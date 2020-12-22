NC State Wolfpack basketball is 4-1 thus far and will begin ACC play against North Carolina in PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. The Tar Heels are 5-2 under head coach Roy Williams in his 18th season with the program. Carolina beat Kentucky 75-63 on a neutral court in its most recent game Saturday. The Pack is also coming off of a win on Saturday, a 69-50 home victory over Campbell. Here is the scouting report on North Carolina:

North Carolina guard Leaky Black leads the Tar Heels with 1.3 steals per game. (USA Today Sports)

Season Overview

North Carolina is 5-2 thus far with notable wins over Kentucky and Stanford. The Tar Heels' two losses have come against top-six KenPom teams, Texas and Iowa. UNC returned three starters from last season but also has started an all-freshman backcourt in its first seven contests.

Rankings

North Carolina is ranked No. 17 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls. The Tar Heels finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 80 in the NET rankings. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has UNC ranked No. 19 (NC State is No. 14), and KenPom.com has the Heels ranked No. 21 (NC State is No. 41). Campbell is ranked No. 18 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Shooting the basketball is not a strength of this Tar Heels roster. Through seven games, North Carolina has shot 49.4 percent from the field and 26.6 percent on three-point attempts. UNC ranks 212th and 308th, respectively, among Division I teams. Carolina ranks top 20 nationally in both free throw makes and free throw attempts per game. However, the Heels' 66.7 percent free-throw average ranks 228th among Division I teams.

Rebounding

Everything North Carolina lacks in shooting ability, it makes up for in rebounding. The Tar Heels are among the nation's best in multiple rebounding statistics. UNC averages 45.4 total rebounds per game, good for eighth nationally. Carolina also averages 16 offensive rebounds per game and has a 41.3 offensive rebounding percentage, which both rank sixth among Division I teams. The Heels average 12 more rebounds than their opponent per game, good for No. 14 nationally.

Defense

With its frontcourt depth and youth in the guard rotation, North Carolina is more effective in guarding shots inside the arc than the perimeter. Carolina's opponents have averaged 44.7 percent on two-point shots but 33.3 percent on three-point attempts. The Tar Heels are also better at shot-blocking than they are creating turnovers. UNC ranks 49th nationally with 4.9 blocks per game but just 234th among Division I teams with 5.9 steals per contest.

Depth

North Carolina has strong depth in the frontcourt but is rather thin in the guard rotation. Eight Tar Heel players have averaged over 10 minutes per game, but four of them average more than 25 minutes per contest. Carolina's three starting guards have averaged the most time, including freshmen Caleb Love (30.4 mpg) and RJ Davis (28.3), as well as junior Leaky Black (29.3 mpg).

Player to Watch

North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks was named the preseason ACC Player of the Year and performed exceptionally well against the Wolfpack last season. In two contests against NC State in 2019-20, Brooks averaged 27.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. "He was really, really good last year," NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said of Brooks Monday. "Certainly, we can't allow him to be that good. He's tremendous. You talk about a preseason guy, he's an older guy, he's a senior. Last year as a junior, that's where you want the guys to progress to be really good players. We just simply have to do a better job of limiting his shots, and his second and third opportunities that he's gotten against us.” Due to more competition in the North Carolina frontcourt, Brooks has seen his production drop through seven games this season. He currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game.

Numbers of Note

1979 Was the last year the Wolfpack and Tar Heels met on the hardwood before New Year's Day. North Carolina defeated NC State 97-84 on Nov. 30, 1979, in the Big Four Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. 58.6 Is NC State senior guard Braxton Beverly's career three-point shooting percentage against North Carolina. In six contests against the Tar Heels, Beverly is 17-of-29 from beyond the arc. 31 More free throws North Carolina has made than the Wolfpack has attempted in the last four meetings between the two rivals. UNC has gone 92-of-119 from the foul line during that stretch while NC State has made 41-of-61 free throws.

Likely Starters