Sanford (N.C.) Lee County junior defensive end Desmond Evans burst on to the scene when he was a freshman, and The Wolfpacker has watched him ever since.

The third viewing came Aug. 31 when Lee County played at Raleigh Wakefield High, which features NC State senior offensive line senior commit Timothy McKay. The two didn't lock horns too much in the contest, but Evans and Lee County went on to a 29-7 victory over Wakefield.



Evans is rated the No. 65 player in the country, the No. 2 prospect in the state and the No. 3 defensive end nationally in the 2020 class by Rivals.com. NC State is one of his 15 scholarship offers.



Here are five observations and highlights from our viewing of Evans.