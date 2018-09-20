Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady caught 11 passes for 248 yards and a 75-yard touchdown against NC State last year. USA Today Sports

NC State had hoped to play a huge marque game against West Virginia last Saturday, but Hurricane Florence likely forced the cancellation of the contest. Instead, NCSU will return to action against the other Division I program in the state of West Virginia — at Marshall at 7 p.m. Saturday. The two teams met in the second game of the season last year, with NC State rallying from a 10-point deficit to win 37-20 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Five Marshall Players To Watch

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Tyre Brady — He set a Carter-Finley Stadium record after catching 11 passes for 248 yards and a 75-yard touchdown reception against NC State last year. The Miami (Fla.) transfer caught 62 receptions for 942 yards and eight touchdowns for Marshall last year. The 6-3, 206-pounder has snagged 15 passes for 182 yards and three scores in two games this season. Redshirt junior center Levi Brown — The 6-4, 280-pounder was named second-team All-CUSA last year by league coaches. He helped the Thundering Herd allow 11 sacks in 13 games. Brown was named to the Rimington Watch List for college football’s top center. Redshirt junior safety Malik Gant — He has topped 10-plus tackles during the first two games. The 6-2, 200-pounder has 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack this season. He has 129 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six passes broken up and one sack in 26 career games. He originally walked-on to Marshall, and he tallied 17 tackles against NC State last year. Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green — The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder was rated the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country in the class of 2017. He picked Marshall over Appalachian State among others. He won the starting job and has gone 47-of-76 passing for 550 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, and has rushed 11 times for 25 yards in two games. Fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Chase Hancock — The former walk-on has emerged as one of the stars of the Thundering Herd. He is tied with safety Malik Gant with 23 tackles through two games this season. He has three passes broken up, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss and one sack. The 6-2, 223-pounder has 238 career tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 38 career games.

What To Expect From Marshall

1. Speed, speed and some size mixed in at wide receiver. Senior wide receiver Tyre Brady will definitely get targeted by redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green, but he’s not the only threat in the passing game. Junior wide receiver Obi Obialo originally walked on at Oklahoma State, and then transferred to Marshall. The 6-3, 213-pounder has caught eight passes for 107 yards and two scores through the first two games. Sophomore wide receiver Willie Johnson is one of the fastest players in Conference USA, and caught 36 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns last year, and could be utilized on jet sweeps too. 2. Ball-hawking safeties are threats to make plays. Redshirt junior Malik Gant is tied for the team lead with 23 tackles, but the Thundering Herd have some depth at the position. Redshirt sophomore Brandon Drayton is in a “or” position for first-string at free safety. The rangy 6-2 Drayton has seven tackles and an interception this season. Junior Jaylon McClain-Sapp also got an interception against Eastern Kentucky and has seven tackles and a pass broken up through two games. 3. Contain running back and kick returner Keion Davis. The 6-1, 215-pound Davis is one of the top kick returners in the country. The fifth-year senior has only gotten one chance this season, and he returned it for 30 yards. However, he has three kick returns for touchdowns in his college career, and he broke a return last year against NC State, but it got called back by penalty. He has also become more involved at running back, and has carried the ball 29 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, and caught five passes for 26 yards.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Quicker start than last year: NC State fell behind 10-3 after the first quarter and at one point it was 20-10 with 5:07 left in the second quarter. That said, NC State had a pair of big plays by wide receiver Kelvin Harmon and H-back Jaylen Samuels to lead 23-20 at halftime. The Wolfpack didn’t allow a score in the second half and went on to win 37-20 in Raleigh. The running game struggled in some ways, but quarterback Ryan Finley bolstered the final numbers with five carries for 42 yards, with a 46-yard run. However, Finley the passer was on top of his game, going 29-of-36 for 341 yards and three touchdowns. 2. Marshall’s defense has struggled in spots: Miami (Ohio) quarterback Gus Ragland aired it out against Marshall in the season opener, giving the Wolfpack a script that probably was similar to what Finley accomplished last year. Ragland went 25-of-46 passing for 357 yards and three touchdowns, helping the RedHawks rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit. To put that offensive production in perspective, Miami (Ohio) was shut out against Cincinnati and scored three points against Minnesota in the following games. 3. Are the tight ends the difference?: NC State has been short-handed at tight end, but welcomes back redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline, a USC transfer, and redshirt sophomore Dylan Autenrieth against Marshall. Angeline sat out the first two games due to NCAA transfer rules, and Autenrieth was injured. The blocking from the duo could help open up NC State’s rushing attack, which has struggled the first two games. Angeline, who is listed at 6-7 and 254 yards, could also provide an intriguing red zone target for Finley.

