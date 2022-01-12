Scouting Louisville

The two teams will meet at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the ACC Network.

Louisville shooting guard Noah Locke and stretch four Matthew Cross both hit big three-pointers deep into the shot clock to rally for a 73-68 win at PNC Arena.

The Cardinals and NC State played down to wire in Raleigh on Dec. 4.

Louisville is 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, with its lone league loss just happening at Florida State, 79-70, on Jan. 8.

FSU has topped Mississippi State and Maryland in non-conference action, but also have lost at Michigan State, vs. DePaul and at Western Kentucky.

Forward Samuell Williamson has been inserted into the starting lineup the last four games. He’s averaging 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Rankings

Louisville is No. 85 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 135.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Cardinals currently ranked No. 49 overall, and NC State is No. 116.

KenPom.com has Louisville at No. 59, and NCSU checks in at No. 116.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 158 in the country, and Louisville is No. 65.

Shooting

Louisville is shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point land this season. Faulkner leads the way, shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Florida transfer Noah Locke and Miami stretch four transfer Matt Cross are both dangerous. Locke is 37-of-104 from three-point land for 35.6 percent, and Cross is 19 of 59 for 32.2 percent.

Rebounding

Louisville has great size and is averaging 39.8 rebounds per game, and are 19th in defensive rebounding (29.1 per game). UL has grabbed 160 offensive rebounds in 15 games. Opposing teams have averaged 35.4 rebounds a contest.

The 6-11, 250-pound Malik Williams leads the way at 8.3 rebounds a contest. At 6-7, Williamson chips in 5.0 rebounds a contest, and 6-8 Jae’Lyn Withers adds 4.9 rebounds a contest.

Defense

Opponents are shooting 39.6 percent from the field, 30.8 percent on three-pointers and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line this season.

Williams had a team-high 11 blocks, and point guard Jarrod West has 26 steals, with Williams second with 20.

Depth

Louisville has a deep, deep bench. Point guards El Ellis and Mason Faulkner, former starter Dre Davis on the wing, former power forward starter Jae’Lyn Withers and center Sydney Curry are all in the rotation. Ellis and Curry are both junior college transfers, and Faulkner came from Western Carolina after a brief stop at Colorado.

Ellis is fourth on the squad in scoring with 7.8 points in 16.7 minutes per game, and he’s shooting 35.7 percent from three-point land. Davis is adding 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes.