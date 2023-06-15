The Aggies had Sam Hunt last year as an assistant coach, and he knows a thing or two (or 20) about making that kind of adjustment. Hunt was a standout guard at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High in the class of 2013, and signed with Jacksonville. After a year there, he transferred back home to North Carolina A&T and played for two years (2015-17) for the Aggies. He averaged 14.0 points per game and shot 34.7 percent from three-point land.

Kam Woods didn’t have to look to far for guidance on what it would be like to transfer from North Carolina A&T to NC State.

Hunt got his degree and joined new coach Kevin Keatts at NC State in 2017-18. He came off the bench and averaged 5.5 points a contest and shot 41.8 percent from three-point land. He made four or more three-pointers in six games, and cracked double figures in points in eight contests.

With NC State having a scholarship available due to prep guard Treymane Parker electing to play another year with Overtime Elite, Keatts and staff struck fast to land Woods this past Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Woods averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and he shot 38.5 percent from the field and 33.7 percent on three-pointers last year. He was an iron man for the Aggies, playing at least 40 minutes in nine games.

Hunt believes his former guard will transition well to NC State. He’ll need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for next year, otherwise he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2024-25.

“Coach Keatts and I have been talking,” Hunt said. “We’ve been talking about it for a while. They revisited it. I think it’s a great combination for both because he fits how they want to play being up-tempo, being able to defend, can score it and can shoot the ball from deep.”

The Bessemer, Ala., product started his college career at Troy, then went to Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla., and North Carolina A&T last year. He helped Northwest Florida State College to a national title.

Woods had 26 points against future No. 1-seeded Houston, 18 against Iowa and 17 against Iowa State, in his battles against Power Five Conference foes. He torched 31-4 College of Charleston for 30 points, six rebounds and six assists and went 6 of 12 on 3-pointers in a 92-79 loss Jan. 4, 2023.

Woods started his career at Troy, where he averaged 10.3 points per game, and shot 35.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on three-pointers.

“He’s a crafty guard and he’s a dog,” Hunt said. “He is strong mentally. He is a tough shot-maker. He works on those shots. It isn’t like he’s coming to the gym on game day and is like, ‘I’m going to shoot this shot.’”

Woods is known for his scoring prowess, but Hunt thinks he can also play point guard in a high ball screen pick-and-roll offense.

“He was our starting point guard and he could have games like 12 [points] and seven [assists],” Hunt said. “He had the ball in his hands a lot with the pick and roll. He controlled the game.”

Woods was a prolific scorer at Bessemer Pinson Valley High and at Midfield (Ala.) High. He averaged 38.1 points per game his senior year and scored 3,871 career points. He was named the Alabama Class 6A player of the year his last two years. He scored 40 points in 10 career games in his prep career.

Woods won the 6A title his junior year at Pinson Valley High and the 3A title his freshman year at Midfield High.

Hunt knew that North Carolina A&T had stolen Woods during the recruiting process, beating out New Mexico State.

“You look at that Northwest Florida State College team, they had a kid go to Oregon, New Mexico State and VCU, and all of those kids went high major or mid-major. He came off the bench, but in our eyes, he was just as good as those guys.”

Hunt said during the summer of 2022 during workouts, he didn’t lose a game against his teammates. He figures the speed and size of the bigs in the ACC will be Woods’ biggest adjustment.

“We knew what we had when he got in there,” Hunt said. “For him, he’s fast and he’ll be able to play at that same speed and be fine,” Hunt said. “He will need to adjust to the bigs. You look at C.J. Bryce [transferring from UNC-Wilmington], and he adjusted fine to the ACC.”

Hunt is now training youth players (ages 5-to-adults) and is an assistant coach for CP3 15s. He loves the game and enjoyed working with Woods. He’s been helping out players such as Josh Hall, Dionte Baldwin and Brandon Childress.

“I’m trying to give back to the game of what I have learned,” Hunt said. “I just want to teach them the right way and instill in them hard work. The biggest thing is to learn who they are and what makes them tick, so they can improve.”