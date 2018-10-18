Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne has rushed 83 times for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games this season. USA Today Sports Images

Whether you want to call it the final exam or midterms, the time has come for NC State football to take its big test. NC State could have one shot at a ranked opponent in the regular season, and playing at No. 3-ranked Clemson on Saturday is it. No. 16-ranked NCSU (5-0) has confidence about upsetting Clemson (6-0) due to the last two games between the two squads. NC State should have topped Clemson in regulation in 2016, but a missed field goal as time expired and quarterback Ryan Finley’s interception in overtime dashed those hopes in a 24-17 Tigers’ win. Clemson went on to finish 14-1 and win the national title. NC State led 21-17 at halftime last year, but Clemson surged in the third quarter to eventually win 38-31 in Raleigh. CU went on to finish 12-2 and lost in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Here is a full scouting report on Clemson.

Five Clemson Players To Watch

Sophomore running back Travis Etienne — The 5-10, 200-pounder brings big-play speed to the running back position. He will eclipse last year’s numbers in all likelihood during the game Saturday, being five yards shy of the 766 he piled up as a rookie. He has 83 carries for 761 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus five receptions for 23 yards and a score in 2018. He has rushed for at least 122 yards the last four games, including going for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-23 win over Syracuse. Redshirt junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell — The elite pass rusher has six sacks, eight tackles for loss and 22 tackles in 258 snaps this season. The 6-4, 265-pounder had two sacks against both Texas A&M and Georgia Southern, and he recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. The Associated Press named him first-team All-American last year, and he was first-team All-ACC. He racked up 63 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 12 quarterback pressures in 2017. Senior left tackle Mitch Hyatt — The 6-5, 310-pounder anchors the offensive line and has 3,232 career snaps (48 starts), in his chase for the all-time mark of 3,361, which is held by former center Dalton Freeman. He was named preseason All-American by the Associated Press and preseason All-ACC. He was named the ACC offensive lineman of the week following wins at Texas A&M and versus Syracuse. He was second-team All-American by the Associated Press last year. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence — The former Rivals.com No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2018 needed just four games to unseat incumbent Kelly Bryant, who will be a graduate transfer. The 6-5, 205-pounder has gone 69-of-100 passing for 868 yards with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He is coming off connecting on 20 of 25 throws for 175 yards with two scores in the win over Wake Forest. Senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins — The well-rounded Wilkins has been a factor at defensive end and defensive tackle at Clemson, and also has made a mark on fake punts and in short-yardage situations. The 6-4, 315-pounder has 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sack sand seven quarterback pressures. He earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press last year, after compiling 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

What To Expect From Clemson

1. Big plays. Clemson has 17 plays of at least 40 yards, including six of at least 60 yards. Big plays is what hurt NC State last year against CU, with Ray-Ray McCloud going 77 yards for a touchdown on a punt return and running back Tavien Feaster going up the middle for a 89-yard touchdown run to propel the Tigers in a 38-31 win. Feaster returns, but it has been sophomore running back Travis Etienne who has flashed the big-play speed. He has 10 runs of at least 20 yards this season, and went 70 yards for a touchdown last week against Wake Forest. 2. Talented front four on defense. The Clemson defensive line has received praise for the last year and a half, and at least three of them could end up in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Tigers have held three out of six opponents to less than 80 rushing yards, and only Wake Forest gauged them on the ground with 175 yards. The Demon Deacons also lost 63-3. Defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant have combined for 39 tackles and nine sacks, and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence have to be game planned against. Freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas comes off the bench with 15 tackles and two sacks, and he is likely the next star on the CU defense. 3. Good special teams. Clemson usually has threats in the return game and this season appears to not be any different. Sophomore Amari Rodgers is averaging 10.9 yards on 13 punt returns, with a long of 62. CU hasn’t completely settled on a kick returner yet, but collectively are averaging 24.1 yards on just seven returns. Senior kicker Greg Huegel has gone 5 of 8 with a long of 49 on field goals, and sophomore punter Will Spiers is averaging 39.9 yards on 24 punts with nine inside the 20-yard line and 11 have been fair caught.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Possession passing game: The easiest way to neutralize Clemson, who has 20 sacks and 48 quarterback pressures, is to have a quick striking, possession passing game. NC State sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley was sacked just once in 50 passing attempts in last year’s meeting. Finley’s ability to get the ball out quickly and find the likes of his star-studded group of receivers will factor into NC State's chances to pull off the win. 2. Pick on Clemson’s cornerbacks: Junior Trayvon Mullen and sophomore A.J. Terrell will be the main targets of NC State’s likely quick passing game. The script has been performed by Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond and Syracuse senior quarterback Eric Dungey. Mond torched Clemson by going 23-of-40 passing for 430 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Texas A&M’s 28-26 loss Sept. 8. Dungey went 26-of-41 passing for 250 yards, rushed for two scores and threw one interception, but the Orange lost 27-23 in Death Valley Sept. 29. 3. Wolfpack need to establish running game: NC State might not be able to out-rush Clemson’s stable of running backs, led by sophomore Travis Etienne (761 rushing yards) and freshman Lyn-J Dixon (298 yards), but the Wolfpack need to make the Tigers’ front seven play them honest. NC State doesn’t want Clemson’s gifted defensive line and blitzing linebackers to just pin their ears back and get after Finley. This will be freshman running back Ricky Person Jr.’s biggest challenge of his young career for NC State. If the 6-1, 210-pounder can keep Clemson’s defense honest, that will aid the passing game. Person rushed for 108 yards against Virginia and 92 against Boston College, and had a bye week to help his hamstring heal.

Three Clemson Numbers Of Note