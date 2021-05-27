Scouting Pittsburgh
NC State begins its quest for the 2021 ACC Baseball Tournament Championship Thursday night against Pittsburgh.
The Wolfpack (28-15, 19-14 ACC) holds the No. 3 seed of the tournament and is the highest-seeded team in Pool C. The Panthers (23-19, 16-17 ACC) is the No. 10 seed of the tournament.
Because Pitt defeated the other team in Pool C, sixth-seeded North Carolina, on Tuesday, the winner of Thursday night's contest will advance to the semifinals on Saturday.
A win for NC State would drop Pitt to 1-1 in pool play. If every team in a pool goes 1-1, the highest seed advances, so a win Thursday would be enough to advance the Pack to the semifinals even it was to lose Friday's scheduled contest with UNC.
A win for the Panthers would give them a 2-0 record in pool play, which would automatically secure a spot in the semifinals and would eliminate NC State and UNC.
Thursday night's game between the Wolfpack and the Panthers is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on RSN and ACC Network Extra for out-of-market viewers. The game can also be heard on the Wolfpack Sports Network, which will air on WKNC 88.1 FM in the Raleigh area.
Here is a preview for Thursday's matchup:
Pitching
Pittsburgh right-handed pitcher Matt Gilbertson is expected to get the start for the Panthers Thursday night, and righty Reid Johnston will take the mound for the Wolfpack.
Gilbertson, a 6-0 junior, has a 6-4 record this season in 12 starts. He's fanned 62 batters in 76.0 innings pitched this spring, both of which are second-best on the team.
The righty has a 4.62 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP in 2021.
Gilbertson is considered Pitt's second man in its starting rotation. The Panthers went with ace Mitch Meyers on Tuesday, who struck out five batters and gave up two earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched in the 5-3 win over UNC.
Johnston has become NC State's No. 1 pitcher in the starting rotation this season.
The 6-3, 218-pounder boasts a 4.40 ERA this spring, which is the best mark among the Pack's starters. He has a 6-2 record in eight starts and has struck out a team-high 69 batters.
Johnston earned one of his wins in the Wolfpack's regular-season series opener against the Panthers two weeks ago. In the 3-2 NC State win, he fanned nine Pitt batters and gave up just two earned runs in 7.1 innings pitched.
With Gilbertson on the mound, Pittsburgh lost game two of the series, which later resulted in a road sweep for the Pack. The Panthers starter wasn't handed the loss, but he allowed 10 hits and five earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched in the 9-7 NC State victory.
Hitting
NC State is the best statistical offensive team in the ACC, and both Pittsburgh's bats and arms have trended towards the middle of the pack in the league.
Pitt's .260 batting average this season ties for ninth in the ACC, and the Panthers have hit 42 home runs, which is good for 12th in the ACC.
Pittsburgh has struggled to get on base this spring. The Panthers' on-base percentage of .357 ranks 11th in the conference, and their 174 drawn walks is the lowest in the ACC.
Alternatively, NC State leads the conference in team batting average (.292) and slugging percentage (.507). The Pack also ranks second in the ACC in home runs (74) and on-base percentage (.376).
Numbers of Note
12-1-0 is NC State's all-time record against Pittsburgh in baseball. The Wolfpack swept the Panthers in the regular-season series in Pittsburgh less than two weeks ago. The Pack defeated Pitt 3-2 in the opener, 9-7 in game two and 10-3 in the series finale.
33-2 is NC State's collective record against Pittsburgh in the "big four" sports of football, men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball since the Panthers joined the ACC in the 2013-14 season.
7 NC State players earned All-ACC honors at the end of the regular season, which was the most selections of any team in the conference. Junior outfielder Jonny Butler, junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum and freshman shortstop Jose Torres all earned first-team honors. Sophomore outfielder Tyler McDonough and junior first baseman Austin Murr earned second-team honors, and junior relief pitcher Evan Justice and junior starting pitcher Reid Johnston were named to the third-team.
