The Yellow Jackets under first-year coach Damon Stoudamire are 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.

Georgia Tech has managed to defeat Duke, North Carolina and Clemson, this season, but are struggling against the rest of the ACC.

Georgia Tech needed a roster makeover when coach Damon Stoudamire was hired last spring.

The Yellow Jackets added several transfers, with Florida junior wing Kowacie Reeves and NC State senior center Ebenezer Dowuona starting this season. Freshmen Baye Ndongo and Naithan George, who play power forward and point guard respectively, are also starting this season.

Junior wing Miles Kelly is the holdover from last year, and he’s averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

Rankings

Georgia Tech is No. 127 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 80.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 134 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 73.

KenPom.com has Georgia Tech at No. 127, and NCSU checks in at No. 78 this season.

Shooting

Georgia Tech is averaging 72.8 points per game and are shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent on three-pointers and 68.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Reserve Kyle Sturdivant, a former USC transfer, is shooting 40.0 percent on three-pointers, and Reeves is at 39.4 percent this season, after shooting 26.2 percent last year at Florida.

Rebounding

The Yellow Jackets are averaging 38.3 rebounds per game and have a plus-2.0 rebounding margin, with 258 offensive rebounds.

Ndongo is averaging a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game, and Kelly is second with 5.7 rebounds a contest. Senior power forward Tyzhaun Claude, who previously played at Morehead State and Western Carolina, has a team-best 49 offensive rebounds, and Ndongo has 46.

Defense

Georgia Tech is allowing 75.7 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent on three-pointers.

Ndongo has 24 blocks and 16 steals, leading GT in both categories, and UMass sophomore transfer Tafara Gapare has 20 blocks off the bench.

Depth

Sturdivant, Claude, Gapare and junior wing Dallan Coleman make up Georgia Tech’s bench. Sturdivant is averaging 8.7 points and 3.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game, to go with making 22 of 55 from three-point land. Coleman is chipping 6.8 points points per game, and Claude is at 5.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a contest.

Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram averaged 8.0 points per game last year for the Rebels, but has struggled to find his role at Georgia Tech.