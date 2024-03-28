The Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press and are the No. 2 seed, are 27-9 and went 14-6 in the Big East. Three of the losses were to UConn, but Marquette played two of them without star senior guard Tyler Kolek. Marquette went 3-3 in the six games Kolek was injured.

Marquette knocked off Western Kentucky and Colorado to reach the Sweet 16 and play No. 11-seeded NC State at 7:09 p.m. Friday on CBS.

Marquette has a veteran lineup that is unique in that three of the starters were originally recruited by former coach Steve Wojciechowski — junior wing Kam Jones, junior guard Stevie Mitchell and junior center Oso Ighodaro.

Star point guard Tyler Kolek arrived from George Mason after his freshman year, and junior power forward David Joplin is from Milwaukee, but actually was headed to Texas, but stayed home after coach Shaka Smart was hired from the Longhorns.

Rankings

Marquette is No. 14 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 63.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Golden Eagles ranked No. 13 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 45.

KenPom.com has Marquette at No. 13, and NCSU checks in at No. 54 this season.

Shooting

Marquette is averaging 78.6 points per game and shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 36.0 percent on three-pointers and 70.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Jones leads the way with 41.4 percent on three-pointers, with Kolek right behind him at 39.7 percent. Joplin, Mitchell and sophomore reserve wing Chase Ross give Marquette the opportunity to have four three-point threats on the floor. When sophomore center Ben Gold is on the floor, then all five players will be outside shooting threats.

Rebounding

The Golden Eagles are averaging 32.7 rebounds per game and have a minus-3.0 rebounding margin. Marquette has 298 offensive rebounds with Ighodaro having 89 of them.

Ighodaro leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, and three other players are chipping in at least four rebounds a contest.

Defense

Marquette is allowing 69.9 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point land.

Ighodaro has a team-high 45 blocks, and Mitchell has 60 steals.

Depth

Marquette has shortened the bench to Ross and sophomore post player Gold of New Zealand.

The 6-11, 245-pound Gold is averaging 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game this season. Gold has shot 42 of 116 on three-pointers.

Ross is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 37.3 percent on three-pointers.