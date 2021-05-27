Scouting Pittsburgh

NC State begins its quest for the 2021 ACC Baseball Tournament Championship Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

The Wolfpack (28-15, 19-14 ACC) holds the No. 3 seed of the tournament and is the highest-seeded team in Pool C. The Panthers (23-19, 16-17 ACC) is the No. 10 seed of the tournament.

Because Pitt defeated the other team in Pool C, sixth-seeded North Carolina, on Tuesday, the winner of Thursday night's contest will advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

A win for NC State would drop Pitt to 1-1 in pool play. If every team in a pool goes 1-1, the highest seed advances, so a win Thursday would be enough to advance the Pack to the semifinals even it was to lose Friday's scheduled contest with UNC.

A win for the Panthers would give them a 2-0 record in pool play, which would automatically secure a spot in the semifinals and would eliminate NC State and UNC.

Thursday night's game between the Wolfpack and the Panthers is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on RSN and ACC Network Extra for out-of-market viewers. The game can also be heard on the Wolfpack Sports Network, which will air on WKNC 88.1 FM in the Raleigh area.

Here is a preview for Thursday's matchup: