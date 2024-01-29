Miami is off to a 14-6 overall start and 5-4 in the ACC, with wins over Georgia (14-6), Kansas State (14-6) and Central Florida (12-7), plus ACC wins over Clemson and Virginai Tech.

Miami (Fla.) might not have the resume that the computers love, but likely pass the eye-ball test on the court.

Miami has a talented small ball lineup when healthy, but not much depth behind it.

The experienced and talent of the “big three” in junior center Norchad Omier, senior guard Nijel Pack and junior wing Wooga Poplar returns from last year’s 29-8 squad, which lost 72-59 to eventual champion UConn in the Final Four.

The big question mark will be whether Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland will be healthy to go. He’s averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and is shooting 37.7 percent from three-point land.

If Cleveland can’t go, freshman forward Kyshawn George of Switzerland steps in. Sophomore Bensley Joseph concentrates on defense and is a solid chemistry guy in the backcourt.

Rankings

Miami (Fla.) is No. 62 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 84.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Hurricanes ranked No. 44 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 71.

KenPom.com has Miami (Fla.) at No. 66, and NCSU checks in at No. 79 this season.

Shooting

Miami is averaging 81.4 points per game, and is shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three-point land and 76.6 percent from the field.

Poplar has been a lights-out 46.4 percent on three-pointers and George is second behind him with 42.4 percent. Pack has been a sniper his whole career and is at 39.0 percent.

Rebounding

The Hurricanes are averaging 37.2 rebounds per game, with a positive 2.8 rebounding margin. Miami had 185 offensive rebounds, with Omier getting 57 of them en route to 9.7 rebounds a contest. Cleveland is second on the squad with 5.8 boards per game.

Defense

Miami is allowing 72.1 points per game, and opponents are shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 29.4 percent on three-pointers.

Omier has a team-high 15 blocks and 6-2 guard Joseph has 37 steals and is second on the squad with 14 blocks.

Depth

Miami played freshman forward Paul Djobet of France, and freshman center Michael Nwoko off the bench in the 72-68 Pittsburgh win Saturday.

The 6-10, 245-pound Nwoko played a year at The Burlington School in Burlington, N.C., and was offered by NC State. He is averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game this season.

The 6-7, 195-pound Djobet has appeared in six games this season and has 14 points and five rebounds total. If Cleveland is healthy, then George could come off the bench. Sophomores Christian Watson and A.J. Casey are also cogs off the bench when healthy.