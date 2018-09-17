On Sept. 7, a pair of NC State commits squared off against each other — four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High and three-star offensive guard Ikem Ekwonu from Charlotte Providence Day. NC State head coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick were also there.

Clark is considered one of the premier prospects in the state and verbally committed to NC State in June over offers from Georgia and North Carolina. Rivals.com ranks Clark the No. 161 player in the country and the No. 7 recruit in the state. He is also rated the No. 9 defensive tackle nationally.

Ekwonu collected offers from, among others, Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia before committing to the Pack, which was also in June. Rivals.com rates Ekwonu the No. 30 guard nationally and the No. 36 player in the state.

Here are scouting reports with five observations and highlights from the two players after watching their game, which was won by North Stanly 29-14.