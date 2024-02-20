Syracuse (16-10 overall, 7-8 ACC) plays at NC State (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN2.

The Orange have defeated North Carolina and Louisville at home, but also have lost to Boston College, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, on the road, plus a home contest against Clemson.

Syracuse has gone 2-4 since defeating NC State 77-65 on Jan. 27 in a home game.

Syracuse sophomore guards J.J. Starling and Judah Mintz combined for 46 points when the Orange topped the Wolfpack.

Sophomore wing Chris Bell had 13 points and three three-pointers. Syracuse had a small-ball lineup with sophomore center Maliq Brown and sophomore forward Justin Taylor.

One change since the last meeting, junior power forward Benny Williams, who had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench against NCSU, has been dismissed from the squad.

Rankings

Syracuse is No. 90 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 75.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Orange ranked No. 104 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 70.

KenPom.com has Syracuse at No. 89, and NCSU checks in at No. 73 this season.

Shooting

Syracuse is averaging 75.4 points per game, and are shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 32.4 percent on three-pointers and 71.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Bell is easily the best of the three-point shooters at 39.3 percent, and Starling is at 32.2 percent this season.

Rebounding

The Orange are averaging 34.2 rebounds per game, but are still minus-4.5 on rebounding margin this season.

Brown leads the Orange with 6.8 rebounds per game, and sophomore Quadir Copeland is second at 4.8 rebound a contest. Brown had 59 offensive rebounds, and the Orange has 233 offensive reobunds.

Defense

Syracuse is allowing 74.3 points per game, with opponents shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 33.4 percent on three-pointers.

Brown has 25 blocks and 59 steals, and Mintz had 55 steals. Copeland isn't a shot-blocker, but has 40 steals off the bench.

Depth

The depth has taken a hit with the loss of Williams, who was averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game. The 6-6, 200-pound Copeland plays crucial minutes off the bench, and is averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22.2 minutes a contest. He has scored in double figures in 11 games, and he had a career-high 22 points and nine rebounds in a 81-73 win over the Panthers on Dec. 30.

Sophomore center Peter Carey, junior center Mounir Hima and sophomore guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. are options off the bench. Cuffe has appeared in all 23 games and is averaging 3.2 points in 10.7 minutes a contest.