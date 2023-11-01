Miami has been on a little bit of a roller coaster ride, with four wins to start the season, and then 2-2 since. The Hurricanes fell against both North Carolina and Georgia Tech, but have rebounded to top both Clemson and Virginia in overtime the last two weeks. Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC) travels to play at NC State (5-3, 2-2 ACC) at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

Miami freshman running back Mark Fletcher dives for the game-winning touchdown in overtime last week against Virginia. (USA Today Sports photos)

Five Miami (Fla.) players to watch

Freshman defensive end Rueben Bain Bain is rapidly emerging as one of the elite freshman in the country. The 6-3, 275-pounder has 26 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Four of the sacks have come in the back-to-back overtime wins against Virginia and Clemson, along with a combined 15 tackles. Rivals.com ranked Bain the No. 58 overall player in the class of 2023, and a four-star prospect from Miami Central High. Junior safety Karmen Kinchens The 6-0, 205-pound Kinchens got a little dinged up this season, but he has 41 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and four passes defended in six contests this season. Kinchens had a 29-yard pick-six against Virginia last week. He has 144 career tackles, nine interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 13 passes defended. Rivals.com ranked him No. 190 overall nationally and a four-star prospect in the class of 2021 coming out of Miami Northwestern High. Junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo The efficient 5-10, 198-pound Restrepo has become Miami’s go-to receiver this season. The former Rivals.com four-star prospect from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High leads the team with 57 catches for 648 yards and four scores. He has topped 100 yards in three different games, and had 12 catches for 123 yards in the 23-20 loss vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 7, and six catches for a season-best 126 yards in the 48-33 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 9. Restrepo has 103 career catches for 1,273 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke The 6-4, 230-pound Van Dyke missed Miami’s win over Clemson, but returned last week for the 29-26 overtime win vs. Virginia. He was off with 163 passing yards and two interceptions, but pre-injury, had been enjoying a quality year. He is 149-of-213 passing for 1,884 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, plus one rushing score. He threw for 391 yards and two scores in the loss to North Carolina, and 374 yards and five scores in the win over Texas A&M. The Suffield (Conn.) Academy native threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-30 win over NC State on Oct. 23, 2021. He was a Rivals.com four-star prospect and ranked No. 204 overall in the class of 2020. Junior safety James Williams The lengthy 6-5, 215-pounder leads the team in tackles with 46 this season, plus one interception, one forced fumble and three passes defended. Williams had a season-high 13 tackles last week in the win over Virginia. He has 136 career tackles and four interceptions the last three years. Rivals.com had Williams as the No. 20 overall player and a five-star prospect in the class of 2021, coming out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, the alma mater of NC State freshman safety Daemon Fagan.





What to watch for from Miami

1. How will NC State approach Miami’s defensive line? The best defensive line NC State has faced this season was Duke, and that didn’t end well for the Wolfpack in a 24-3 loss. Miami also has a talented group of defensive lineman and like to blitz, especially with linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who had 3.5 sacks. The Hurricanes have 27 sacks this season, which is three more than NC State has on defense. For all the doom and gloom about NC State’s reconfigured offensive line this season, the group has allowed 16 sacks in 254 passing attempts, and keen Wolfpack watchers know some of them have been due to non-offensive lineman in blitz pickups. That said, NC State hasn’t played against a defensive end quite like Rueben Bain, and it’s scary he’s just a freshman. He can combine turning a corner with playing low, and it has helped him get 6.5 sacks this season, with two apiece against Virginia and Clemson. NC State hasn’t chipped away at a defensive end much this season, but Bain could warrant special attention from a second blocker. The other defensive lineman of note could be Purdue graduate transfer Branson Deen, who has nine career sacks. He hasn’t been healthy much this season, but he returned for the Virginia game and had two sacks against the Cavaliers. UVA doesn’t have a good offensive line, but 6-2, 280-pound Deen is active off the edge. 2. Will Miami have a ground game. NC State isn’t the easiest to run against, and that is with the statistics skewed by three long touchdowns runs this season by UConn’s Victor Rosa (72 yards), Notre Dame’s Audric Estime (80 yards) and Duke’s Jordan Waters (83 yards). Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry this season against NC State. Miami uses a variety of running back — fourth-year sophomore Donald Chaney, redshirt junior Henry Parrish and redshirt freshman Ajay Allen. However, when it was “go time” in overtime against Virginia, freshman Mark Fletcher was the main guy and he delivered. He also was a teammate of NCSU freshman Daemon Fagan in high school. Fletcher had missed a month with injuries, but the former Rivals.com four-star, who was ranked No. 197 overall, has 35 carries for 180 yards and two scores this season. He returned for the Virginia game and has 11 carries for 47 yards and the game-winning 11-yard touchdown in overtime. The 5-10, 190-pound Parrish leads the Hurricanes with 74 carries for 454 yards and four touchdowns. However, he had just three “touches” for 14 yards against UVA. Allen, a Nebraska transfer, had a combined 27 carries for 121 yards and two scores in the wins over Virginia and Clemson. 3. Miami also has a quality special teams unit. The special teams community will enjoy watching Miami at NC State, with both teams having quality units. Miami junior kicker Andres Borregales is one of the best in the country, and also clutch. He has gone 15 of 16 on field goals with a long of 50, and has gone 29 of 30 on extra points this season. His lone field goal miss came on a block. He has gone 49 of 57 in his career with a long of 55. Australian punter Dylan Joyce is averaging 42.4 yards on 23 punts, with 12 inside the 20-yard line. Freshman Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph and junior Brashard Smith handle the kickoff returns. Smith is averaging 32.9 yards and has a touchdown on 12 returns, and Joseph is 21.6 yards on six returns. The sure-handed Restrepo has five punt returns for 22 yards this season.

Three keys to the game for NC State football

1. NC State needs to play to its strengths to pull off the upset against Miami, who is favored by five points. With four games left in the regular season, and a quarterback change that already has happened, the Wolfpack are who they are at this point. The offense needs to hope that the magic of freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion continues to occur. The defense will need to be stout again, and if some big turnovers can help the offense, that is a must for a win. NCSU’s has great special teams and that can also pay off because at the bare minimum, the Wolfpack need to neutralize Miami’s quality special teams play. Working back to Concepcion, the ACC rookie of the year could be about Concepcion, Bain of Miami and even after missing some action, Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton. NC State is making sure Concepcion is being fully utilized by lining him up in the backfield or at wide receiver or in motion for “pop passes.” He has 42 catches for 493 yards and six touchdowns, and seven carries for 90. 2. NC State’s defense has a simple task of making Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke look as uncomfortable as he did against Virginia last week. Van Dyke shredded NC State’s defense two years ago, but the skill position players that were around him that day are gone. It’s a new group led by juniors Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George and 6-5 Colbie Young. The X-factor is Brashard Smith, who has 17 catches for 228 yards and two scores, and six carries for 92 yards and a big 80-yard run against Clemson. It will be interesting to see how NC State will try and confuse true freshman right tackle Francis Mauigoa. Rivals.com ranked him No. 17 overall and the No. 2 tackle in the country in the class of 2023, and he’s stepped into the lineup this season seemingly from day one. Miami has been lucky in having all five offensive linemen stay healthy and start each game. How Mauigoa handles the various NC State blitzes will be crucial in the game. Both Mauigoa checks in at 6-6 and 330 pounds, and redshirt sophomore left tackle Jalen Rivers is even bigger at 6-5 and 330 pounds. 3. That former quarterback Brennan Armstrong still leads NC State in rushing with 286 yards after not playing much the last three games is humbling. NC State has gotten creative with freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, but at some point that might not work. Miami has the athletes to make things happen against Concepcion, if they are keying in on him. Sophomore Michael Allen has 50 carries for 249 yards and a touchdown, but has been limited to 40 yards the last two games. Junior running back Delbert Mimms is the established short-yardage back and freshman Kendrick Raphael is fully healthy again after missing some games. If NC State can somehow piece together a running attack so Miami can’t just pin their ears back and go after quarterback MJ Morris, it would be a big boost. The curious piece to the puzzle will be converted sophomore linebacker Jordan Poole, who played four plays. NCSU also used Armstrong in the backfield against Clemson.

Three numbers of note

4 Left guard Javion Cohen (Alabama), center Matt Lee (UCF) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State), cornerback Jaden Davis (Oklahoma) arrived via the portal and emerged as starters for Miami. 6 Meetings between NC State and Miami since the Hurricanes have joined the ACC in 2004. The average margin of victory has been just 6.3 points.

48 Years in a row Miami has had someone get drafted by the NFL. Three players were selected last spring extending the streak to 1975.