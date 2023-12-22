Scouting Detroit Mercy
Winless Detroit Mercy closes out NC State's non-conference slate at 1 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arena on the ACC Network.
Detroit has played high major programs Cincinnati, Ole Miss and Northwestern, plus five squads from the MAC. Veteran coach Mike Davis, who has also coached at Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern, is 0-12 going into Saturday's game.
Overview
Shooting guard Jayden Stone was touted at one point in the class of 2020 after coming to the U.S. from Perth, Australia, in high school. He played his first two years at Grand Canyon and then the last two at Detroit Mercy, and leads the team with 18.9 points per game with a high of 34 points against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 21. However, he missed the last game against Central Michigan with a reported ankle injury.
If Stone can’t go, freshman small forward Ryan Hurst might have more scoring more responsibility. Senior point guard Kyle LeGreair, junior guard Mak Manciel and sophomore wing Marcus Tankersley round out the perimeter.
Senior Edoardo Del Cadia of Italy is the lone post player in the starting lineup.
Rankings
Detroit Mercy is No. 355 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 65.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Titans ranked No. 337 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 56.
KenPom.com has Detroit Mercy at No. 340, and NCSU checks in at No. 73 this season.
RealtimeRPI.com has Detroit Mercy ranked No. 324.
Shooting
Detroit is averaging 61.0 points per game, and are shooting 39.6 percent from the field, 26.7 percent on three-pointers and 68.9 percent on free throws.
Stone if firing up three-pointers at an impressive clip, going 29 of 84 from beyond the arc for 34.5 percent. However, only reserve guard Donovann Toatley has joined Stone in making at least 11 three-pointers.
Rebounding
The Titans are averaging 30.3 rebounds per game, and have a minus-6.7 rebounding margin.
Hurst is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game, Edoardo Del Cadia is at 5.9 rebounds a contest and Stone is at 5.8 boards a game. Del Cadia has a team-best 26 offensive rebounds.
Defense
Detroit is allowing 77.4 points per game, 47.8 percent from the field and 42.2 percent on three-pointers.
The 6-10 Michael Oaks has two blocks in the last two games, and is about the lone rim protector. Stone has 16 steals if he ends up playing.
Depth
Oaks, Toatley and Jamail Pink come in off the bench. Toatley is averaging 8.0 points in 20.1 minutes per game.
Star Watch
Sophomore wing Marcus Tankersley has made a big jump this season
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound is averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 33.4 minutes a contest per game. He is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 32.0 percent on three-pointers.
Tankersley averaged 2.4 points in 6.8 minutes per game last year in 24 games. He has responded this season with reaching double figures in eight games.
His best game came against Northwestern with 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 91-59 loss at Northwestern on Dec. 10. He also had 19 points and five assists in a narrow 70-69 loss at Mississippi on Nov. 14. Tankersley missed a baseline jumper that would have won the game.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 14.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg)
SG — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg)
G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 13.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.2 apg)
PF — 11 Dennis Parker (6-6, 205, Fr., 6.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 1.0 spg)
C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.8 apg)
Detroit Mercy
PG — 5 Kyle LeGreair (6-0, 180, Sr., 0.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)
SG — 14 Jayden Stone (6-4, 200, Sr., 18.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg) or 1 Mak Manciel (6-3, 200, Jr., 1.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.6 apg)
G — 4 Marcus Tankersley (6-4, 190, Soph., 13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.9 apg)
SF — 11 Ryan Hurst (6-3, 230, Fr., 14.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 0.0 apg, 1.5 spg)
C — 23 Edoardo Del Cadia (6-8, 240, Sr., 8.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.2 apg)
Numbers Of Note
10 Years since Detroit Mercy played in the postseason, going to the NIT in 2012-13.
12 NBA All-Star games Hakeem Olajuwon made. His son Abdullah Olajuwon plays off the bench at Detroit Mercy as a 6-5 and 210-pound forward.
3,664 Career points in 144 games (2018-23) for former Detroit guard Antoine Davis, the son of coach Mike Davis.
Game Within The Game: Detroit's Ryan Hurst vs. NC State's Dennis Parker
Freshman forward Ryan Hurst has played the last two games and he’s been uneven.
The 6-3, 230-pound Hurst is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 35.5 minutes, but is also shooting a combined in 7 of 28 on field goals and 5 of 21 on three-pointers.
Hurst had 16 points and nine rebounds in 38 minutes in the 75-63 loss at Central Michigan on Thursday. He went 2 of 11 on three-pointers, but got to the line for 8 of 10.
NCSU freshman Dennis Parker is averaging 6.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. The 6-6, 205-pounder had 18 points and nine rebounds in the 84-78 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 23, and added 14 points and 10 boards in the 81-67 win over Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 12.
