Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott is 9-10 overall in his third season. USA Today Sports

Georgia State returns 11 starters from a 7-5 squad that topped Western Kentucky 27-17 in the Cure Bowl last year. It was the first bowl win for a program that was started in 2010. The Panthers topped Kennesaw State 24-20 in the season opener last Thursday, thanks to a late touchdown drive resulting in a game-winning score with 41 seconds left. The victory was Georgia State’s eighth in the last 11 contests. Georgia State has played one marquee, Power Five opponent per year the past thee seasons — losing 61-28 to Oregon in 2015, falling 23-17 to Wisconsin in 2016 and being shut out 56-0 to Penn State last year. All games were on the road.

Five Georgia State Players To Watch

Junior quarterback Dan Ellington — The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior college transfer won the starting job and proceeded to go 20-of-28 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed 18 times for 77 yards in the win over Kennesaw State. He passed for 3,211 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 392 yards and eight scores for Itawamba (Miss.) Community College last year. Redshirt junior wide receiver Penny Hart — He might be on the small side at 5-8 and 180 pounds, but his production has been huge for Georgia State. He caught 71 passes for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2015, and then missed the majority of his sophomore year due to injury. Hart bounced back for 74 catches for 1,121 yards and eight scores last year. He snagged five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in the opener. The two-time first-team All-Sun Belt performer has caught a pass in every game and has gone for 100-plus yard in nine career games. Fifth-year senior outside linebacker Michael Shaw — The four-year starter earned third-team All-Sun Belt last year. The 6-4, 240-pounder holds the school record with 25.5 career tackles for loss. Fifth-year senior cornerback Jerome Smith — The 5-10, 180-pounder is a four-year starter and has five career interceptions, including one in last year's bowl win, and 17 passes broken up. Redshirt junior kicker/punter Brandon Wright — He handled punting, kicking and kickoffs during the season opener against Kennesaw State. He punted four times for an astounding 53.8 average and a long of 64, connected on all three extra points and made a 35-yard field goal. He split punting duties last year, but averaged 44.4 yards on 27 punts with a long of 71, and he landed nine inside the 20-yard line. Wright made 12 of 23 field goals with a long of 50 and 28 of 30 extra points. He has made nine of his last 11 field-goal attempts.

What To Expect From Georgia State

1. The offense will run through Ellington. He is going to make things happen and NC State’s defense is going to have to be patient about it. Ellington can sling it, is quick on his feet and will buy time in the pocket. He also hangs on to the ball a bit too long at times, and Kennesaw State had three sacks, two of which were coverage sacks where Ellington didn’t throw the ball away. Ellington had 77 of Georgia State's 128 rushing yards and one of the better runs by a running back, by Devin Gentry, ended with a fumble after a 11-yard burst. If GSU can’t run the ball against Kennesaw State, it would be shocking if the Panthers can do it against NC State. Georgia State was uneven rushing the ball last year, but had five players rush for at least 123 yards on the season. 2. Georgia State might not have a running back to go to, but they have two wide receivers to go get the ball from Ellington. Hart is a proven commodity and has gone for over 1,000 yards in two years when he was healthy. However, he has now been joined by South Carolina transfer Christian Owens. The 6-4, 215-pound Owens was projected by Rivals.com was ranked the No. 11 tight end in the country in the class of 2015, coming out of Griffin (Ga.) High. Owens had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Louisville, Tennessee and North Carolina, but selected the Gamecocks. He was a bust for South Carolina and never got on the field, but came out and had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown against Kennesaw State. He is on the thin side, but provides a vertical threat. 3. Georgia State’s defense had trouble defending big receiver Justin Sumpter of Kennesaw State, who is a listed 6-3 and 217 pounds. Sumpter snagged seven catches for 95 yards and one touchdown. However, Kennesaw State also mixed in some option and utilized a smaller offensive weapon in sophomore running back Shaquil Terry. He rushed seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 63 yards, including a 60-yarder. NC State might not have someone like Terry, but junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon has similar size to Sumpter, and could be in line for a big game Saturday.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Run, run and run some more: NC State is going to make it its personal mission to run the ball effectively. The Wolfpack ran 38 times for 128 yards against James Madison, but also had to many runs that didn’t go very far, and the offensive line has taken that on as a challenge. NC State coaches also pride themselves on running the football well. The Wolfpack could throw the ball 40-plus times and probably win comfortably, but will likely go out of its way to run the football just to prove it can. Kennesaw State ran some option and has different personnel, but still rushed 51 times for 181 yards and a touchdown against Georgia State. The Panthers 3-4 defense features three defensive lineman who weigh 285 pounds or less. 2. Keep the structure: NC State doesn’t want Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington to be able to turn the game into a sandlot contest. Ellington can make things happen when the play breaks down, but also can take some hits that aren’t needed because of it. It’s part of the yin and the yang of a quarterback starting for the first time at the FBS level. NC State will have to confuse the junior college transfer and try to get sacks on that second wave of a pass rush, meaning after the first three seconds go by and Ellington is ready to throw on the run, that they get him while freelancing. 3. Pick on certain defensive backs: James Madison had one talented healthy senior cornerback, and Georgia State is in the same boat. Fifth-year senior Jerome Smith is a four-year starter, and maybe he’ll get tested, but it could mean the best matchups lie elsewhere. NC State rode slot receiver Jakobi Meyers for 14 catches for 161 yards against JMU, and didn’t mess around too much with Moreland. That could lead to NC State working against the safeties and junior cornerback Cedric Stone, who played at Charlotte (N.C.) Independence. The 5-10, 185-pound Stone came off the bench the last two years, and he had three tackles and an interception last year.

Three Georgia State Numbers Of Note