Clemson is at 17-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC, going through a roller coaster ride in trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Clemson has quality non-conference wins over Boise State, Alabama, South Carolin and Texas Christian. A 1-3 start in the ACC created stress, but the Tigers have won their last three games — on the road at North Carolina and Syracuse, and home vs. Miami last Wednesday. NC State has had the week off and plays at Clemson at 7:45 p.m. tonight on the CW Network.

Clemson senior center P.J. Hall is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Clemson has three starters back from last year in senior center P.J. Hall, senior point guard Chase Hunter and junior power forward Ian Schieffelin. Syracuse grad transfer Joe Girard arrived to anchor the shooting guard role and has flourished. The small forward spot has been unsettled, with NC State transfer Jack Clark starting in the last game against Miami (Fla.). Rankings Clemson is No. 25 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 83. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers ranked No. 24 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 70. KenPom.com has Clemson at No. 28, and NCSU is No. 78 this season. Shooting Clemson is averaging 78.9 points per game, and is shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 35.8 percent on three-pointers and 78.0 percent at the free-throw line. Girard is drilling 42.9 percent from three-point land, and Schieffelin is sneaky good when open, going 13 of 22 from beyond the arc. Rebounding The Tigers are averaging 37.8 rebounds per game and are a plus-4.4. Clemson has 238 offensive rebounds with Schieffelin leading the way with 9.5 rebounds per game and 75 offensive rebounds. Hall is second on the team with 7.2 rebounds per game and Clark has been an effective rebounder in the past. Defense Clemson is allowing 71.7 points per game with opposing teams shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent on three-pointers. Hall is the lone shotblocker with 42 on the season, and he also has a team-best 21 steals. Depth Sophomore forwards Chauncy Wiggins and R.J. Godfrey and sophomore guards Josh Beadle and Chase Hunter are the main guys off the bench. Wiggins is adding 6.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game, and Godfrey is 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds a contest in 15.3 minutes a contest. Beadle is averaging 3.3 points per game, and Hunter chips in 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds a contest. The depth took a hit with senior wing Alex Hemenway getting injured and Air Force transfer Jake Heidbreder redshirting.

Star Watch

Clemson senior center P.J. Hall is making his decision to return for his last year of college pay off. Hall is averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, and he’s shooting an impressive 49.6 percent from the field and 31.0 percent on three-pointers. Rivals.com ranked Hall No. 48 overall in the class of 2020 coming out of Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman High. He picked Clemson over Florida, where his older sister played volleyball, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others. Hall has started 80 of 108 games at Clemson and is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Hall helped Clemson go 3-0 last year against NC State. He had 15 points in 18 minutes in the ACC Tournament win. Hall struggled in the meeting in Clemson, with five points and five rebounds. He had his best game in Raleigh, scoring 20 points and having five boards. Hall has scored in double digits every game this season and six double-doubles for points and rebounds. He had 31 points and 17 boards in the 93-90 double overtime win vs. Georgia Tech on Jan. 16.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 4.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.1 apg) SG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 16.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.4 spg) G — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.4 spg) SF — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 11.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 apg) Clemson PG — 1 Chase Hunter (6-4, 200, Sr., 12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.0 apg) SG — 11 Joe Girard (6-2, 189, Sr., 15.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.1 apg) SF — 5 Jack Clark (6-10, 207, Sr., 3.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.1 apg) PF — 4 Ian Schieffelin (6-8, 238, Jr., 9.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.3 apg) C — 24 PJ Hall (6-10, 238, Sr., 19.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.8 bpg)

Numbers Of Note

6 Consecutive wins for Clemson against NC State, and seven of the last eight. 13 NCAA Tournament appearances for Clemson, with five since 2000. The Tigers have one ACC regular season championship (1990). 258 Wins for Clemson coach Brad Brownell, which is the most in Tigers' history. Brownell has 425 career wins.

Game Within The Game: CU's Joe Girard vs. NC State's D.J. Horne

Clemson senior guard Joe Girard is a familiar face in an unfamiliar uniform. The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder played his first four years at Syracuse, and then became a graduate transfer at Clemson. Girard, a former star quarterback in high school, was a scoring machine at Glens Falls (N.Y.) High in the class of 2019. He scored 4,763 career points in high school, with 69 points her personal best. Girard stayed home to play at Syracuse and became an instant starter. He has started 147 of 149 games between Syracuse and Clemson, and has 2,018 career points and 369 three-pointers made for 37.4 percent. Girard averaged 16.4 points per game at Syracuse last year, and he’s at 15.3 points a game at Clemson this season. He’s shooting a career-best 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. He also rarely misses a free throw, shooting 93.8 this season, and 87.7 percent for his career. Girard showed his firepower in his fourth game with 23 points in a good win over Boise State, and he had 25 points and went 6 of 9 on three-pointers in his first ACC game at Pittsburgh on Dec. 3. He has cracked 20 points in at least six games, including 26 against Boston College in a win Jan. 13. Girard has scored in double figures in every ACC game he has played this season except against North Carolina on Jan. 6. Red-hot NC State senior guard D.J. Horne could end up guarding Girard. He is averaging 16.8 points per game and shooting 43.2 percent on three-pointers.