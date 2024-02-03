Scouting Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has managed to defeat Duke, North Carolina and Clemson, this season, but are struggling against the rest of the ACC.
The Yellow Jackets under first-year coach Damon Stoudamire are 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.
NC State hosts Georgia Tech at 5:30 p.m. today on CW Network.
Overview
Georgia Tech needed a roster makeover when coach Damon Stoudamire was hired last spring.
The Yellow Jackets added several transfers, with Florida junior wing Kowacie Reeves and NC State senior center Ebenezer Dowuona starting this season. Freshmen Baye Ndongo and Naithan George, who play power forward and point guard respectively, are also starting this season.
Junior wing Miles Kelly is the holdover from last year, and he’s averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.
Rankings
Georgia Tech is No. 127 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 80.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 134 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 73.
KenPom.com has Georgia Tech at No. 127, and NCSU checks in at No. 78 this season.
Shooting
Georgia Tech is averaging 72.8 points per game and are shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent on three-pointers and 68.1 percent from the free-throw line.
Reserve Kyle Sturdivant, a former USC transfer, is shooting 40.0 percent on three-pointers, and Reeves is at 39.4 percent this season, after shooting 26.2 percent last year at Florida.
Rebounding
The Yellow Jackets are averaging 38.3 rebounds per game and have a plus-2.0 rebounding margin, with 258 offensive rebounds.
Ndongo is averaging a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game, and Kelly is second with 5.7 rebounds a contest. Senior power forward Tyzhaun Claude, who previously played at Morehead State and Western Carolina, has a team-best 49 offensive rebounds, and Ndongo has 46.
Defense
Georgia Tech is allowing 75.7 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent on three-pointers.
Ndongo has 24 blocks and 16 steals, leading GT in both categories, and UMass sophomore transfer Tafara Gapare has 20 blocks off the bench.
Depth
Sturdivant, Claude, Gapare and junior wing Dallan Coleman make up Georgia Tech’s bench. Sturdivant is averaging 8.7 points and 3.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game, to go with making 22 of 55 from three-point land. Coleman is chipping 6.8 points points per game, and Claude is at 5.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a contest.
Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram averaged 8.0 points per game last year for the Rebels, but has struggled to find his role at Georgia Tech.
Star Watch
Georgia Tech freshman Baye Ndongo has been one of the biggest surprises in the ACC this season.
The 6-foot-9, 214-pound Ndongo is originally from Mboro, Senegal in Africa. He played for Senegal’s U19 team in the World Cup in 2021, getting a pair of double-doubles. He made the move to Darrow School in Lebanon, N.Y., his first two years, and then went to Denver (Colo.) Prep in 2021-22.
Ndongo played his senior year at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy and was ranked No. 133 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2023. He was originally committed to Rutgers from Jan. 9, 2023-April 27, but eventually switched to Georgia Tech over Michigan and Nebraska on May 19.
What is impressive about Ndongo is that he only averaged 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game his senior year, with a high of 17 points. He’s shattered those numbers as a freshman at Georgia Tech.
Ndongo is averaging 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 58.5 percent on free throws. Ndongo served notice when he had 21 points in the 72-68 win over Duke on Dec. 2, which was just his third college game played.
Ndongo got hurt against North Carolina on Tuesday, and was limited to five minutes, but Georgia Tech still won 74-73. The injury snapped a streak where he scored at least 10 points in 12 straight games. He has topped 20 points in three contest and has four double-doubles.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 4.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg)
SG — 0 D.J. Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 15.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 spg)
G — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
SF — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 12.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)
C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, Sr., 11.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.7 apg)
Georgia Tech
PG — 2 Naithan George (6-3, 180, Fr., 9.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 5.1 apg)
SG — 13 Miles Kelly (6-6, 180, Jr., 14.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg)
SF — 14 Kowacie Reeves (6-7, 202, Jr.,11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.8 apg)
PF — 11 Baye Ndongo (6-9, 214, Fr., 12.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.3 bpg)
C — 10 Ebenezer Dowuona (6-11, 230, Sr., 1.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.1 apg)
Numbers Of Note
3 Current NBA players from Georgia Tech — Jose Alvarado (Pelicans), Josh Okogie (Suns) and Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
17 NCAA Tournament appearances for Georgia Tech since the first one in 1960. There was a long drought that ended after 25 years in 1985, and the Yellow Jackets have only gone once (2021) since 2010.
11,763 Career NBA points for Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire, who played from 1995-08. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 assists per game in 878 games.
Game Within The Game: GT's Naithan George vs. NCSU's D.J. Horne
Complementing power forward Baye Ndongo has been Georgia Tech freshman guard Naithan George on the perimeter.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Toronto, Ontario, hit the game-winning drive with 7.7 seconds left to help Georgia Tech top North Carolina 74-73 on Tuesday. He finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win.
George has been stellar of late, starting with getting nine points and 11 assists in the 75-68 overtime loss against Notre Dame on Jan. 9. He followed that performance up with 17 points and five assists in the loss against Duke and 20 points and six assists in the double-overtime win at Clemson. He’s scored in double figures in five of his last six games.
George is shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point land, and he’s averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.
NC State senior D.J. Horne and junior Jayden Taylor could take turns guarding George. Horne is averaging 15.2 points and 2.8 assists per game, and Taylor is adding 11.5 points per game.
