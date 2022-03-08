Scouting Clemson

Clemson has had a bumpy ride since last playing NC State on Jan. 8. The Tigers topped NCSU 70-65 behind 20 points from sophomore center PJ Hall to improve to 10-5. Clemson has gone 6-10 since then to finish the regular season at 16-15 overall and 8-12 in the ACC. Clemson was mired in a six-game losing streak from Feb. 5-19. Hall injured his left foot a minute into the 70-61 loss at Louisville on Feb. 19, and senior stretch four Hunter Tyson of Monroe, N.C., injured his clavicle against Florida State on Feb. 2, and he returned vs. Georgia Tech on March 2. Even without Hall, the Tigers won three-straight games and welcomed him back in last Saturday’s 63-59 win vs. Virginia Tech to extend the streak to four. NC State (11-20 overall, 4-16 ACC) plays against Clemson at 4:30 p.m. today on the ACC Network.

Clemson sophomore center PJ Hall finished second in the ACC's Most Improved Player voting, which went to NC State's Dereon Seabron. (USA Today Sports Images)

Overview

Clemson has adjusted its lineup in light of injuries, and also have junior guard Al-Amir Dawes coming in off the bench. Nine players average at least 12.1 minutes per game, and six Tigers have at least 13 starts. The nucleus has been Hall, Dawes, USF transfer David Collins and North Carolina native Hunter Tyson when healthy. Clemson has won four straight ACC games — Wake Forest, Boston College, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. All but the BC game was at home. Rankings Clemson is No. 86 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 146. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers currently ranked No. 66 overall, and NC State is No. 123. KenPom.com has Clemson at No. 81, and NCSU checks in at No. 139. RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 213 in the country, and Clemson is No. 123. Shooting Clemson is averaging 71.7 points per game and is shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 36.7 percent on three-pointers and 74.3 percent at the free-throw line. Seven different players have made at least 17 three-pointers this season. Wing Alex Hemenway is shooting a team-best 40.9 percent from the field off the bench, with South Florida guard David Collins at 40.4 percent and reserve guard Dawes at 40.0 percent. Fordham transfer Nick Honor is shooting 92.5 percent from the line and Dawes is at 88.9 percent. Rebounding Clemson is averaging 34.5 rebounds per game with a rebounding margin of plus-two. The Tigers have 264 offensive rebounds with Hall leading the way with 47, despite missing three games. Collins at 6-4 leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game, with Hall at 5.7 and Tyson chipping in at 5.3 boards a contest. Defense Opponents are averaging 68.4 points per game, and are shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent on three-pointers. Hall is the lone shot-blocker on the roster with 32 rejections. Tyson is next with eight. Clemson is averaging 5.9 steals per game, and Collins leads the way with 49. Depth Clemson has a deep bench with five players who played at least 10 minutes in its last game against Virginia Tech. Hall didn’t start against the Hokies, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get the start against the Wolfpack. Former starter Dawes has brought scoring punch to the bench. Dawes is second on the team at 11.4 points per game and is 80 of 200 on three-pointers. Clemson also has freshman post player Ian Schieffelin, who is 6-7 and 225 pounds, junior wing shooter Alex Hemenway and former Youngstown State transfer Naz Bohannon, a 6-6, 232-pound senior power forward.

Star Watch

Clemson sophomore center PJ Hall finished second behind NC State’s Dereon Seabron for ACC’s most improved player. Rivals.com ranked the 6-10, 235-pound Hall at No. 48 overall in the country in the class of 2020. The Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman High product picked Clemson over Florida, where his sister plays volleyball, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and South Carolina. Hall had a modest freshman year in 21 games last year. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10 minutes a contest. Hall jumped to 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game this season. Hall even stretch his outside shooting to making 22 of 72 on three-pointers this season. He’s shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 79.6 percent at the free-throw line. Prior to getting injured, Hall was playing some of his best ball. He had 28 points and six rebounds in a 81-80 loss at Florida State on Feb. 15. Hall went 10 of 16 from the field en route to 20 points, five rebounds and four blocks in the win over NC State. Hall has topped 20 points in six games this season and has three double-doubles for points and rebounds. Hall also blocked four shots against North Carolina. The only healthy game where Hall didn’t reach double figures was the season opener against Presbyterian on Nov. 9.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 1 Dereon Seabron (6-7, 180, R-Soph., 17.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.4 spg) SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 160, Fr., 16.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, Jr., 7.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.0 spg) PF — 4 Jericole Hellems (6-7, 200, Sr., 13.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 spg) C — 21 Ebenezer Dowuona (6-11, 225, Soph., 4.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.2 apg, 1.8 bpg) Clemson PG — 4 Nick Honor (5-10, 205, Jr., 7.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.5 apg) SG — 3 Chase Hunter (6-4, 204, Soph., 6.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.7 apg) G — 13 David Collins (6-4, 217, Sr., 10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.6 spg) PF — 5 Hunter Tyson (6-8, 215, Sr., 10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.2 apg) C — 10 Ben Middlebrooks (6-10, 232, Fr., 1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.3 apg) or 24 PJ Hall (6-10, 235, Soph., 15.4 ppg, 5.7 rgp, 1.5 apg, 1.1 bpg)

Numbers Of Note

5 All-time place in Clemson history for three-point shooting in a season at 36.7 percent. The 1986-87 squad holds the record at 44.8 percent. 21: Three-pointers made in 51 attempts for 41.2 percent for junior shooting guard Al-Amir Dawes while coming off the bench the last six games. 53 Wins in 55 games when Clemson allows less than 50 points under coach Brad Brownell.

Game Within The Game: Clemson's Hunter Tyson vs. NC State’s Jericole Hellems

Clemson senior power forward Hunter Tyson is back from his broken clavicle. The 6-8, 215-pounder from Monroe (N.C.) Piedmont High is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for Clemson, and is shooting 37.3 percent from three-point land. Tyson hit his stride in December with some of his best games. He had 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds in a 70-56 win over South Carolina on Dec. 18, and combined for 32 points and 12 rebounds in splitting two games against Virginia. Tyson also had 13 points and eight boards in a narrow 71-69 loss at Duke on Jan. 25. He got hurt the next game against Florida State. Tyson has returned for the last two games, both wins, but hasn’t hit his stride yet. His father played at Wingate University and his brother, Cade Tyson, just helped lead Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian to a NCHSAA 4A state title after 31 points against Greensboro (N.C.) Day. Cade Tyson is going to Belmont, and his cousin Noah van Bibber helped Concord (N.C.) Academy win a NCISAA 3A state title and is a Division I prospect. NC State senior forward Jericole Hellems matches up size-wise with Tyson at 6-7 and 200 pounds. He is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and just had 21 points and seven rebounds while shooting 5 of 9 on three-pointers in the 89-76 loss at Florida State on Saturday. Hellems struggled in the first meeting against Clemson, going 2 of 9 from the field for eight points and seven rebounds. He did have a season-high four steals.