Scouting Louisville
The Cardinals and NC State played down to wire in Raleigh on Dec. 4.
Louisville shooting guard Noah Locke and stretch four Matthew Cross both hit big three-pointers deep into the shot clock to rally for a 73-68 win at PNC Arena.
The two teams will meet at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the ACC Network.
Overview
Louisville is 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, with its lone league loss just happening at Florida State, 79-70, on Jan. 8.
FSU has topped Mississippi State and Maryland in non-conference action, but also have lost at Michigan State, vs. DePaul and at Western Kentucky.
Forward Samuell Williamson has been inserted into the starting lineup the last four games. He’s averaging 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during that stretch.
Rankings
Louisville is No. 85 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 135.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Cardinals currently ranked No. 49 overall, and NC State is No. 116.
KenPom.com has Louisville at No. 59, and NCSU checks in at No. 116.
RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 158 in the country, and Louisville is No. 65.
Shooting
Louisville is shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point land this season. Faulkner leads the way, shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Florida transfer Noah Locke and Miami stretch four transfer Matt Cross are both dangerous. Locke is 37-of-104 from three-point land for 35.6 percent, and Cross is 19 of 59 for 32.2 percent.
Rebounding
Louisville has great size and is averaging 39.8 rebounds per game, and are 19th in defensive rebounding (29.1 per game). UL has grabbed 160 offensive rebounds in 15 games. Opposing teams have averaged 35.4 rebounds a contest.
The 6-11, 250-pound Malik Williams leads the way at 8.3 rebounds a contest. At 6-7, Williamson chips in 5.0 rebounds a contest, and 6-8 Jae’Lyn Withers adds 4.9 rebounds a contest.
Defense
Opponents are shooting 39.6 percent from the field, 30.8 percent on three-pointers and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line this season.
Williams had a team-high 11 blocks, and point guard Jarrod West has 26 steals, with Williams second with 20.
Depth
Louisville has a deep, deep bench. Point guards El Ellis and Mason Faulkner, former starter Dre Davis on the wing, former power forward starter Jae’Lyn Withers and center Sydney Curry are all in the rotation. Ellis and Curry are both junior college transfers, and Faulkner came from Western Carolina after a brief stop at Colorado.
Ellis is fourth on the squad in scoring with 7.8 points in 16.7 minutes per game, and he’s shooting 35.7 percent from three-point land. Davis is adding 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes.
Star Watch
Louisville center Malik Williams hurt the Wolfpack in the first meeting. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds and went 2 of 3 on three-pointers in the 73-68 win Dec. 4.
Williams has been in a bit of a slump the last two games, going a combined 2 of 8 for 8 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Pittsburgh and the loss at Florida State.
Williams did erupt for 22 points and eight rebounds in a 62-55 loss vs. DePaul, following the NCSU game. He also had 20 points and 11 boards in a 67-64 win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 2.
Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. He is shooting 51.9 percent from the field, 26.5 percent on three-pointers and 65.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Williams got hurt last year and was limited to three games, but he averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game in 2019-20 for UL.
Williams was ranked No. 30 overall in the class of 2017 by Rivals.com. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider High product was offered by NC State out of high school.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 5 Thomas Allen (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 3.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.1 apg)
SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 160, Fr., 13.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg)
SF — 1 Dereon Seabron (6-7, 180, R-Soph., 20.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.6 spg)
PF — 4 Jericole Hellems (6-7, 200, Sr., 14.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.7 spg)
C — 21 Ebenezer Dowuona (6-11, 225, Soph., 3.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.0 apg, 2.3 bpg)
Louisville
PG — 13 Jarrod West (5-11 180, Sr., 6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.7 spg)
SG — 0 Noah Locke (6-3, 205, Sr., 10.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.9 apg)
SF — 10 Samuell Williamson (6-7, 210, Jr., 6.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 0.8 apg)
PF — 33 Matt Cross (6-7, 225, Soph., 8.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.6 apg)
C — 5 Malik Williams (6-11, 250, Sr., 9.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.3 spg)
Numbers Of Note
10 Offensive rebounds that Louisville has grabbed in eighth different games this season. The Cardinals had 10 offensive rebounds in their last game against Florida State.
26.5: Average free throws attempted by Louisville over its last four games. UL was averaging 15.5 free throws a contest in its first 11 games.
39: Ranking nationally in adjusted defense in KenPom.com analytics. The Cardinals are also fourth in the ACC.
Game Within The Game: Louisville’s El Ellis vs. NC State’s Thomas Allen
Durham, N.C., native El Ellis has been a spark at times for the Cardinals. He’s been playing his best ball of late, getting 14 points against Florida State and scoring 18 points vs. Pittsburgh.
The 6-3, 175-pound junior college transfer, who NC State offered at one point, is averaging 7.8 points in 16.7 minutes per game. He’s shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 35.7 percent on three-pointers. The streaky-hot Ellis went 4 of 7 from three-point land for a season-high 22 points in the 73-64 loss at Michigan State on Dec. 1.
Ellis had 11 points in 19 minutes in the first meeting against NC State. He’s scored at least 10 points in four contests this season.
NC State guard Thomas Allen is from Garner (N.C.) High and went to Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy his senior year. He’s averaging 3.9 points in 15.6 minutes per game, but is playing better lately.
The 6-1, 175-pounder had 13 points in a 91-83 loss at Miami on Dec. 29, and then he added 10 points in the 70-65 loss vs. Clemson on Jan. 8.
