Florida State has battled injuries and some roster construction that didn’t pan out this season. The Seminoles are 7-15 overall, but 5-6 in the ACC, with a win at Pittsburgh on the resume. FSU started the year 1-9 with the lone win over Mercer on Nov. 21. The other four ACC wins are against the bottom three teams of the league — Louisville, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame twice. Coach Leonard Hamilton, who is 74 years old, has also gone through some staff changes the last few years, most notably Missouri coach Dennis Gates. Hamilton has gone 624-467 overall with 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament, and FSU was 26-5 in 2019-20 when the postseason was canceled. Hamilton took both Miami (Fla.) and Florida State to the Sweet 16, and the Seminoles reached the Elite Eight in 2017-18, and have three trips to the Sweet 16. NC State hosts Florida State at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the ACC Network.

Florida State sophomore Matthew Cleveland leads the Seminoles in both points and rebounds per game. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Florida State doesn’t have a traditional point guard or power forward this season, which is different from past Seminoles’ teams. Junior combo guard Caleb Mills is joined on the perimeter by sophomores Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley and Darin Green Jr. Cleveland has become quite the rebounder, while Mills and Warley have combined for 7.1 assists per game. Freshman center Cam Corhen rounds out the starting lineup. Rankings Florida State is No. 201 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 39. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Seminoles ranked No. 154 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 45. KenPom.com has Florida State at No. 158, and NCSU is at No. 52. RealtimeRPI.com has Florida State ranked No. 195 in the country, and NC State is No. 34. Shooting Florida State is averaging 69.8 points per game, and shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 34.8 percent on three-pointers and 73.2 percent from the free-throw line. Cleveland and Green are both shooting over 40 percent on three-pointers, and Mills has been 19-of-48 for 39.6 percent over his last 12 games. Rebounding The Seminoles are averaging 31.8 rebounds per game and are a minus-3.6 rebounding margin. Cleveland leads the squad with 7.8 rebounds per game, but other healthy player has more than 70 boards. Corhen has a team-high 31 offensive rebounds. Defense FSU is allowing 74.3 points per game, with opponents shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 35.8 percent on three-pointers. Mills leads healthy Seminoles’ players with 16 blocks, plus a team-high 33 steals. Center Naheem McLeod has 24 blocks, but missed the last game due to injury. Depth Florida State played three forwards off the bench and a guard against Clemson on Saturday. Sophomore center Naheem McLoed, who is 7-4 and 255 pounds, has been out with an injury. Fellow center Jaylan Gainey, a 6-10 transfer from Brown, who is from Greensboro, N.C., has missed the whole season. Junior forward Cam’ron Fletcher, a Kentucky transfer, last played Dec. 3, 2022. Freshman post players Baba Miller and De’Ante Green, with the latter from Asheville, are joined in the frontcourt by junior Sola Adebisi. Freshman guards Chandler Jackson and Tom House provide depth behind the perimeter players. The 6-11, 204-pound Miller, who was suspended the first 15 games, is averaging 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.

Star Watch

Sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland leads Florida State in both scoring and rebounding, and gets to the free-throw line the most. The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder was a Rivals.com five-star prospect out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy in the class of 2021. He was ranked No. 18 overall in the country and picked FSU over offers from Kansas, Michigan, Stanford and NC State, among others. Cleveland has scored in double figures in all but three games this season, including 20 points in two contests. Where he has become a beast is on the boards. He had eight straight games for double-doubles recently come to an end. Cleveland had 23 points and 13 boards in the 93-79 loss vs. Saint John’s on Dec. 17, and he had 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds in a 84-71 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 17. Another area Cleveland has improved this season is his shooting. He was an abysmal 6-of-34 for 17.6 percent on three-pointers last year, and was poor at the free-throw line at 55.5 percent. He’s improved to 40.5 percent this season from beyond the arc and is up to 69.6 percent at the charity stripe. In the two wins over NC State last year, he combined for 24 points and 12 rebounds, with 10 of the boards coming in the first meeting. Cleveland finished the season strong with nine straight games in double figures, including 20 points against Virginia on Feb. 26, 2022.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 1 Jarkel Joiner (6-1, 180, R-Sr., 16.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg) SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 165, Soph., 18.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.7 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Jr., 12.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.1 spg) PF — 23 Greg Gantt (6-8, 215, R-Jr., 1.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.4 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Jr., 11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 bpg) Florida State PG — 4 Caleb Mills (6-5, 180, Jr., 13.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 apg) SG — 22 Darin Green Jr. (6-5, 195, Jr., 14.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg) SF — 1 Jalen Warley (6-6, 200, Soph., 5.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.1 spg) F — 35 Matthew Cleveland (6-7, 200, Soph., 14.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.9 apg) C — 3 Cam Corhen (6-10, 225, Fr., 8.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.5 apg)

Numbers Of Note

6 Players who were at least a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. Matthew Cleveland was a five-star prospect, and Cameron Cohen, Chandler Jackson, Jalen Warley, Caleb Mills and Cam’Ron Fletcher were all four stars. Freshman Baba Miller of Spain likely would have been at least a four-star prospect if he attended high school in the U.S. 9 Consecutive games with the same starting lineup, which started Dec. 21 against Notre Dame. 12 Consecutive games junior guard Caleb Mills of Arden, N.C., has scored in double figures, totaling 171 points (14.3 points per game average).

Game Within The Game: FSU's Darin Green Jr. vs. NC State's Casey Morsell

Some players just have the gift to shoot the basketball and that is Florida State fourth-year junior Darin Green Jr. Green is second on the team with 14.1 points per game, and he’s shooting 40.2 percent from three-point land and 90.3 percent from the free-throw line. Green played his first three years at Central Florida, where he averaged double figures every season. He has made 274 career three-pointers and is shooting 39.1 percent in 104 games played. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton High bombed in 8-of-11 on three-pointers for 30 points in the loss vs. Saint John’s. He recently had a combined 44 points and nine three-pointers in back-to-back road wins at Pittsburgh and Notre Dame. Green also had 23 points and four three-pointers in a 79-69 loss to current No. 1-ranked Purdue on Nov. 30. Green and Central Florida topped Michigan 85-71 on Dec. 30 last year, and he got 27 points and made 7-of-9 on three-pointers. Green could get matched up against sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith or redshirt junior wing Casey Morsell. The latter is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and is shooting 43.1 percent from three-point land.