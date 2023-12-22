Detroit has played high major programs Cincinnati, Ole Miss and Northwestern, plus five squads from the MAC. Veteran coach Mike Davis, who has also coached at Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern, is 0-12 going into Saturday's game.

Winless Detroit Mercy closes out NC State's non-conference slate at 1 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arena on the ACC Network.

Shooting guard Jayden Stone was touted at one point in the class of 2020 after coming to the U.S. from Perth, Australia, in high school. He played his first two years at Grand Canyon and then the last two at Detroit Mercy, and leads the team with 18.9 points per game with a high of 34 points against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 21. However, he missed the last game against Central Michigan with a reported ankle injury.

If Stone can’t go, freshman small forward Ryan Hurst might have more scoring more responsibility. Senior point guard Kyle LeGreair, junior guard Mak Manciel and sophomore wing Marcus Tankersley round out the perimeter.

Senior Edoardo Del Cadia of Italy is the lone post player in the starting lineup.

Rankings

Detroit Mercy is No. 355 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 65.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Titans ranked No. 337 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 56.

KenPom.com has Detroit Mercy at No. 340, and NCSU checks in at No. 73 this season.

RealtimeRPI.com has Detroit Mercy ranked No. 324.

Shooting

Detroit is averaging 61.0 points per game, and are shooting 39.6 percent from the field, 26.7 percent on three-pointers and 68.9 percent on free throws.

Stone if firing up three-pointers at an impressive clip, going 29 of 84 from beyond the arc for 34.5 percent. However, only reserve guard Donovann Toatley has joined Stone in making at least 11 three-pointers.

Rebounding

The Titans are averaging 30.3 rebounds per game, and have a minus-6.7 rebounding margin.

Hurst is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game, Edoardo Del Cadia is at 5.9 rebounds a contest and Stone is at 5.8 boards a game. Del Cadia has a team-best 26 offensive rebounds.

Defense

Detroit is allowing 77.4 points per game, 47.8 percent from the field and 42.2 percent on three-pointers.

The 6-10 Michael Oaks has two blocks in the last two games, and is about the lone rim protector. Stone has 16 steals if he ends up playing.

Depth

Oaks, Toatley and Jamail Pink come in off the bench. Toatley is averaging 8.0 points in 20.1 minutes per game.