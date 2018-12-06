On Oct. 5, The Wolfpacker made the trip to Charlotte to see Charlotte Country Day play at Charlotte Christian to scout three-star Wolfpack commit and offensive tackle Triston Miller for Country Day. Miller verbally committed to NC State in June over Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Rivals.com ranks him the No. 49 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 25 player in North Carolina.

Here are five observations from our evening in Charlotte, along with video highlights of Miller’s performance.