North Carolina native Leonard Hamilton is 75 years old and has been coaching since 1971. Hamilton, who grew up in Gastonia, N.C., has been an assistant coach at both Austin Peay and Kentucky, and then became a head coach at Oklahoma State, Miami (Fla.), Washington Wizards and with Florida State since 2002. Such longevity is rare and’s 640-488 on the college level with 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament (and would have gone in 2020), including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2017-18. NC State (17-10 overall, 9-7 ACC) plays at Florida State (14-13, 8-8 ACC) at 9 p.m. tonight on ESPN2.

Former VCU transfer Jamir Watkins is leading Florida State with 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this winter. (USA Today Sports photos)

Advertisement

Overview

Virginia Commonwealth junior forward transfer Jamir Watkins and former Central Florida senior wing Darrin Green help power the Seminoles offense. Sophomore power forward Baba Miller and junior wing Jalen Warley have started every game this season. Sophomore post player Cam Corhen rounds out the current group of starters, with Asheville, N.C., native De’Ante Green, a former NCSU target, having started 20 of 27 games. Rankings FSU is No. 93 in the NET rankings, and NC State is at No. 77. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Seminoles ranked No. 80 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 70. KenPom.com has Florida State at No. 79, and NCSU is at No. 73. Shooting Florida State is averaging 76.0 points per game, and is shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 31.8 percent on three-pointers and 69.1 percent at the free-throw line. FSU is not a great shooting team, with Darin Green the best of the group, going 59-of-158 from three-point land for 37.3 percent. Watkins is second at 35.1 percent. Rebounding The Seminoles are averaging 33.7 rebounds per game and have a minus-2.7 rebounds per contest. Watkins leads FSU with 5.9 rebounds per game, and Miller is second at 4.9 boards a contest. Both Corhen and Watkins have grabbed 39 offensive rebounds, and the squad has 276 offensive boards. Defense FSU is allowing 74.8 points per game, with opposing teams averaging 44.5 percent from the field and 35.0 percent on three-pointers. Miller has 30 blocks in 27 games and Watkins leads the way with 46 steals, with Darin Green right behind at 42 steals. Depth Florida State has always had a deep rotation of players, and this season is no different. The aforementioned De’Ante Green , along with freshman wing Taylor Bol Bowen, center Jaylen Gainey of Greensboro, N.C., wing Josh Nickelberry of Fayetteville, N.C., point guard Primo Spears and sophomore guard Chandler Jackson make up the rotation. Gainey came from Brown, Nickelberry played at Louisville and LaSalle and Spears came from Georgetown. Spears is averaging 10.4 points per game in 18 contests, but has struggled with his jumper (27.3 percent on three-pointers). Jackson is chipping in 5.5 points per game, and Green is adding 4.8 points a contest. The Seminoles lost key forward Cam’Ron Fletcher after seven games.

Star Watch

Florida State junior forward Jamir Watkins has become a key cog right away in his first year with the Seminoles. Watkins was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2020 coming out of Trenton (N.J.) Catholic Academy. He picked VCU over offers from Seton Hall, St. John’s and Virginia Tech. Watkins became a key reserve as a freshman and then was a part-time starter last year for the Rams. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game last year. Watkins left VCU, who lost coach Mike Rhodes to Penn State, and picked Florida State, and has flourished this season. The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder leads the Seminoles with 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent on three-pointers this season. Watkins has been consistent in ACC action, getting in double figures in all but one league game. He erupted for 27 points and 11 rebounds in a 85-69 win at Syracuse on Jan. 23. Watkins also had 26 points and six boards in a 83-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Feb. 13. Watkins has a trio of triple-doubles for points and rebounds, and he came close with 19 points and nine assists in a 87-82 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 9.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.1 apg) SG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 17.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg) PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 5.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.3 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 12.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg) Florida State PG — 1 Jalen Warley (6-7, 205, Jr., 7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg) SG — 22 Darin Green (6-5, 195, Sr., 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.6 spg) SF — 2 Jamir Watkins (6-7, 210, Jr., 14.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 spg) PF — 11 Baba Miller (6-11, 204, Soph., 7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 bpg) C — 3 Cam Corhen (6-10, 225, Soph., 8.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.5 apg)

Numbers Of Note

3 Elite Eight appearances — 1972, 1993 and 2018 — with the 1972 squad reaching the Final Four and finishing national runner-up, with junior guard Ron King and center Reggie Royals leading the way. 7 FSU players who have had their jersey's retired — center Dave Cowens — or honored, which included Bob Sura (1992-95), Sam Cassell (1992-93), George McCloud (1985-89), Hugh Durham (1957-59), Ron King (1971-73) and Dave Fedor (1960-62). 418 ACC wins for Leonard Hamilton, which ranks No. 5 all-time behind No. 1 Mike Krzyzewski of Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879), Roy Williams of UNC (485) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461).

Game Within The Game: FSU's Baba Miller vs. NC State's Mohamed Diarra

Sophomore power forward Baba Miller of Mallorca, Spain, has been intriguing to NBA scouts, but is still finding his way with Florida State. The 6-11, 204-pounder was suspended for half the season last year and appeared in 15 games, averaging 4.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Miller has been a full-time starter this season and has been a tease of sorts. Miller is averaging 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 47.3 percentage from the field and 31.9 percent from three-point land. Miller got a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 88-72 loss vs. South Florida on Dec. 9. He had an ACC-best 14 points in the 87-82 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 9. MIller is fresh off of getting 12 points and six rebounds, and went 2 of 3 on three-pointers in a 74-63 loss at Clemson on Feb. 24. The 6-10, 215-pound Diarra is playing his best ball the last four games, and he is averaging 5.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.