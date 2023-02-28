Scouting Duke
Duke enters Tuesday night's game against NC State with a four-game winning streak and looking to avenge the Wolfpack's blowout victory Jan. 4 in Raleigh.
NC State crushed Duke 84-60 with sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith scoring 24 points and sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner adding 21. Duke shot 39.6 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers.
The Blue Devils will host NC State at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN.
Overview
Duke has settled into a groove with its lineup and are healthy going into the stretch drive of the season.
The backcourt has settled with junior point guard Jeremy Roach and freshman guard Tyrese Proctor, with freshman wing Dariq Whitehead coming in off the bench.
Up front, the Blue Devils have long settled into a jumbo frontcourt with freshmen Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively.
Rankings
Duke is No. 24 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 42.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Blue Devils ranked No. 26 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 40.
KenPom.com has Duke at No. 33, and NCSU checks in at No. 50.
RealtimeRPI.com has Duke ranked No. 19 in the country, and NC State is No. 38.
Shooting
Duke is averaging 72.2 points per game, and shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 33.6 percent on three-pointers and 76.6 percent from the free-throw line.
Whitehead leads the regular rotation players at 40.7 percent on three-pointers, going 33 of 81. Mitchell is second at 38.1 percent.
Rebounding
The Blue Devils are averaging 39.1 rebounds per game, with 188 on the offensive boards. Duke has an impressive plus-8.5 rebounding margin.
Filipowski leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game, and senior Ryan Young comes off the bench for 6.2 boards a contest. Young has two more offensive rebounds than Filipowski with 77 on the season.
Defense
Duke is allowing 63.9 points per game, with opponents shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 31.1 percent on three-pointers.
Lively is an elite shot-blocker at 2.3 a game, and Filipowski leads the squad with 36 steals.
Depth
Freshman wing Whitehead, Northwestern transfer Young and Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison have been the usual reserves off the bench.
Whitehead was the Rivals.com No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2022. The New Jersey native attended prep powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy. He has battled injuries this season off and on, and is averaging 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 21.1 minutes a contest.
The 6-10, 235-pound Young is averaging 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. Grandison is averaging 4.9 points in 17.0 minutes per game and is a threat from three-point land.
Star Watch
Rivals.com ranked freshman post player Kyle Filipowski No. 5 overall in the class of 2022, and he’s lived up to that lofty billing.
The 7-foot, 230-pounder is averaging 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on three-pointers.
Filipowski has become a double-double machine, with 12 on the season, including one stretch in the ACC where he did it for five out of six games. The 12 double-doubles is the most by any freshman in the country. He is coming off a weak rebounding effort, getting three boards in the 81-65 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday.
Filipowski did torch the Hokies in the first meeting, going for 29 points, 10 rebounds and four three-pointers in 78-75 loss in Blacksburg, Va., on Jan. 23. He also had 28 points and 15 rebounds in the 77-69 win vs. Pittsburgh.
NC State did a solid job against him in Raleigh, and he had 14 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
Filipowski will try the three-point shot, but he’s 8 of 25 from beyond the arc over his last nine games.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 1 Jarkel Joiner (6-1, 180, R-Sr., 17.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.3 spg)
SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 165, Soph., 17.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.6 spg)
G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Jr., 12.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
PF — 23 Greg Gantt (6-8, 215, R-Jr., 1.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.3 apg)
C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Jr., 13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)
Duke
PG — 3 Jeremy Roach (6-2, 180, Jr., 13.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.3 apg)
SG — 5 Tyrese Proctor (6-5, 175, Fr., 8.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg)
F — 25 Mark Mitchell (6-8, 220, Fr., 9.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.3 apg)
PF — 30 Kyle Filipowski (7-0, 230, Fr., 14.9 jpg, 8.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.2 spg)
C — 1 Dereck Lively II (7-1, 230, Fr., 5.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 2.3 bog)
Numbers Of Note
0 Losses for Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, going 15-0 so far.
20.2 Points per game from Duke’s bench, which leads the ACC.
30.8 Percentage of what offensive players shoot when guarded by freshman guard Tyrese Proctor of Australia this season.
Game Within The Game: Duke's Dereck Lively vs. NC State's D.J. Burns
Duke freshman center Dereck Lively was overwhelmed in the first meeting against NC State.
He had one point, three rebounds and one blocked shot in 12 minutes during the 84-60 loss. Lively has started to turn the corner and had a breakout game in the 63-57 win over North Carolina on Feb. 4. He has four points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in the win over the Tar Heels.
Lively also has combined for 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots the last two games against Virginia Tech and Louisville. He’s only scored in double figures in four games this season.
Rivals.com ranked the 7-1, 230-pounder from Westtown (Pa.) School at No. 3 overall in the class of 2022. Some considered him the best long-range prospect in the class.
Redshirt junior center D.J. Burns had 18 points in the last meeting and has at least 45 pounds on Lively. Burns is averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game this season.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE