range shooter, rather than a 3-point marksman. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 30.4 percent on three-pointers and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Mintz had 20 points after going 14 of 18 at the free-throw line in the win over NC State. The number of free throws was not a fluke as he's shot at least 10 free throws in 11 games this season. Clemson and Boston College were able to avoid fouling him in recent games, and he just had two free-throw attempts.
Mintz had a career-high 33 points in a 80-57 win over LSU on Nov. 28. He has scored in double figures in every game, but two, and has reached at least 20 points in 12 contests.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder was a key target for NC State, but then assistant coach Adrian Autry landed him out of Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy. Rivals.com ranked Mintz the No. 62 overall player in the class of 2022.
Mintz averaged 16.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds per game last year, and he shot 44.3 percent from the field.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg)
SG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 17.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.4 spg)
SF — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg)
PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 4.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 0.3 apg)
C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 12.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg)
Syracuse
PG — 3 Judah Mintz (6-4, 185, Soph., 18.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg)
SG — 2 JJ Starling (6-4, 206, Soph., 13.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.8 apg)
SF — 4 Chris Bell (6-7, 188, Soph., 11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.7 apg)
F — 5 Justin Taylor (6-6, 218, Soph., 4.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg)
C — 1 Maliq Brown (6-8, 222, Soph., 9.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.3 spg, 1.0 bpg)
Numbers Of Note
3 Former Syracuse players currently in the NBA — Oshae Brissett (Celtics), Jerami Grant (Trail Blazers) and Cole Swider (Heat). Swider is also in the G-League, along with Buddy Boeheim (Motor City) and Elijah Hughes (Wisconsin Herd).
5 Wins in the last six meetings for Syracuse at PNC Arena. Syracuse is 13-6 all-time against NC State.
1,000 Syracuse sophomore point guard Judah Mintz is four points away from reaching 1,000 career points.
Game Within The Game: Syracuse's Chris Bell vs. NCSU's Casey Morsell
If Syracuse has sophomore guards Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling clicking, and then sophomore Chris Bell is also playing well, they become a potent offense.
Bell is both the best three-point shooter and most prolific shooter for the Orange. He exploded for 8 of 10 on three-pointers for 30 points in the 94-92 win over Louisville. He also had 20 points and four three-pointers in the 69-59 win over Boston College on Jan. 10.
Bell had 25 points and six three-pointers in the 79-75 non-conference win over Colgate on Nov. 14. He also had 20 points and six three-pointers in the 80-57 blowout win over LSU on Nov. 28.
Bell went by Chris Bunch in high school and he was ranked No. 90 overall and a four-star prospect by Rivals.com coming out of Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy in the class of 2022. The. 6-7, 188-pounder is originally from Concord, Calif.
NC State senior wing Casey Morsell will likely guard different Syracuse perimeter players. He is averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 28.7 percent on three-pointers.
