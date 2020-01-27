Injuries and miscalculations on the impact of two graduate transfers have derailed UNC’s season. The Tar Heels won six of their first seven games, but lost freshman point guard Cole Anthony to a knee injury since Dec. 8. Anthony had been averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and NBADraft.net has him slotted as the No. 9 pick. UNC also had reserve junior center Sterling Manley suffer a preseason knee injury and he underwent surgery Dec. 12. Freshman shooting guard Anthony Harris suffered his second ACL tear in his fifth game Dec. 30. North Carolina enters tonight’s game with a 9-10 overall mark and 2-6 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are 3-9 since defeating No. 11-ranked Oregon on Nov. 29. NC State (14-6 overall, 5-4 ACC) hosts North Carolina at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN.

Season Overview

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels play at NC State at 7 p.m. tonight. (Bruce Young/Tar Heel Illustrated)

UNC has been relying on junior Garrison Brooks and freshman Armando Bacot in the post, along with senior Brandon Robinson, who is starting to heat up on the perimeter. Without Anthony, the Tar Heels don’t really have a true backup point guard. Part of that might be due to trying to land Anthony and not scare him in any way with another point guard last spring. Harris was more of a combo and freshman Jeremiah Francis had suffered a serious injury in high school and it was unknown if he’d even play at UNC. He has played in nine contests but is a woeful 12 of 56 from the field for 21.4 percent. UNC has turned to 6-foot-8, 195-pound junior forward Rechon “Leaky” Black to help run the show. The Concord, N.C., native had played point guard in high school. Rankings In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, North Carolina is ranked No. 104 in the country this season. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tar Heels at No. 85 this year. KenPom.com has UNC at No. 89 in the country. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 122 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. Shooting UNC ranks ninth in the ACC with 71.4 points per game and is 13th in the league in field-goal percentage (41.2) and 11th in three-point field-goal percentage (30.2). Robinson is shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range, and then Black is next among the healthy players at 32.4 percent (12 of 37). Rebounding The Tar Heels lead the ACC in both rebounds per game (43.6), offensive boards a contest (14.0) and rebounding margin (plus-9.4). Brooks leads the way with 9.2 rebounds per contest, and Bacot is right behind at 7.9. The Tar Heels have don’t have much depth in the post, but William & Mary graduate transfer Justin Pierce is active on the boards at 4.6 in 20.2 minutes per contest. Defense UNC doesn’t have its usual amount of long shot-blockers, and ranked 13th in the ACC in allowing 71.1 points per game. The Tar Heels are ninth in the league in field-goal percentage (40.9) and 12th in the ACC in allowing 33.8 percent on three-pointers. Bacot has 26 blocks and Black can be an active defender with 22 steals and 13 blocks. Depth The loss of Anthony, junior center Sterling Manley and freshman shooting guard Anthony Harris, combined with freshman guard Jeremiah Francis not always available due to injury, has led to a shortened bench. UNC had hoped that Pierce and Charleston Southern graduate transfer Christian Keeling would challenge for starter’s minutes. Pierce is averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game, and Keeling has really struggled this season at 4.6 points in 16.1 minutes a contest. Keeling, who averaged at least 17 points per game all three years at Charleston Southern has scored in double figures just once. Pierce averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year at William & Mary, but has reached double figures in four games at UNC.

Star Watch

UNC senior forward Brandon Robinson had 29 points last Saturday in a win over Miami. (Bruce Young/Tar Heel Illustrated)

North Carolina senior guard Brandon Robinson has become UNC’s unlikely star in the absence of freshman point guard Cole Anthony. Robinson is fresh off of scoring 29 points and hitting 6 of 10 on three-pointers in the win over Miami on Saturday. He also had 27 points and five three-pointers in the historic 79-76 overtime loss at home against Clemson on Jan. 11. Robinson was a standout with the Georgia Stars with current Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter, and they won the Nike Peach Jam together. He then switched and played with Team Loaded NC with former NC State point guard Dennis Smith of the New York Knicks and center Edrice Adebayo of the Miami Heat. Current NCSU junior combo guard Braxton Beverly was also on that team. Rivals.com ranked the versatile but slender Robinson at No. 76 overall in the country in the class of 2016 out of Douglas County High in Douglasville, Ga. The knock on Robinson at the time was his outside shooting, but he has more than rectified that in college. Robinson made 46.0 percent of his three-pointers last year, and has dipped to 37.1 percent, but has already tried 55 more attempts. Robinson is averaging a career-high 13.3 points and 3.1 assists per game, but has been much more productive over his last seven games. He is averaging 17.9 points a contest and he’s 29 of 70 on three-pointers for 41.4 percent on three-pointers.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 11 Markell Johnson (6-1, 175, Sr., 13.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 6.5 apg, 1.8 spg) SG — 13 C.J. Bryce (6-5, 210, 5th-Sr., 13.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.6 spg) G — 24 Devon Daniels (6-5, 205, R-Jr., 11.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.6 spg) F — 4 Jericole Hellems (6-7, 205, Soph., 9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.9 apg) C — 0 D.J. Funderburk (6-10, 225, R-Jr., 12.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.4 apg) North Carolina PG — 1 Leaky Black (6-8, 195, Soph., 5.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg) SG — 4 Brandon Robinson (6-5, 173, Sr., 13.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 spg) SG — 3 Andrew Platek (6-4, 200, Jr., 4.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.8 apg) PF — 5 Armando Bacot (6-10, 232, Fr., 10.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 bpg) C — 15 Garrison Brooks (6-9, 235, Jr., 15.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Stats To Watch

5: Senior UNC signees ranked in the Rivals.com top 55 for the class of 2020, with four making the McDonald’s All-American Game. 6: Current UNC players who were ranked in the Rivals150 coming out of high school, including freshman guards Cole Anthony and Anthony Harris. 61: Games missed for injuries this season for the Tar Heels.

Game Within The Game: UNC’s Armando Bacot vs. NC State’s D.J. Funderburk

UNC freshman post player Armando Bacot was ranked No. 27 overall in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com. (USA Today Sports)