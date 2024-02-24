NC State needed overtime to put away Boston College on Dec. 2, but some things have changed since then. The Eagles are 15-11 overall and 6-9 in the ACC, with a clear pattern of late. Since Jan. 10, Boston College has lost two straight games, and then won two straight. BC plays at NC State at 2 p.m. today on the ACC Network, and the Eagles are coming off a 84-76 loss to Florida State last Tuesday, so the pattern will be put to the test.

Boston College senior center Quinten Post is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game. (USA Today Sports photos)

Advertisement

Overview

Coach Earl Grant has only made one change to his starting lineup since the Eagles played the Wolfpack. Senior guard Mason Madsen, a former Cincinnati transfer has moved into the starting lineup in place of sophomore forward Prince Aligbe. Senior center Quinten Post and junior point guard Jaeden Zackery anchor the squad. Charleston Southern transfer Claudell Harris, a junior wing, and redshirt sophomore power forward Devin McGlocton round out the lineup. Rankings Boston College is No. 91 in the NET rankings, and NC State is at No. 79. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Eagles ranked No. 94 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 72. KenPom.com has Boston College at No. 88, and NCSU is at No. 75. Shooting Boston College is averaging 76.2 points per game and shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 36.6 percent on three-pointers and 74.6 percent on free-throws this season. Madsen’s insertion into the starting lineup has boosted the three-point shooting. He’s shooting 46.2 percent this season (42 of 91). The 7-foot Post is second on the team at 44.3 percent, and Harris has the most attempts (62 of 162) for 38.3 percent. Rebounding BC is averaging 34.5 rebounds per game and have a plus-0.4 rebounding margin this season. Post leads the way at 7.7 rebounds per game, and McGlockton is right behind at 6.3. The latter has a team-best 60 offensive rebounds. Defense The Eagles are holding opposing teams to 73.2 points per game, and allowing 35.7 percent on three-pointers and 45.0 percent from the field. Post has a team-high 48 blocks and Zackery has 47 steals to lead the Eagles. Depth Boston College has played four players off the bench, with sophomore Aligbe, sophomore center Armani Mighty, redshirt freshman wing Donald Hand Jr. and sophomore guard Chas Kelley, logging minutes. The 6-7, 225-pound Aligbe is averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game, and he started 21 of 25 games this season. Hand, a former NC State recruiting target and son of ex-Virginia standout Donald Hand Sr., is averaging 5.4 points in 14.1 minutes per game.

Star Watch

Boston College senior center Quinten Post maximizes his ability on both ends, and leads the Eagles in points, rebounds and blocks, and is second in assists and three-point field-goal percentage. The 7-foot, 235-pound Post had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the overtime loss against NC State. He had a combined 38 points in his first two meetings against NC State, including 20 in a Wolfpack 92-62 win last year. The Wolfpack have typically had a mobile player guard him due to his outside shooting abilities at 44.3 percent from three-point land. He is a career 38.5 percent shooter. Post, who is from Amsterdam, Netherlands, played two years at Mississippi State, and only had 95 points in 39 games. He made the move to BC for 2021-22, and slowly got better each year. Post has had seven double-doubles this season for points and rebounds, including going for 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks in a 73-64 win over Harvard on Nov. 18. He had an ACC-best 23 points in the Eagles’ 85-77 win over Miami on Feb. 17. Post has been held to single digits in three games this season, all in ACC action, including twice against Syracuse.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 12 Michael O'Connell (6-2, 195, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.0 apg) SG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 17.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 11.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg) PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 4.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 0.3 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 12.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg) Boston College PG — 3 Jaeden Zackery (6-2, 220, Jr., 11.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.8 spg) SG — 1 Claudell Harris (6-3, 190, Jr., 14.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg) G — 45 Mason Madsen (6-4, 200, Sr., 8.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg) PF — 21 Devin McGlockton (6-7, 230, Soph., 11.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.1 apg) C — 12 Quinten Post (7-0, 235, Sr., 16.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.9 bpg)

Numbers Of Note

1 Center Quinten Post is the only player in the country to average at least 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Wake Forest star Tim Duncan was the last one to achieve that in 1996-97. 16.3 Points per game for senior guard Mason Madsen over the last four games, since moving into the starting lineup. He had seven 3-pointers and 25 points against Miami. 63.8 Field-goal percentage for sophomore power forward Devin McGlockton, who has tripled his scoring this season from last year. He has risen to 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 15 ACC games.

Game Within The Game: BC's Jaeden Zackery vs. NC State's D.J. Horne

The gritty Jaeden Zackery makes the Eagles go this season. The stocky 6-2, 220-pounder from Salem, Wis., started off at Chipola (Fla.) Junior College, where he averaged 12.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. He made the move to Boston College and has been a three-year starter. Zackery is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season, all matching (rebounds) or exceeding his marks while at Boston College. Zackery was a lights-out three-point shooter in 2021-22 at 47.7 percent, but slumped to 32.3 percent lsat year and 35.1 percent this season. Zackery has an ACC-best 20 points against both NC State and Notre Dame this season. He is fresh off of scoring 19 points in the 84-76 loss at Florida State on Tuesday. He has also dished out five assists in 10 games this season. Horne, who has played at Illinois State and Arizona State, has been absolutely rolling the six games. He had a season-high 32 points and six three-pointer in a 87-83 loss vs. Syracuse on Feb. 20. He is averaging 17.7 points per game and is making 44.3 percent from three-point land.