Scouting Marquette
Marquette knocked off Western Kentucky and Colorado to reach the Sweet 16 and play No. 11-seeded NC State at 7:09 p.m. Friday on CBS.
The Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press and are the No. 2 seed, are 27-9 and went 14-6 in the Big East. Three of the losses were to UConn, but Marquette played two of them without star senior guard Tyler Kolek. Marquette went 3-3 in the six games Kolek was injured.
Marquette played a killer non-conference schedule, facing Illinois, UCLA, Kansas, Purdue, Wisconsin, Texas and Notre Dame.
Overview
Marquette has a veteran lineup that is unique in that three of the starters were originally recruited by former coach Steve Wojciechowski — junior wing Kam Jones, junior guard Stevie Mitchell and junior center Oso Ighodaro.
Star point guard Tyler Kolek arrived from George Mason after his freshman year, and junior power forward David Joplin is from Milwaukee, but actually was headed to Texas, but stayed home after coach Shaka Smart was hired from the Longhorns.
Rankings
Marquette is No. 14 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 63.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Golden Eagles ranked No. 13 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 45.
KenPom.com has Marquette at No. 13, and NCSU checks in at No. 54 this season.
Shooting
Marquette is averaging 78.6 points per game and shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 36.0 percent on three-pointers and 70.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Jones leads the way with 41.4 percent on three-pointers, with Kolek right behind him at 39.7 percent. Joplin, Mitchell and sophomore reserve wing Chase Ross give Marquette the opportunity to have four three-point threats on the floor. When sophomore center Ben Gold is on the floor, then all five players will be outside shooting threats.
Rebounding
The Golden Eagles are averaging 32.7 rebounds per game and have a minus-3.0 rebounding margin. Marquette has 298 offensive rebounds with Ighodaro having 89 of them.
Ighodaro leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, and three other players are chipping in at least four rebounds a contest.
Defense
Marquette is allowing 69.9 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point land.
Ighodaro has a team-high 45 blocks, and Mitchell has 60 steals.
Depth
Marquette has shortened the bench to Ross and sophomore post player Gold of New Zealand.
The 6-11, 245-pound Gold is averaging 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game this season. Gold has shot 42 of 116 on three-pointers.
Ross is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 37.3 percent on three-pointers.
Star Watch
Marquette senior point guard Tyler Kolek is considered one of the elite players at his position in the country.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound lefty started his college career at George Mason, and he averaged 10.8 points and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21. One of his teammates was Jordan Miller, who transferred to Miami (Fla.), where he thrived.
Kolek joined Marquette and then new coach Shaka Smart, and it took time for him to find his point guard rhythm. He averaged 6.7 points and 5.9 assists per game.
Kolek emerged in 2022-23 and got national recognition for his skills. He averaged 12.9 points, 7.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 39.8 percent on three-pointers.
Kolek ended up missing the last six games of the regular season and Big East Tournament this month, but has been shredding the action in the NCAA Tournament. He has a combined 39 points, 22 assists and 11 rebounds and has played 78 of 80 minutes against Western Kentucky and Colorado.
Kolek had a season-high 32 points plus nine assists in a 85-80 win at Villanova on Jan. 30. He also had 28 points and six assists against Texas in a 86-65 win vs. Texas on Dec. 6. Kolek has 10 double-doubles for points and assists, and dished out a season-high 18 assists against DePaul in a 105-71 on Feb. 21.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 5.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.2 apg)
SG — 0 D.J. Horne (6-1, 175, Sr., 16.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg)
G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg)
PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 6.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 1.1 bpg)
C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 12.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.7 apg)
Marquette
PG — 11 Tyler Kolek (6-3, 195, Sr., 15.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.6 spg)
SG — 1 Kam Jones (6-5, 200, Jr., 17.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)
G — 4 Stevie Mitchell (6-3, 200, Jr., 8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.9 spg)
PF — 23 David Joplin (6-8, 225, Jr., 11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.6 apg)
C — 13 Oso Ighodaro (6-11, 235, Sr., 13.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)
Numbers Of Note
3 Final Fours for Marquette, including 2003, 1974 and 1977, with the Golden Eagles winning the national title in 1977. The 1974 squad lost to NC State in the title game.
5 Former or current NBA All-Star’s that played at Marquette — Don Kojis, Maurice Lucas, Glenn “Doc” Rivers, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.
11 NCAA Tournament appearances for Marquette coach Shaka Smart, who is 46 years old. He went five five times while at VCU, three times at Texas and three times at Marquette.
Game Within The Game: Marquette's Kam Jones vs. NC State's Casey Morsell
Marquette junior wing Kam Jones is a high-level scorer for the Golden Eagles.
The 6-5, 200-pounder is averaging 17.1 points and 2.5 assists per game this season. He is shooting an impressive 50.3 percent from the field and 41.4 percent on three-pointers.
Foul trouble limited Jones to 24 minutes played against Colorado, but he still had 18 points and four three-pointers in the 81-77 win Sunday. He pumped 28 points and five three-pointers in the 87-69 win over Western Kentucky.
Jones topped 30 points in four different games this season, including going for 34 points in back-to-back games in late February against DePaul and Xavier. Jones scored in double figures in every but three this season, and one of them he was limited to five minutes played.
Jones has made at least four three-pointers in eight games, and went 7 of 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points against Georgetown on Feb. 3.
NC State might have to play senior wing on Casey Morsell on Jones, but then he could also end up guarding Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek at times. Morsell is averaging 11.4 points per game and he shot 27.3 percent on three-pointers.
