The Blue Devils will host NC State at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN.

NC State crushed Duke 84-60 with sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith scoring 24 points and sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner adding 21. Duke shot 39.6 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers.

Duke enters Tuesday night's game against NC State with a four-game winning streak and looking to avenge the Wolfpack's blowout victory Jan. 4 in Raleigh.

Duke has settled into a groove with its lineup and are healthy going into the stretch drive of the season.

The backcourt has settled with junior point guard Jeremy Roach and freshman guard Tyrese Proctor, with freshman wing Dariq Whitehead coming in off the bench.

Up front, the Blue Devils have long settled into a jumbo frontcourt with freshmen Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively.

Rankings

Duke is No. 24 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 42.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Blue Devils ranked No. 26 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 40.

KenPom.com has Duke at No. 33, and NCSU checks in at No. 50.

RealtimeRPI.com has Duke ranked No. 19 in the country, and NC State is No. 38.

Shooting

Duke is averaging 72.2 points per game, and shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 33.6 percent on three-pointers and 76.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Whitehead leads the regular rotation players at 40.7 percent on three-pointers, going 33 of 81. Mitchell is second at 38.1 percent.

Rebounding

The Blue Devils are averaging 39.1 rebounds per game, with 188 on the offensive boards. Duke has an impressive plus-8.5 rebounding margin.

Filipowski leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game, and senior Ryan Young comes off the bench for 6.2 boards a contest. Young has two more offensive rebounds than Filipowski with 77 on the season.

Defense

Duke is allowing 63.9 points per game, with opponents shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 31.1 percent on three-pointers.

Lively is an elite shot-blocker at 2.3 a game, and Filipowski leads the squad with 36 steals.

Depth

Freshman wing Whitehead, Northwestern transfer Young and Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison have been the usual reserves off the bench.

Whitehead was the Rivals.com No. 1-ranked player in the class of 2022. The New Jersey native attended prep powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy. He has battled injuries this season off and on, and is averaging 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 21.1 minutes a contest.

The 6-10, 235-pound Young is averaging 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. Grandison is averaging 4.9 points in 17.0 minutes per game and is a threat from three-point land.