Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel used the NCAA transfer portal to reach the NCAA Tournament last year, and keep his name off the hot seat. Capel has a blend of returning players and a few smart transfer moves this season and Pittsburgh has won four of the last five games in trying to right the ship after a 1-5 ACC start. The Panthers won on the road at Duke and Georgia Tech, and then at home against Wake Forest and Notre Dame, with a narrow loss in-between at Miami (Fla.). Pittsburgh has a 14-8 overall mark and 5-6 in the ACC, with non-conference wins against Oregon State and West Virginia from high-major conferences. NC State hosts Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. today on ESPNU.

Pittsburgh senior forward Blake Hinson is averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Star power forward Blake Hinson started his college career at Ole Miss, and then had a ill-fated stint at Iowa State before finding a home at Pittsburgh. Hinson and the freshmen backcourt of Jaland Lowe and Carlton Carrington have provided the juice for Pittsburgh. Former High Point power forward Zach Austin and returning starter Federiko Federiko, a junior center, round out the starting lineup. Junior guard Ishmael Leggett, a former Rhode Island player, has started 14 of 21 games this season, but is coming off the bench of late. Rankings Pittsburgh is No. 64 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 76. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Panthers ranked No. 46 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 71. KenPom.com has Pittsburgh at No. 66, and NCSU checks in at No. 75 this season. Shooting Pittsburgh is averaging 75.6 points per game, and are shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 34.3 percent on three-pointers and 68.9 percent from the free-throw line. Hinson leads Pittsburgh at 42 percent from three-point land, making 74 of 176 on the season. Seven-foot post player Guillermo Diaz Graham is second on the team at 36.7 percent on three-pointers, and he has seven starts on the season. Rebounding The Panthers are averaging 38.5 rebounds per game and have a plus-4.7 rebounding margin. Pitt has 267 offensive rebounds. The 6-foot-3 Leggett actually leads the Panthers with 5.4 rebounds per game, with Federiko, Hinson and Carrington combining for 15.1 boards a contest. Fedriko has a team-high 55 offensive boards. Defense Pittsburgh is allowing 66.8 pointers per game, with opposing teams shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 30.1 percent on three-pointers. Federiko and Austin both have 31 blocks apiece, and Leggett leads the squad with 27 steals. Depth Leggett and sophomore center Guillermo Diaz Graham provide a strong 1-2 punch off the bench, with junior forward William Jeffress also appearing in 22 games. Diaz Graham’s twin brother, Jorge Diaz Graham, hasn’t played since Jan. 16. Leggett is third on the squad with 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game tgame this season. He’s shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent on three-pointers, and he averaged 16.4 points per game last year at Rhode Island. Leggett had a season-high 22 points and drained 4 of 6 on three-pointers in the 77-72 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 31. The 7-0, 220-pound Guillermo Diaz Graham is chipping in 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game.

Star Watch

Pittsburgh senior Blake Hinson provided one of the best celebrations of the season, when he had 24 points and made all seven three-pointers in a 80-76 win at Duke on Jan. 20. Hinson jumped up on the media table in front of the Cameron Crazies and let them know how happy he was. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound combo forward is having an All-ACC kind of season with nine games with at least 20 points this season. He is averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and shooting an impressive 42.0 percent from three-point land and 44.3 percent from the field. He had 29 points, seven rebounds and went 9 of 15 on three-pointers in the 80-63 win at West Virginia on Dec. 6. Hinson has made 262 of 704 three-pointers for 37.2 percent in his four-year career, spanning two years at Ole Miss and the last two years at Pittsburgh. Hinson arrived last year at Pitt, and he averaged 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in helping the Panthers reach the NCAA Tournament. Hinson had 13 points and eight rebounds in a 68-60 Pittsburgh win over NC State on Dec. 2, 2022. Hinson was ranked No. 105 overall in the class of 2018, and finished up at Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy. Hinson played his first three years for his father at Deltona (Fla.) High. Hinson first made his mark playing with former Duke power forward Vernon Carey Jr. and ex-Florida State center Balsa Koprivica on Nike Team Florida 15s. He switched from the class of 2019 to enroll early at Ole Miss, and even turned down football offers along the way.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 4.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.0 spg) SG — 0 D.J. Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 15.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg) G — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg) SF — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 12.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, Sr., 11.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.7 apg) Pittsburgh PG — 15 Jaland Lowe (6-3, 170, Fr., 7.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.7 apg) SG — 7 Carlton Carrington (6-5, 190, Fr., 13.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.2 apg) SF — 2 Blake Hinson (6-8, 230, Sr., 18.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 0.6 apg) PF — 55 Zack Austin (6-7, 210, Jr., 7.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.4 bpg) C — 33 Federiko Federiko (6-11, 225, Jr., 4.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.4 bpg)

Numbers Of Note

3 Number of Rivals150 recruits in the class of 2023 that PIttsburgh signed — current freshman guards Jaland Lowe (No. 110 overall) and Carlton Carrington (No. 94), and center Papa Kante (No. 90). Kante is out for the season with an injury and is redshirting. 27 NCAA Tournament appearances for Pittsburgh since 1941, with last year's trip the first since 2016. 1,601 Career points Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel had as a player at Duke from 1993-97.

Game Within The Game: Pitt's Carlton Carrington vs. NC State's Jayden Taylor

Freshman guard Carlton Carrington has emerged as one of the top newcomers in the ACC. The slender 6-5, 190-pounder is averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, and he’s shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 29.4 percent on three-pointers. Carrington served notice that he was going to be a force by scoring at least 14 points in his first five games of the season, and he had a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-52 win over North Carolina A&T in the season opener Nov. 6 Carrington had an ACC-high 24 points plus four assists in the 77-72 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 31, and he had 20 points in a 70-57 loss vs. North Carolina on Jan. 2. He has only been held to single digits in five games, including missing all 10 shots for zero points in a 69-58 loss vs. Syracuse on Jan. 16. Carrington was ranked No. 94 overall in the class of 2023, where he played at Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances High. He averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, and earned a spot in the Capital Classic. Carrington picked Pittsburgh over DePaul, George Mason, George Washington, LSU, La Salle, Loyola Chicago, Iona and Rutgers. The 6-4, 195-pound Jayden Taylor could be one of a few players to take turns on Carrington. He is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Taylor is fresh off of scoring 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the 82-76 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday.