Scouting Miami (Fla.)
Miami (Fla.) might not have the resume that the computers love, but likely pass the eye-ball test on the court.
Miami is off to a 14-6 overall start and 5-4 in the ACC, with wins over Georgia (14-6), Kansas State (14-6) and Central Florida (12-7), plus ACC wins over Clemson and Virginai Tech.
NC State hosts Miami (Fla.) at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.
Overview
Miami has a talented small ball lineup when healthy, but not much depth behind it.
The experienced and talent of the “big three” in junior center Norchad Omier, senior guard Nijel Pack and junior wing Wooga Poplar returns from last year’s 29-8 squad, which lost 72-59 to eventual champion UConn in the Final Four.
The big question mark will be whether Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland will be healthy to go. He’s averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and is shooting 37.7 percent from three-point land.
If Cleveland can’t go, freshman forward Kyshawn George of Switzerland steps in. Sophomore Bensley Joseph concentrates on defense and is a solid chemistry guy in the backcourt.
Rankings
Miami (Fla.) is No. 62 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 84.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Hurricanes ranked No. 44 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 71.
KenPom.com has Miami (Fla.) at No. 66, and NCSU checks in at No. 79 this season.
Shooting
Miami is averaging 81.4 points per game, and is shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three-point land and 76.6 percent from the field.
Poplar has been a lights-out 46.4 percent on three-pointers and George is second behind him with 42.4 percent. Pack has been a sniper his whole career and is at 39.0 percent.
Rebounding
The Hurricanes are averaging 37.2 rebounds per game, with a positive 2.8 rebounding margin. Miami had 185 offensive rebounds, with Omier getting 57 of them en route to 9.7 rebounds a contest. Cleveland is second on the squad with 5.8 boards per game.
Defense
Miami is allowing 72.1 points per game, and opponents are shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 29.4 percent on three-pointers.
Omier has a team-high 15 blocks and 6-2 guard Joseph has 37 steals and is second on the squad with 14 blocks.
Depth
Miami played freshman forward Paul Djobet of France, and freshman center Michael Nwoko off the bench in the 72-68 Pittsburgh win Saturday.
The 6-10, 245-pound Nwoko played a year at The Burlington School in Burlington, N.C., and was offered by NC State. He is averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game this season.
The 6-7, 195-pound Djobet has appeared in six games this season and has 14 points and five rebounds total. If Cleveland is healthy, then George could come off the bench. Sophomores Christian Watson and A.J. Casey are also cogs off the bench when healthy.
Star Watch
Norchad Omier fits many descriptions for Miami, but the most apt is that he is the player the Hurricanes need the most.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder leads the team with 18.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, and is shooting a blistering 64.0 percent from the field. Simply put, when he’s not on the floor — Miami lost 72-69 at Syracuse without him Jan. 20 — the team is not the same. That also goes for when he’s in foul trouble. He’s fouled out of three games, and played with four fouls in two contests.
Part of the problem is that Miami simply doesn’t have a proven second post player/center kind of player.
Omier wrecked Notre Dame for 33 points and 10 boards in a 73-61 win at Notre Dame on Jan. 24. He has 10 double-doubles for points and rebounds, and has scored at least 20 points in nine games.
The former Arkansas State standout helped Miami reach the Final Four last year. He played against NC State twice in the regular season. He had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting, a 80-73 win over the Wolfpack on Dec. 10, 2022. Omier had 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, but NC State won the game at home 83-81 in overtime Jan. 14.
Omier averaged 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game last year. He averaged an impressive 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks his sophomore year at Arkansas State.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 14.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 spg)
SG — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 11.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg)
PF — 15 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 4.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.2 agp)
C — 34 Ben Middlebrooks (6-10, 240, Jr., 5.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.5 apg)
Miami (Fla.)
PG — 24 Nijel Pack (6-0, 185, Jr., 14.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.1 spg)
PG — 4 Bensley Joseph (6-2, 196, Soph., 8.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.9 spg)
PG — 5 Wooga Poplar (6-5, 197, Jr., 14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 apg)
PG — 7 Kyshawn George (6-8, 205, Fr., 7.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.0 apg)
C — 15 Norchad Omier (6-7, 240, Jr., 18.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.6 spg)
Numbers Of Note
159 Points for the Miami bench players other than part-time starter Kyshawn George (seven starts).
280 Career three-pointers made for Miami senior shooting guard Nijel Pack in 105 games. Pack is 280 of 679 from three-point land for 41.2 percent.
739 Career wins for 74-year-old Miami (Fla.) coach Jim Larranaga between his stops at American (1977-79), Bowling Green (1986-97), George Mason (1997-11) and Miami (2011-present).
Game Within The Game: Miami's Wooga Poplar vs. NCSU's Casey Morsell
Junior wing Nisine “Wooga” Poplar is a perfect example of a college player that gets better and better each year.
Poplar was ranked No. 80 overall by Rivals.com in the class of 2021, coming out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Matthematics, Civics and Sciences High. He picked Miami over Auburn, Georgia and Seton Hall.
The 6-5, 197-pound Poplar averaged 2.3 points in 8.6 minutes per game his freshman year in 2021-22. He increased to 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes a contest this season, but has exploded as a junior.
Poplar is tied with senior forward Matthew Cleveland for second on the team with 14.8 points per game, along with 4.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. He’s shooting a shockingly good 46.4 percent on three-pointers (45 of 97). He’s improved by 8.9 percent from beyond the arc a year ago.
Poplar has scored in double figures in all but four games this season, and his best stretch came where he combined for 49 points and made seven three-pointers in back-to-back games against LaSalle and Stonehill. He also had 19 points and eight boards in a 95-73 loss vs. Kentucky on Nov. 28.
NC State held Poplar to 3 of 7 for six points in two games last year.
NC State senior Casey Morsell will likely matchup against Poplar. Morsell is averaging 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, and is shooting 28.6 percent from three-point land.
