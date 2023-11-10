NC State took care of business in defeating The Citadel 72-59 on Monday, but the second game could be a little harder at 7 p.m. tonight on ACC Network Extra. Abilene Christian, which is west of Dallas-Fort Worth, is in a city of over 125,000 people in Abilene, Texas. Abilene Christian shocked Oklahoma State 64-59 on Monday. Oklahoma State, NC State and Arkansas on Dec. 21 are the three high major games for the Wildcats this season. Abilene Christian burst on to the scene in 2020-21. The squad went 24-5 and topped Texas 53-52 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, before falling 67-47 to UCLA in the second round. Coach Joe Golding, who was there from 2011-21, moved on to UTEP after 2021. Long-time assistant coach Brette Tanner replaced him. Tanner broke into the coaching business being an assistant coach for two years under coach Chris Beard at Fort Scott (Kan.) C.C. in 1998-00. Abilene Christian went 13-17 overall and 7-11 in the WAC.

Abilene Christian senior post player Airion Simmons had 11 points and 11 boards Monday in the win over Oklahoma State. (USA Today Sports photos)

Overview

Abiline Christian returns two starters and three key players from last year’s squad. Senior center Airion Simmons is the anchor and is in his fifth year in the program. Guard Immanuel Allen started 21 of 25 games last year, but came off the bench in the win over Oklahoma State. Junior wing Ali Abdou Dibba and seniors Hunter Jack Madden, a guard, and post player Camerson Steele have larger roles this season. Junior point guard Kavion McClain arrived from the junior college ranks at Howard College. Rankings Abilene Christian was No. 204 in the NET rankings, and NC State was No. 43 last year. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Wildcats ranked No. 158 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 58. KenPom.com has Abilene Christian at No. 141, and NCSU checks in at No. 64 this season. RealtimeRPI.com has Abilene Christian was ranked No. 208 in the country, and NC State is No. 44. Shooting The Wildcats averaged 75.0 points per game last year, and shot 45.1 percent from the field, 34.4 percent on three-pointers and 72.3 percent from the free-throw line. Abilene Christian shot 45.6 percent from the field against Oklahoma State and was 5 of 18 on three-pointers for 27.8 percent. Post player Cameron Steele is the top returning three-point shooter at 41.7 percent (35 of 84). Backup guard Immanuel Allen was 37.3 percent a year ago. Rebounding Abilene Christian averaged 32.4 rebounds per game last year, with a team effort. Senior center Airion Simmons is the top returning rebounder at 3.8 a game. Simmons had 11 boards Monday against OSU, and contest had a 35-35 draw on the boards. Defense Opposing teams last year averaged 71.1 points per game, and shot 47.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on three-pointers. The Cowboys shot 41.1 percent from the field in the loss Monday against Abilene Christian. Simmons had 19 blocks and 33 steals last year, which are the top returning numbers from last year. Depth The Wildcats have an interesting bench with 11 players playing against Oklahoma State. Immanuel Allen wasn’t a factor Monday, but was the leading scorer a year ago at 10.8 points per game, and he shot 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. He had a season-high 26 points in a 103-86 win over Texas-Rio Grande on Jan. 11, 2023. He cracked double figures in 15 games. Backup senior center Aidan Igiehon was a former Rivals.com four-star prospect who played at Louisville and Grand Canyon. The 6-10, 250-pounder from Dublin, Ireland, averaged 2.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Grand Canyon last year. A trio of sophomores provide depth — forward JV Seat, guard Nasir DeGruy and post player Leonardo Bettiol of Italy.

Star Watch

Junior wing Ali Abdou Dibba of Stockholm, Sweden, put together an impressive performance in the win against Oklahoma State. The 6-4, 185-pounder had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Dibba isn’t a big deep threat, but he did go 1 of 2 on three-pointers in the opener. Dibba averaged 13.4 points per game in five contest while at Chicago State in 2021-22. He had travel issues getting back from Sweden and then also had a hand injury that led to him missing the final 12 games. Dibba made the move to Abilene Christian in 2022-23, and he averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He shot 47.4 from the field and was just 3 of 20 on three-pointers. Dibba had a career-high 21 points in a double-overtime loss to Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 22, 2023. He cracked double figures in 16 games. Dibba’s brother is power forward Ebrima Dibba, who played four years at Coastal Carolina, and is now at South Carolina.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 0 DJ Horne (6-1, 175, R-Sr., 6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg) SG — 1 Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr., 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Sr., 9.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg) PF — 23 Mohamed Diarra (6-10, 215, Jr., 10.0 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 3.0 bpg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Sr., 16.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg, 1.0 bpg) Abilene Christian PG — 4 Kavion McClain (5-9, Jr., 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg) SG — 21 Hunter Jack Madden (6-2, 190, Sr., 14.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 2.0 spg) SF — 24 Ali Abdou Dibba (6-4, 185, Jr., 15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg) PF — 5 Cameron Steele (6-8, 205, Sr., 5.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 bpg) C — 23 Airion Simmons (6-5, 264, Sr., 11.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg)

Numbers Of Note

17.7 Turnovers per game forced by Abilene Christian last year. 21.7 Three-point field-goal percentage by Oklahoma State against Abilene Christian. The Cowboys went 5 of 23 from beyond the arc (plus 8 of 20 on free throws). 54 National prep ranking by Rivals.com on Abilene Christian backup center Aidan Igiehon in the class of 2019. Igiehon played his first two years at Louisville and then transferred to Grand Canyon, and is now with the Wildcats.

Game Within The Game: Abilene Christian's Airion Simmons vs. NC State's D.J. Burns

Over 560 pounds of inside the paint muscle will be colliding with NC State sixth-year senior center D.J. Burns against Abilene Christian senior post player Airion Simmons. The 6-5, 264-pound Simmons has been a five-year player for Abilene Christian, and he had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win over Oklahoma State. Simmons averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds last year, and his shooting percentage slipped to 40 percent. Simmons was more productive in 2021-22, averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebonds in 20.9 minutes, and he shot 48.2 percent from the field. Simmons went 1 of 5 on three-pointers against the Cowboys in the opener. He has made 106-of-308 from beyond the arc for 34.4 percent. His free throws dropped considerably from 107 attempts in 2021-22 to just 43 a year ago. The 6-9 Burns had 16 points and four boards in the win over The Citadel on Monday. Burns, a former Winthrop standout, averaged 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last year, and shot 56.1 percent from the field.