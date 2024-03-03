Duke has been hailed as having the most talent in the ACC, but haven’t quite put it all together. Part of it is that Duke has used six different starting lineups this season, with the current five-man crew going 9-3 this season. Duke has an rock-solid 23-6 overall mark and 14-4 in the ACC, but have home losses against Arizona and Pittsburgh, along with road losses at Arkansas, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest. The 72-68 loss at Georgia Tech on Dec. 2, was a true head scratcher. Duke split the season series last year, with the Wolfpack crushing the Blue Devils’ 84-60 in Raleigh on Jan. 4, 2023. The two teams are only playing each other once in the regular season this season, with the first meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at PNC Arena on ESPN.

Advertisement

Duke sophomore center Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Duke is back healthy again, which means it will have a three-guard lineup with senior point guard Jeremy Roach joined by freshman shooting guard Jared McCain and sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor. Having three guards puts the onus on sophomore center Kyle Filipowski, who is a listed 7-foot and 248 pounds, and 6-9, 232-pound sophomore power forward Mark Mitchell to rebound. Rankings Duke is No. 9 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 80. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Blue Devils ranked No. 8 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 72. KenPom.com has Duke at No. 7, and NCSU checks in at No. 76. Shooting Duke is averaging 80.3 points per game, and shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 38.4 percent on three-pointers and 72.5 percent from the free-throw line. Roach is shooting an impressive 46.1 percent on three-pointers this season, and McCain has lived up to his prep billing at 41.0 percent. Proctor is at 37.1 percent, which is an improvement from 32.0 percent last year. Rebounding The Blue Devils are averaging 36.7 rebounds per game, with 298 on the offensive boards and a plus-5.5 rebounding margin. Filipowski is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game (62 offensive rebounds), and Mitchell is second at 6.2. McCain is chipping in 4.9 boards a contest, which is a good number for a guard. Defense Duke is allowing 66.8 points per game, with opponents shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 31.9 percent on three-pointers. Filipowski is averaging 1.6 blocks per game, but Duke is just 3.7 blocks a contest. Filipowski, Roach and McCain all have at least 30 steals. Depth Senior center Ryan Young and junior wing Jaylen Blakes are the veterans off the bench, with freshmen forwards TJ Power and Sean Stewart have seen their time increase. The 6-10, 238-pound Young, a former Northwestern transfer, is averaging 3.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. Freshman guard Caleb Foster has missed the last two games, opening minutes for his teammates.

Star Watch

The 7-0, 248-pound Kyle Filipowski has been dealing with high expectations the lsat two years. Filipowski was the Rivals.com No. 5-ranked overall player in the class of 2022, and he went on to average 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last year. Filipowski has been expected to take his game to the next level this season, but is essentially around the same numbers with 16.8 points and 8.3 boards a contest, though he has improved with 1.6 blocks and his shooting has improved. Filipowski is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc, thanks to a three-game stretch where he went 11 of 15. Filipowski has been streaky with his three-point shooting and is 9 of 37 over his last 12 games. He is coming off one of his better games of late with 21 points and seven rebound sin a 73-48 shellacking of Virginia on Saturday. Filipowski had a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds a 84-79 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 13, and he went 4 of 5 from three-point land. Filipowski has eight double-doubles for points and rebounding. He had five blocks against Queens on Dec. 30, and he had four blocks against both Clemson and Georgia Tech.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 4.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg) SG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 17.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 apg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg) PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 5.3 jpg, 6.5 rpg, 0.3 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg) Duke PG — 3 Jeremy Roach (6-2, 180, Sr., 14.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.2 spg) SG — 5 Tyrese Proctor (6-5, 183, Soph., 10.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.8 apg) G — 0 Jared McCain (6-3, 197, Fr., 13.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.1 spg) PF — 25 Mark Mitchell (6-9, 232, Soph., 12.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.2 apg) C — 30 Kyle Filipowski (7-0, 248, Soph., 16.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 spg)

Numbers Of Note

9 Duke wins in 17 games at PNC Arena. 61.2 Percentage for Duke sophomore power forward Mark Mitchell from the field in ACC games (79 of 129). 69 Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski became the 69th player in Duke history to reach 1,000 career points, which happened against Wake Forest on Feb. 24. He now has 1,030 points.

Game Within The Game: Duke's Jared McCain vs. NCSU's Casey Morsell

Duke freshman shooting guard Jared McCain has been showing he’s more than just having an astonishing 2.4 million TikTok followers. The 6-3, 197-pound McCain was the Rivals.com No. 12-ranked player in the class of 2023 coming out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial High, but he needed to find his way on the college level. The college game started to click for him after he broke out for 21 points in a 80-56 win over what has turned out to be a good Charlotte squad Dec. 9. McCain has been limited to single digits in four games since that game, with one of them when he had nine points and 10 boards in a 77-67 win at Virginia Tech. McCain showed he could be special when he made 8 of 11 from three-point land for a career-high 35 points in a 76-67 win at Florida State on Feb. 17. McCain also responded with 23 points and 11 rebounds in the 93-84 loss at North Carolina on Feb. 3. He’s had three double-doubles for points and rebounds, and has grabbed at least 10 boards in six contests this season. The 6-3, 200-pound Casey Morsell has taken on Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht and UNC’s R.J. Davis. He could match up against McCain, and is averaging 11.6 points per game and he’s shooting 29.1 percent on three-pointers. He had a season-high 28 against BYU on Nov. 24, and an ACC-best 19 points against both Virginia Tech and at Florida State.