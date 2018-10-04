Scouting NC State commit OL Zovon Lindsay
NC State landed a verbal commitment from three-star lineman Zovon Lindsay from Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian, the alma mater of former NCSU and now Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr., in early June, part of the tsunami of in-state talent that picked NCSU over the summer.
Rivals.com ranks Lindsay No. 47 player in the state, and he picked NC State over offers from, among others, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
The Wolfpacker watched Lindsay on Aug. 31 against Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy, which Trinity Christian won 48-7. Here are five observations along with video.
