On Thursday, Aug. 30, NC State four-star cornerback commitment Shyheim Battle from Rocky Mount (N.C.) High hosted Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County High, and The Wolfpacker was there to check out the action.



Battle verbally committed to NC State over Clemson on July 25. Rivals.com ranks Battle the No. 228 player in the country, the No. 22 cornerback nationally and the No. 10 recruit in the state for the 2019 class.

Here are five observations from our trip plus video highlights from Battle's performance.