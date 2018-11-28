NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley finished second in the ACC offensive player of the year voting and third in the league's overall player of the year.

Finley trailed Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne in both categories, and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was second in the ACC player of the year race. Clemson junior defensive end Clelin Ferrell won the defensive player of the year voting over Wilkins.

The former Boise State transfer was among the league leaders in several categories for the 8-3 Wolfpack, who host East Carolina on Saturday. He led the ACC in passing yardage (3,380), yards passing per game (307.3), completion percentage (67.4) and both completions (275) and attempts (408). Finley was third in the ACC with 22 touchdowns.

Finley previously edged out Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence for first-team All-ACC honors earlier this week. Finley and Lawrence will battle for the passing touchdowns title in their respective games Saturday.

