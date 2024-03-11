The Kenny Payne experiment will be talked about for years, and for all the wrong reasons. Louisville had high hopes when Payne was brought back "home" from the New York Knicks. He had been a successful assistant coach at both Oregon and Kentucky. The ex-Cardinals' sharp-shooter has struggled with both roster management and in-game coaching in his two years, going 12-51 overall and 5-35 in the ACC. NC State (17-14 overall, 9-11 ACC) plays Louisville (8-23, 3-17 ACC) at 4:30 p.m. on the ACC Network in the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Louisville sophomore wing Mike James is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Louisville has changed the lineup at two spots since NC State topped the Cardinals 89-83 on Jan. 13 in Louisville, Ky. Sophomore wing Mike James had 20 points, and junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a former Tennessee transfer, had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the loss in Raleigh. USC transfer Tre White is on the wing, freshman forward Kaleb Glenn and Illinois point guard transfer Skyy Clark round out the starting lineup. White and Glenn came off the bench in the first meet, though White was coming off an injury at the time. Rankings Louisville is No. 214 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 80. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Cardinals ranked No. 219 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 71. KenPom.com has Louisville at No.197, and NCSU checks in at No. 76 this season. Shooting Louisville is averaging 71.6 points per game, and is shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 29.8 percent on three-pointers and 74.2 percent from the free-throw line. James leads Louisville in three-point percentage at 34.3 percent, among players with at least 60 attempts. Clark is second at 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. Rebounding The Cardinals are averaging 34.6 rebounds per game, and are minus-0.3 rebounds for margin. UL has 311 offensive rebounds, with Huntley-Hatfield with 83 of them. Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game, and White is second on the team with 5.9. Defense Louisville is allowing 78.6 points per game, with opponents shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent on three-pointers. Louisville lacks a rim protect and Huntley-Hatfield has 25 blocks, and freshman point guard Ty-Laur Johnson has a team-high 40 steals. Depth Louisville had Johnson and forward Curtis Williams combined for 29 points off the bench in the first meeting against NC State. Williams went 4 of 6 on three-pointers. Johnson is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Williams is at 5.3 points a contest.

Star Watch

Redshirt sophomore Mike James has been bright spot in the darkness the last two years. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has been in double figures in all but six ACC games this season. He had a season-high 26 against Miami (Fla.) in a 80-71 road win Jan. 10. That was part of a three-game stretch where he had 29 points. James has also been inconsistent, such as his last game against Boston College on March 9. He went 0 of 7 for two minutes in 34 minutes played in a 67-61 loss to the Eagles. He also had two points in a 72-50 loss vs. Notre Dame on Feb. 21. James is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and is shooting 39.5 percent form the field and 34.3 percent on three-pointers. James redshirted his first year and then broke into the starting lineup last year. He averaged 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game a year ago, and shot 45.3 percent from the field and 35.7 percent on three-pointers. James earned an offer from NC State out of high school. The former Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge High standout was ranked No. 71 in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 12 Michael O’Connell, 6-2, 195, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg) SG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 16.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 spg) or 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 12.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.2 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 apg) PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 5.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.3 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.6 apg) Lousiville PG — 55 Skyy Clark (6-3, 205, Soph., 12.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg) SG — 0 Mike James (6-5, 200, Soph., 12.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 apg) G — 22 Tre White (6-7, 205, Soph., 12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.4 apg) F — 10 Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr., 4.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.2 apg) C — 5 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr., 12.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 0.9 apg)

Numbers Of Note

4 NBA players who went to Louisville — Terry Rozier (Heat), Damion Lee (Suns), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) and Jordan Nwora (Raptors). 8 Double-doubles for points and rebounds for junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. His most recent ones came in back-to-back games vs. Syracuse on March 2 and at Duke on Feb. 28. 73 Winning seasons over the last 78 years for Louisville basketball. The Cardinals have an all-time record of 1,784 wins and 1,010 losses, which doesn’t include the 123-3 mark that was vacated.

Game Within The Game: UL's Tre White vs. NC State's Casey Morsell

Louisville sophomore small forward Tre White was a touted but well-traveled prep player. White is from Dallas, Texas, and he went to several high schools before finishing up as a standout at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., in the class of 2022, where Rivals.com ranked him No. 87 in the country. He started off at Little Elm (Texas) High and then San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian. White first committed to Kansas and then eventually USC, where he played for a year, averaging 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2022-23. White is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for Louisville this season, and is shooting 45.4 percent form the field and 29.3 percent on three-pointers. White exploded for 29 points and 14 rebounds in the 70-64 loss at Clemson on Jan. 30. That was one of four double-doubles he’s had this season, and he’s had at least 20 points in four contests. White has struggled the last two games, with five points and eight rebounds, and he’s shot just 2 of 10. NC State senior wing Casey Morsell is averaging 11.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. The former Virginia transfer is shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 28.0 percent on three-pointers.