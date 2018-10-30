On Sept. 28, we made the trip to Greensboro, N.C., to watch Page High host Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High. The Wolfpacker was not alone, as two coaches from NC State — nickels coach Aaron Henry and running backs coach Des Kitchings — were at the contest.

The main attraction was NC State three-star safety commitment Khalid Martin for East Forsyth. Martin chose NC State over Virginia Tech and West Virginia in July. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 55 safety in the country and the No. 32 player in the state of North Carolina.

Here are five observations from the game plus highlights of his performance.