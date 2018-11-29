Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

East Carolina senior wide receiver Trevon Brown has 71 catches for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns this season. USA Today Sports

NC State and East Carolina both needed games thanks to Hurricane Florence cancelling games Sept. 15. NCSU was scheduled to host West Virginia and ECU was playing at Virginia Tech that weekend. Playing each other made too much sense and the two squads will face each other to start the 2019 season. East Carolina has struggled this season at 3-8, with a stunning 28-23 loss to North Carolina A&T to open the season. The Pirates have allowed at least 37 points in five of their last seven games. Here is a full scouting report on East Carolina.

Five East Carolina Players To Watch

Senior wide receiver Trevon Brown — The explosive 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has always had elite talent, but issues off the field sometimes interfered. Brown has 71 catches for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns en route to first-team All-AAC honors, topping 1,000 yards for the second-consecutive year. The Wilmington, N.C., native topped 140-plus yards during a four-game stretch, including grabbing 10 receptions for 193 yards and two scores in a 59-41 loss vs. Memphis on Nov. 3. Senior defensive end Nate Harvey — The Knightdale, N.C., native was named the AAC defensive player of the year after leading the nation with 24 tackles for loss and third with 13.5 sacks (plus 59 tackles). The 6-1, 225-pounder attended Georgia Military Academy before transferring to ECU last year, walking on. He only had six tackles in 12 games played for the Pirates last year. Harvey had three sacks against Old Dominion and Connecticut. Sophomore quarterback Reid Herring — The 6-3, 197-pounder played locally at Raleigh Millbrook High, and started the first six games. Freshman Holton Ahlers took over but he’s questionable for Saturday’s game with an injury. Herring went 146-of-266 passing for 1,538 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. The pocket passer threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-35 win over Old Dominion on Sept. 29. Senior nickelback Devon Sutton — The Charlotte native leads ECU with 74 tackles, and he’s tied for second with 9.5 tackles for loss. The 5-11, 198-pounder has chipped in three sacks and two quarterback hurries. Sutton has tallied 182 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 15.0 tackles for loss and eight passes broken up in 25 starts and 33 games played at ECU. Junior kicker Jake Verity — The first-team All-AAC performer has made 18 of 20 field goals with a long of 52, which matched his career high. He also made 27 of 28 extra points. Verity has made five field goals of at least 40 yards this season and has 12 games where he’s made at least two field goals. Verity has made 35 of 47 field goals at ECU.

What to expect from East Carolina

1. Different kind of quarterbacks. ECU freshman quarterback Holton Ahlers seized control of the position and was a true dual-threat quarterback. The former NC State recruiting target might miss Saturday’s game due to a sprained right knee and an injured non-throwing right hand. If he misses the game, his running skills will be missed. He actually leads ECU with 592 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He has passed for 1,785 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Former Raleigh Millbrook High quarterback Reid Herring will play if Ahlers can’t go. He isn’t close to being the runner, rushing for minus-52 yards, and his nine interceptions proved to be problematic. Herring threw for 290 yards and a touchdown in East Carolina’s 41-19 win over North Carolina on Sept. 8. 2. A strong pass rush. ECU is allowing 35.5 points per game and just allowed 56 points to Cincinnati last Friday. The inability to force turnovers has been a season-long issue, and opponents have averaged 163.9 rushing yards per game. Despite those gloomy numbers, the Pirates feature a dynamic pass rush that has accumulated 33 sacks. Senior Nate Harvey leads the way with 13.5 sacks, and both Alex Turner and Kendal Futrell have four sacks apiece. With NC State fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones and redshirt sophomore right tackle Justin Witt missing a half due to suspension — NCSU can pick which half — Harvey and crew will try to disrupt the replacements. 3. Trevon Brown’s big play ability. ECU fifth-year senior wide receiver Trevon Brown missed the 2016 meeting, which the Pirates won 33-30. He was suspended the first three games of 2015, and then academically ineligible in 2016. Few have ever questioned Brown’s ability, and he has shown why the last two years. He erupted for nine catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Cincinnati last year, which shows how much the program has changed one year later. The 6-2, 215-pounder from Wilmington had 90-plus receiving yards in six games last year, and another six contests this season. Brown is also averaging 7.3 yards on 12 punt returns and 19.3 yards on 10 kick returns.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Pick your poison: This should be a pick your poison kind of game where NC State can hurt East Carolina either through the air or the ground. Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy is fresh off of rushing 27 times for 129 yards and five touchdowns in the 34-28 overtime win at North Carolina. Freshman Ricky Person exited the game, so Gallaspy, who has battled his own assortment of injuries, will be expected to carry a heavy workload. That said, if sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and wide receivers Kelvin Harmon, Jakobi Meyers and Emeka Emezie want to have a field day, they should. However, the reshuffled offensive line will need to protect Finley, with the Pirates having 33 sacks on the season. 2. Don’t let ECU hang around: NC State has flirted with danger against both Wake Forest and North Carolina, losing to the Demon Deacons and needing to rally past the Tar Heels and win in overtime. It would be surprising if history repeated itself against ECU on Saturday, especially if backup quarterback Reid Herring is the guy. NC State will need to guard against having any kind of let down after the UNC win, and not feel as if they can just show up to defeat ECU in a game that wasn’t on the original schedule. The crowd size will also be interesting, but the temperatures are rising for the weekend. NC State had Senior Day against Wake Forest, but this will be the last time the seniors (and possibly junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon) play at Carter-Finley Stadium, so emotions could be raw. 3. Reshuffled offensive line comes through: The end zone brawl between NC State and UNC after the Wolfpack won in overtime led to suspensions to starting left tackle Tyler Jones and starting right tackle Justin Witt. Both will miss a half, so it could be Jones playing in the first half and Witt in the second half if the Wolfpack are confident about taking an early nice lead. Who plays at the two tackle spots will be interesting. Redshirt freshman Kendall Brown got five snaps at right tackle, but redshirt junior Tyrone Riley had previously started against Syracuse when Witt was injured. Redshirt junior Emanuel McGirt has battled injuries during his Wolfpack career, but could this be the game where he logs his most significant playing time. He has been listed as the backup left tackle all season and has played 17 snaps.

Three East Carolina Numbers Of Note