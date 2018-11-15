Louisville senior wide receiver Jaylen Smith has big-play speed. Gail Kamenish

The second act of the Bobby Petrino era ended with him getting fired this week. The Cardinals have come unhinged this season, allowing over 50 points in five contests, including losing at Clemson 77-16. The unraveling cost Petrino his job and interim coach Lorenzo Ward takes over. Louisville is fresh off of losing 54-23 to Syracuse last Friday night, a game marred by 17 Cardinals’ penalties. Ward had previously been the defensive coordinator at South Carolina for seven years under Steve Spurrier and coached the defensive backs at Virginia Tech from 1999-2005 under Frank Beamer. Here is a full scouting report on Louisville.

Five Louisville Players To Watch

Freshman running back/return man Hassan Hall — He has rushed 60 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and has averaged 22.4 yards on 22 kickoff returns this season. Hall was a Rivals.com three-star prospect with other Power Five Conference offers from Syracuse and Georgia Tech coming out of Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson High. The 6-0, 186-pounder ranks 54th nationally with 111.0 all-purpose yards per game, and had a 93-yard touchdown on a kickoff return against Clemson on Nov. 3. Fifth-year senior right tackle Lukayus McNeil — The Cardinals edged out NC State among others in landing the Indianapolis, Ind., native in the class of 2014. The 6-6, 328-pounder is one of the team captains and has 44 career starts going into Saturday. He played both tackle and guard in 2017, and started the first two games at right guard before shifting to right tackle this season. He is part of a unit that has allowed 38 sacks this season. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass — The 6-foot-4, 231-pound Pass was a decorated prep recruit coming out of Columbus (Ga.) Carver High, where Rivals.com rated him a four-star prospect. Pass has gone 157-of-289 passing for 1,893 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions through a tough season. He passed for a season-high 358 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 56-35 loss vs. Wake Forest on Oct. 27. He also tossed for 306 yards and two scores, and rushed for a touchdown in the 28-24 loss vs. Florida State on Sept. 29. Senior strong safety Dee Smith — The 6-1, 208-pound Smith leads the Cardinals with 60 tackles this season. He had a season-high nine stops against Boston College, and had eight tackles, half a sack and one tackle for loss against Virginia. Smith has 17 career starts in 40 games played, tallying 162 career tackles and two interceptions. Senior wide receiver Jaylen Smith — The lanky Smith has missed former star UL quarterback Lamar Jackson this season. He caught 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns last year with Jackson, but has caught 31 receptions for 463 yards and a score this season. The 6-4, 220-pound Smith reached the century mark for yards against both FSU and Wake Forest. He missed the NC State game last year due to injury.

What to expect from Louisville

1. Going through struggles in trenches. The sacks statistic is very much a microcosm for Louisville’s season. The offense has allowed 38 sacks and the defense has only recorded nine. Three defensive players share team-high marks with two sacks —redshirt junior defensive end Amonte Caban, redshirt junior nose tackle G.G. Robinson and freshman defensive end Jarrett Jackson. Part of the pass-rush problem came when redshirt junior defensive end Jon Greenard got injured in the first game of the season against Alabama. He had seven sacks last year and his edge pressure has been sorely missed. The Cardinals didn’t get any sacks against Florida State, Georgia Tech and Clemson this season. Conversely, Boston College dinged the UL offensive line for seven sacks and both Clemson and Syracuse had six apiece. Backup quarterback Malik Cunningham is much more mobile than starter Jawon Pass, and he could help alleviate some of the offensive line concerns. 2. Struggling defense. The Cardinals secondary has just three interceptions on the season, and the defense as a whole has four. That is a staggering low number. What is even scarier is that opposing teams have had so much success running the football that teams have rushed the football 471 times compared to 224 passes thrown. Opposing offenses are averaging 6.0 rushing yards per carry and checking in at 13.4 yards per completion. The lack of getting teams to punt is another major issue. Opponents are completing 50 percent of its third-down conversions (70 of 140), but also succeeded on 7 of 12 chances on fourth down. 3. The wideouts can make plays. Louisville wide receivers Jaylin Smith, Dez Fitzpatrick and Seth Dawkins might have their statistics down, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of making big plays. Fitzpatrick appeared to be a budding star last year when he caught 45 passes for 699 yards and nine scores. He had 10 receptions for 134 yards last year against NC State. Smith leads the way this season with 31 catches for 463 yards and a touchdown and Fitzpatrick is right behind with 39 receptions for 407 yards and three scores. Dawkins checks in with 21 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown. A fourth receiver has also emerged. Freshman Tutu Atwell, who is the cousin of NC State’s Jakobi Meyers, has 23 receptions for 402 yards and two scores.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Touchdowns not field goals: NC State has kicked seven field goals under 38 yards between the win over Florida State and the loss against Wake Forest. All eyes will be on the NC State red zone offense against Louisville and odds are good there will be plenty of opportunities. Opponents have scored 35 touchdowns out of 48 opportunities this season, which is a rate of 73 percent. Add in field goals and teams have gone 42 of 48 inside the red zone. NCSU has converted 26 of 48 on touchdowns in the red zone, and odds are good that junior star receiver Kelvin Harmon will be trying to improve upon his five touchdown receptions this season. 2. Jump the Cardinals early: Louisville could be fired up to play a game without Bobby Petrino’s lukewarm disposition on the sidelines. Opposing teams have crushed the Cardinals in the first half, sapping any momentum of an upset bid. Syracuse led 37-7 at halftime and Clemson was 35-3 at the half. Wake Forest was up 35-21 at halftime, Boston College led 24 -20 and Georgia Tech was up 31-17 after two quarters. The Florida State game Sept. 29 was the last time an opposing team didn’t score at least 20 points in the first half. NC State’s offense could go no-huddle and throw the ball around, ending the game early. 3. Sack party: NC State had four sacks against Wake Forest redshirt sophomore quarterback Jamie Newman last week, and it felt like even more could have occurred. The Wolfpack might not have that one natural pass-rusher — redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams might fit that bill and has five sacks — but collectively the defense has 29 sacks. Fifth-year senior outside linebacker Germaine Pratt leads the way with 5.5 sacks this season. NC State had five sacks against both Florida State and Syracuse and that would be a good goal against a Louisville offensive line that has allowed a staggering 38 sacks this season.

Three Louisville Numbers Of Note