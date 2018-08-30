James Madison senior running back Marcus Marshall, who is from Raleigh, played his first two years at Georgia Tech. Greg Madia/DN-R

Five James Madison Players To Watch

Fifth-year senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland — The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has 31 career starts and is coming off an impressive 2017 campaign. He had 68 tackles, eight interceptions (ranked second nationally), 14 passes broken up and two fumble recoveries last year. Moreland earned first-team All-CAA and he is a third-team preseason All-American for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) by HERO Sports. Senior running back Marcus Marshall — The 5-10, 200-pound Marshall was a standout at Raleigh Millbrook High, and the younger brother of former Georgia running back Keith Marshall. NC State offered him during the recruiting process, but filled up at the position and he ultimately signed with Georgia Tech. He played for the Yellow Jackets for two years, rushing for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns in 22 career games before transferring. Marshall had 143 carries for 850 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns in his JMU debut last year. HERO Sports named him a preseason third-team FCS All-American selection. He’ll also return kicks this season, after averaging 22.5 yards last year. Senior cornerback Rashad Robinson — The 5-11, 183-pounder is the preseason CAA defensive player of the year, and on the Athlon Sports first-team FCS preseason All-American squad. What is interesting about Robinson is that he only started eight out of the 15 games he played in, but was still named AFCA FCS first-team All-America and first-team All-CAA. He had 51 tackles, seven interceptions and nine passes broken up. He had two picks in the East Carolina contest, and a career-high 12 stops and a sack against South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals. Senior running back Trai Sharp — The local product from Carrboro (N.C.) High had a monster sophomore high school season with, but injuries his last two years affected his recruitment and he subsequently ended up at James Madison. The 5-9, 215-pounder rushed 163 times for 759 yards and four touchdowns last year, and he caught 14 passes for 91 yards and two scores. Redshirt junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton — A wide receiver with the body of a tight end at 6-5 and 218 pounds, he had 42 catches for 615 yards and five touchdowns last year. He ranked ninth in the CAA with 14.6 yards per catch, and had a pair of 100-yard-plus performances in the FCS playoffs. He busted out for eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown against Weber State in the playoffs, and finished with 20 catches for 366 yards and three touchdowns over the last three playoff games.

What To Expect From James Madison

1. The Dukes will likely play two quarterbacks against NC State, but one won’t be a stranger to the Wolfpack. Redshirt junior Ben DiNucci started against NC State last year, only he was playing for Pittsburgh at the time. The 6-2, 211-pound DiNucci went 19-of-32 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Panthers in the 35-17 Wolfpack win. The stats didn’t show it, but he was also surprisingly elusive on his feet. Kenny Pickett also played that game, and eventually took the job over and DiNucci transferred. DiNucci finished with 1,091 passing yards, five touchdown and five interceptions for the Panthers. The 6-5, 211-pound Cole Johnson has good familiarity with the JMU offense. He got to play six games last year and he passed for 141 yards and a touchdown, and he chipped in 25 yards on the ground last year. 2. James Madison will rotate several backs throughout the game. The Dukes feature more than just the “Homecoming Duo” of Marshall and Sharp. Sixth-year senior Cardon Johnson will also need to be accounted for when he’s in the game. The reason the 5-9, 200-pound Johnson can be overlooked is that he hurt his Achilles last year after rushing 37 times for 347 yards and three scores last year, with 265 yards of it in the win over ECU. He previously rushed for 1,037 yards and 10 scores in 2015 and 704 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016. He averaged 6.7 yards per rush on 312 career carries. Just to show they have an embarrassment of running back riches, fourth-string running back Jawon Hamilton rushed 139 times for 495 yards and four touchdowns his freshman year at Central Florida. The 5-9, 190-pounder suffered a season-ending injury his sophomore year and then transferred to James Madison. 3. Sophomore punter Harry O’Kelly had a quality first year with James Madison, and the Australian product could also be poised for some trickery Saturday. O’Kelly, who averaged 41.3 yards per punt on 63 punts, with 25 punts inside the 20-yard line last year. Another key statistic is that he rushed three times for 63 yards on fake punts, and all three went for first downs. He had a 30-yard run against New Hampshire and 24-yard scamper in the NCAA Division I Championship game against North Dakota State. He also had nine yards for a first down against Delaware.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Win the trenches: More often than not, the difference between an FCS and Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team is the size on the field. James Madison has a pretty good-sized offensive line with three players at least 306 pounds and the other two over 290 pounds. The Dukes’ defense also isn’t bad with three defensive lineman listed at 268 pounds or more. However, where it becomes more noticeable is when JMU has some of its reserve defensive lineman in the game. The Duke have four backup defensive linemen who weight 254 pounds or less, and that includes the defensive tackles. One of the backups is former Wake Forest player Paris Black of Fayetteville, N.C. NC State will need to take advantage of JMU’s 4-2-5 scheme, especially when the reserves are in the game. 2. Test the James Madison linebackers: JMU has an eclectic group of linebackers, and we’ll include nickel Wayne Davis in the group. If NC State is going to successfully run the football and get those third down and short kind of plays to keep a drive going, success against the Dukes’ linebackers will be a theme. Redshirt junior Dimitri Holloway has the most experience for James Madison, but he redshirted last year with an injury. The 6-1, 223-pound Holloway started nine out of 12 games in 2016, and finished with 53 tackles and four tackles for loss. He had a career-high 16 tackles in JMU’s win over North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals. The other two starters started off at FBS schools before making their way to James Madison. Junior linebacker Landon Word spent one year at Virginia before arriving at JMU. He started one game and played in 14 last year, finishing with 31 tackles and a sack. The aforementioned Davis is intriguing. The 6-0, 186-pounder was the No. 25 cornerback in the country coming out of Norfolk (Va.) Lake Taylor High in the class of 2016. He signed with Ohio State where he redshirted in 2016 and played in just two games as a redshirt freshman. Davis made the move to JMU and has three years of eligibility remaining. 3. Make JMU play from behind: The No. 2-ranked Dukes clearly have four quality running backs, but the passing game could be unproven, at least early in the season. James Madison is 2-8 all-time against ACC opponents with a 21-16 win over Virginia Tech in 2010 and a 21-17 win over Virginia in 1982. The eight losses had five games that got out of hand, but three were within one score. James Madison will want to keep the score low, somewhere in the neighborhood of a combined 38 points. Odds are good that NC State will shatter that plan offensively, and if the Wolfpack can get off to a two-touchdown lead, they might get 38-plus points all by themselves.

Three James Madison Statistics Of Note