Florida State junior defensive end Brian Burns has nine sacks this season. Associated Press

Florida State limps in Raleigh with a 4-4 record, including 2-4 in the ACC, and its 36-year bowl streak decidedly in danger. FSU will likely be underdogs in the games after NC State, which are at Notre Dame and home vs. Boston College and Florida. Including the No. 21-ranked Wolfpack, all four remaining games for the Seminoles are against ranked opponents in the new College Football Playoff rankings. Here is a full scouting report on Florida State.

Five Florida State Players To Watch

Sophomore running back Cam Akers — The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has only carried the football more than 17 times in a game once this season, when he had 22 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown against Northern Illinois on Sept. 22. He got bottled up last week against Clemson with 11 carries for just seven yards. Akers has rushed 112 times for 467 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 17 passes for 97 yards this season. He tallied 1,024 rushing yards and seven scores last year. Sophomore quarterback James Blackman — Odds seem to be in favor for the lanky 6-5, 181-pounder to get the start with starter Deandre Francois banged up. Blackman made his first career start last year against NC State and went 22-of-38 passing for 278 yards and a touchdown in the Wolfpack’s 27-21 victory. He finished his freshman year completing 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,230 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Junior defensive end Brian Burns — The 6-5, 235-pounder is as explosive off the snap as any edge rusher in the ACC. He has nine sacks, which tops the ACC and is third in the country. Burns has 28 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two passes broken up to go with the nine sacks. His 23 career sacks are seventh best in Florida State history, and he has also forced seven fumbles in his Seminoles career. Sophomore wide receiver/return man D.J. Matthews — He might be slight at 5-10 and 156 pounds, but he’s a true factor in the return game and solid at wide receiver. He has 22 catches for 173 yards, and has returned 18 punts for a 13.8 average and a 74-yard touchdown against Miami. He leads the NCAA in punt return yards (248) and is seventh in the country in average. Sophomore free safety Hamsah Nasirildeen —The former Concord (N.C.) High standout was under the radar at one point in his prep career, but blew up going into his senior year. He committed to South Carolina and then flipped to Florida State. He leads the team with 57 tackles, including 33 solo stops, and is 12th in the ACC in tackles per game with 7.1. The 6-4, 214-pounder is listed as an “or” this week with Stanford Samuels III.

What To Expect From Florida

1. A struggling offensive line. The Seminoles have allowed 23 sacks and are only averaging 2.5 yards per carry for 83.5 rushing yards per game. Both numbers are astonishing and tell the story of the FSU offense. Opponents have also had 17 quarterback hurries. The Seminoles had to reshuffle the line when Landon Dickerson of Hickory, N.C., got injured early in the season, but the struggles aren’t just a recent issue. FSU’s offensive line has been troublesome for a couple of years now. Redshirt freshman Brady Scott starts at right tackle and fifth-year senior Derrick Kelly has had his share of issues at left tackle. 2. Guessing game at quarterback. Florida State hasn’t named a starter at quarterback for the game, but head coach Willie Taggart is confident in backup James Blackman. Starter Deondre Francois is “day-to-day” after taking some hits in the loss against Clemson. Francois has gone 171-of-281 passing for 2,039 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but has taken a pounding this season. Whoever the quarterback is, leading receiver Nyqwan Murray will miss the first half after throwing a punch in the Clemson loss. He has 40 catches for 536 yards and three touchdowns. 3. Solid pass rush. Junior defensive end Brian Burns is definitely the headliner with nine sacks and the Seminoles have 25 as a team. Sophomore defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and sophomore defensive end Joshua Kaindoh both have 3.5 sacks and were decorated prep players and Rivals.com five-star prospects. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Janarius Robinson might be a year away, but he has 19 tackles and a sack this season. The Seminoles don’t have a lot of blitzing sacks and usually rely on the front four for pressure.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Get pass rush heated up: This is the game that NC State defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Darian Roseboro, and defensive tackles Eurndraus Bryant and Larrell Murchison have to be salivating over. Smith-Williams, Roseboro and fifth-year senior reserve defensive end Deonte Holden have to get steady pressure off the edge on whoever the Florida State quarterback is. Neither Deondre Francois or James Blackman prefer to tuck the football and run, so they’ll stand in the pocket and take some hits. NCSU has to deliver them to disrupt their rhythm. 2. Air it out: Florida State is stingy against the run allowing 2.72 yards per carry, and NC State’s strength is the passing game. The trio of receivers Kelvin Harmon, Jakobi Meyers and Emeka Emezie should deliver with help of the right arm of sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley. Clemson’s two quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice — combined to go 24-of-44 passing for 404 yards, five touchdowns and one interception to destroy FSU 59-10 last week. The Clemson rushing attack was held in check for 120 yards and three touchdowns, but averaged a modest 3.6 yards per carry. That’s the blueprint. 3. Keep Reggie Gallaspy Jr. healthy: While the game plan is probably to air it out, NC State still needs senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. for the tough yards on third and short or around the goal line, and really could use him for chip blocks against FSU star defensive end Brian Burns. Gallaspy is banged up but hasn’t missed a game yet, rushing for 448 yards and nine touchdowns. With unproven depth behind him, the Wolfpack can ill afford to lose Gallaspy for any extended period of playing time.

Three Florida State Numbers Of Note