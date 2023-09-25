Louisville has used the transfer portal to get help at quarterback and wide receiver and it has paid off to a 4-0 start under first-year coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals have wins over Murray State, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Boston College, with the Eagles win last Saturday an offensive clinic for UL. Louisville defeated Boston College 56-28. Louisville travels to play 3-1 NC State at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Louisville junior running back Jawhar Jordan has rushed 50 times for 478 yards and six touchdowns this season. (USA Today Sports photos)

Five Louisville players to watch

Senior quarterback Jack Plummer Plummer is a good example of not burning bridges. The 6-5, 215-pounder was with coach Jeff Brohm at Purdue, but got beat out and transferred to California. He went 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12, throwing for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. Plummer rejoined Brohm and is completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 1,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and four touchdowns for Louisville. He isn’t a threat to run, but he has 7,620 career passing yards and 57 touchdowns. Junior defensive tackle Ashton Gillotte The 6-3, 270-pounder from Boca Raton, Fla., has 11 tackles and a team-high three sacks and one forced fumble. He had two sacks and two tackles in the 56-28 win over Boston College last Saturday. Gillotte arrived as a Rivals.com 220-pound two-star prospect in the class of 2021. He had seven sacks and 23 tackles last year. Junior running back Jawhar Jordan Louisville has had many offensive changes, but NC State knows Jordan. The 5-10, 185-pound speedster had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and rushed for 105 yards and a two-yard score in a 25-10 win over NCSU last year. Jordan has built off his strong close from last year. He has rushed 50 times for 478 yards and six touchdowns, plus six catches for 133 yards and a score. Jordan also has two kickoff returns for 63 yards. Sophomore linebacker TJ Quinn The 6-1, 230-pounder from Valdosta, Ga., has been steady through four years. He’s tied for a team-high 21 tackles plus a fumble recovery. Quinn arrived as a Rivals.com three-star defensive back, who was 6-1 and 200 pounds in the class of 2021. Junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash Thrash caught 61 passes for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns at Georgia State last year, and he’s smoothly adjusted to NC State. The 6-1, 185-pounder from Lagrange, Ga., has 19 catches for 400 yards and five scores this season. He had a season-high 159 yards on four catches and a touchdown in a 21-14 win over Indiana on Sept. 16. Thrash has 123 career catches for 2,152 yards and 17 touchdowns.

What to watch for from Louisville

1. Louisville makes big plays. The Cardinals have big-play speed and know how to get the ball to them. Running back Jawhar Jordan leads the way in that regard, and as mentioned above, NC State knows him well. This season, he has a 74-yard run and a 75-yard reception. He isn’t alone though. Jamari Thrash is a big-play wide receiver that has arrived from Georgia State, and he has a 85-yard to his credit. Kevin Coleman is another wide receiver, who arrived from Jackson State, and Jimmy Calloway arrived from Tennessee. Add in Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Chris Bell and quarterback Jack Plummer has weapons around him. Brohm also has the gift of feeding the ball to his star receivers. Rondale Moore had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018 at Purdue. David Bell had huge years at Purdue in 2019 and 2021, with 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six scores in the latter year. Iowa transfer Charlie Jones exploded at Purdue last year for 110 catches fro 1,361 yards and 12 scores. 2. UL’s defense isn’t as destructive. Due to some star linebackers graduated, the Cardinals defense isn’t the same this same, even though the statistics show otherwise. Louisville allowed 19.2 points, 134.0 rushing yards and 197.0 passing yards per game last year, and had a stunning 50 sacks last year. Yasir Abdullah, Jaya Diaby and Momo Sanogo have moved on. Louisville might not have the same defensive star power but the Cardinals did hold Indiana to 14 points and Boston College was getting obliterated 42-14 at halftime. However, Georgia Tech did hurt Louisville, and the Yellow Jackets had 28 of its 34 points in the second quarter. Louisville has five sacks and three interceptions in four games this season. 3. Not a scrambling QB. Plummer isn’t going to be a runner all that often. He has 184 career carries for 48 yards and three touchdowns in his five-year career. Plummer has been sacked five times this season. Louisville’s offense is about finesse, timing and Plummer’s touch. Sprinkle in some big plays and Plummer is in control of things. The offensive line are all over 305 pounds, with former Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley left guard Michael Gonzalez in the mix. It’s not a ground and pound kind of offense.

Three keys to the game for NC State football

1. NC State will need the full tool belt against Louisville, and not just in the obvious ways. NCSU will need to stretch the field with both running backs and tight ends being part of the passing game. NCSU running backs have a combined 10 catches, and that includes the departed Jordan Houston, plus the tight ends have 11 catches. Senior Trent Pennix has seven catches for 36 yards. Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong found good chemistry with freshman Kevin Concepcion against Virginia and will need to continue. Concepcion is far and away the team lead with 22 catches for 238 yards and two scores. He showed last week he is more than just catching short 8-yard routes or so. 2. NC State played most of the Virginia game without safeties Devan Boykin and Cecil Powell, and Jakeen Harris had already been hurt. NC State used Sean Brown and Bishop Fitzgerald, and the two combined for a dazzling tipped interception. They’ll likely be counted upon to come through again against Louisville. The Cardinals downfield passing game is no joke, and will certainly test the new safeties downfield. The safeties will benefit by NC State having some well-timed blitzes, which will affect Plummer's timing. 3. NC State senior kicker Brayden Narveson has gone 4 of 6 on field goals, and he could be busy against Louisville. The Cardinals will bend at times and NC State should be able to move the ball steadily. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong will need to take advantage of every opportunity, whether for three points or seven. Louisville junior kicker Brock Travelstead has gone 4 of 5 with a long of 38 this season, during his first season kicking the ball.

Three numbers of note

2 Running back Jawhar Jordan in second nationally in all-purpose yards, averaging 169.5 yards per game. 8 Plays of over 30 yards or more in the win over Boston College. 55 Ranking by Rivals.com in the class of 2024 for Louisville football recruiting. The Cardinals have three four-star prospects.