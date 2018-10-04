Boston College star sophomore running back AJ Dillon is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday at NC State. Woody Marshall/AP

NC State has gone through a season where sometimes certain things happen out of its control, and perhaps it ends up being a good thing. First it was not playing current No. 9-ranked West Virginia, which was the best non-conference opponent on the schedule. Instead, the NC State will host East Carolina Dec. 1 if the Wolfpack don’t reach the ACC title game. That swapping of opponents could be the difference in reaching double-digit wins. This Saturday, another development could take place with Boston College superstar sophomore running back AJ Dillon suffering an ankle injury in last week’s 45-35 win over Temple. He is now a game-time decision, but if he misses the game or plays hampered the Eagles (4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) simply are not the same squad. It also did not help that starting wide receivers Kobay White, a sophomore, and Jeff Smith, a senior, also got dinged up against the Owls. Here is a full scouting report on BC.

Five Boston College Players To Watch

Senior defensive end Zach Allen — The potential NFL Draft first-round selection recorded eight tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in Boston College’s 45-35 win over Temple last Saturday. Allen has 23 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. He racked up 100 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2017. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown — The 6-2, 220-pound Brown was knocked out of the game with an injury against NC State last year. Brown has improved as a passer and a decision maker this season. He has completed 61 of 108 throws for 861 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He went for a season-high 304 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-34 win at Wake Forest Sept. 13. BC ranks 12th nationally in passing efficiency. Senior safety Lukas Denis — The ballhawking safety erupted last year with seven interceptions for 185 return yards, but he also proved adept in the run game while posting 83 tackles, 17 passes defended and two forced fumbles last year. The 5-11, 185-pounder was named second-team All-ACC last year, and preseason all-conference this season. Denis has one interception thus far in five games, which he returned for a touchdown against Massachusetts, plus 20 tackles. Sophomore running back AJ Dillon — The physical Dillon is one of the top running backs in the country and has helped turn around the BC program when he was inserted into the lineup last year and had 300 carries for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns. He tallied 28 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday in a 45-35 win over Temple, but exited the contest early in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He is listed as a “game-time decision.” The 6-0, 245-pounder has rushed 106 times for 652 yards and six touchdowns this season, and has rushed for more than 100 yards 10 times over his last 14 games. He had 36 carries for 196 yards and a score (a 66-yard run) against NC State last year in a 17-14 loss. Senior defensive end Wyatt Ray — The 6-3, 255-pounder set a Boston College record with four sacks to go along with eight tackles in the win over Wake Forest. Ray has 19 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in what is turning out to be his breakout season. He had 39 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last year, so he has already eclipsed the latter two categories.

What To Expect From Boston College

1. Uncertainty at running back. The Eagles will clearly ride the incredible efforts of sophomore running back AJ Dillon if he is playing Saturday, but with him being a game-time decision it becomes a little more complex. Junior Ben Glines came out of nowhere to rush 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown while filling in for Dillon last Saturday against Temple, but previously he had just 10 carries for 55 yards this season. He is actually listed as a wide receiver, but has great size for a running back at 6-2 and 220 pounds. 2. A wild card at quarterback. NC State has played some mobile quarterbacks this season, and Boston College sophomore Anthony Brown can buy some time in the pocket. NC State was able to get a steady pass rush against Virginia last Saturday, but that might be harder to occur with BC having one of the most veteran offensive line units in the country. Getting pressure on Brown is a must because he has improved to the point where he can make things happen in the passing game when he finds a groove. He’s been feast or famine at times however, torching Wake Forest for 304 yards and five touchdowns, but then only passing for 96 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in the disappointing 30-13 loss at Purdue Sept. 22. 3. An adventure on special teams. Holy Cross blocked two BC punts and cashed them in for immediate touchdowns. However, that hasn’t been the only misadventures the Eagles have had this season. BC essentially gave away two scores in the 41-34 win at Wake Forest that were real special teams head scratchers. The first occurred in the first quarter when Boston College punt returner Michael Walker fumbled at his own 13-yard line. Wake Forest scored three plays later to tie the contest 7-7. The second came in the second quarter when WFU’s Demetrius Kemp blocked Grant Carlson’s punt and Malik Grate returned it for a touchdown to tie the game 14-14. The kicking game has not been sharp either. The Eagles have missed five extra points and have only even tried one field goal. Their 83.3 percent rate on points after touchdowns is third lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision. BC has the fourth lowest punting average in FBS, too.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Stop the run: Whether it is Dillon or Glines, the Eagles will be committed to the running game and NC State has proven to be stout up the middle. With defensive tackles Eurndraus Bryant and Larrell Murchison, middle linebacker Isaiah Moore, weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt coupled and safety Jarius Morehead, it could be strength against strength. 2. Pick on Boston College cornerbacks: Senior safeties Will Harris and Lukas Denis are both NFL-caliber players. In the case of Denis, he is particularly gifted at being in position to get an interception (eight over last 18 games). NC State has a cadre of gifted wide receivers and the flexibility of being able to find the matchup(s) it prefers. Challenging senior cornerback Taj-Amir Torres and junior cornerback Hamp Cheevers, plus who comes in at nickel on obvious passing downs, will be one of the games inside the game. 3. NCSU offensive tackles protecting the QB: NC State hasn’t played a team particularly gifted at getting to the quarterback this season, giving sixth-year senior signal-caller Ryan Finley plenty of time to pick apart defenses. Between BC senior defensive ends Zach Allen and Wyatt Ray, that probably won’t be the case Saturday. The duo might not get the hype of the Clemson defensive ends, but are as good a tandem as any in the ACC. Ray wore out Wake Forest for four sacks and Allen is as productive in the run game at 6-5 and 285 pounds as any defensive end in the country (100 tackles last year). NC State fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones has been through the battles, but this will be a good moment to see how much redshirt sophomore Justin Witt has developed at right tackle.

Three Boston College Numbers Of Note