Robert Dillingham the latest top 25 talent to pick NC State

NC State is no stranger to landing top 25 players in the Rivals.com era (2002-present). Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy junior shooting guard Robert Dillingham will become the 12th in school history when he signs with NC State in Nov. 2022. The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder picked NC State on Wednesday, while back in his home state. Here is a look at the past top 25 players who picked NC State since 2002:

NC State landed Rivals.com five-star shooting guard Robert Dillingham of Hickory, N.C. (https://baksetball.rivals.com)

Top 25 signees or commits:

Hickson averaged 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his 31 games in Raleigh. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman squad. Hickson was the No. 19 overall pick in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008 NBA Draft. He played for five NBA teams from 2008-16.

The Hickory, N.C., native has steadily moved up the rankings. He first shined with Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh Broughton his freshman year. He also played traveling team ball with CP3, though also with some other organizations. He surprisingly left Combine Academy at the start of his junior year and attend Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy. He picked NC State over Kentucky, LSU, Kansas and Memphis.

Purvis was originally in the class of 2013, but enrolled a year early at NC State. He averaged 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in Raleigh, and he shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.5 percent on three-pointers. He ended up transferring to UConn after his freshman campaign. He briefly played with the Orlando Magic.

Leslie ended up starting 85 of 99 games he played in at NC State, before turning professional after his junior year. He averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and he shot 49.7 percent from the field. Leslie went undrafted and has played minor league basketball and overseas.

Warren had a magical 2013-14 season, where he averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 52.5 percent from the field. Warren was a consensus second-team All-American and ACC player of the year. He turned pro after his sophomore year and was the No. 14 choice to the Phoenix Suns. He now plays for the Indiana Pacers.

Harrow started 10 out of 29 games and averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 assists per game his lone year at NC State. He transferred to Kentucky and finished up at Georgia State.

Hall attended high school for five years, which made him eligible for the NBA Draft. The Durham, N.C. native elected to turn professional. He went undrafted, but made the Oklahoma City Thunder for a year. He is now in the G-League with the Toronto Raptors 905.

Fells averaged 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in his Wolfpack career, which spanned 111 games (92 starts). He has played professionally overseas or in the G-League since 2009, nearly making the San Antonio Spurs in 2013.

Unranked five-stars

Smith was ranked No. 4 in the country after he committed to NC State in the class of 2016. He ended up unranked because he moved to the class of 2015 and enrolled early after tearing his ACL. Smith was named second-team All-ACC and Rookie of the Year in his only season at NC State. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest in 32 games (all starts). Smith entered the NBA Draft and went No. 9 overall to the Dallas Mavericks in 2017. He is now with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Yurtseven came from Turkey, hence why he wasn’t ranked as a prep player. Yurtseven averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game his sophomore season in 2017-18. He earned third-team All-ACC for his efforts. However, he surprisingly transferred to Georgetown. He’s now with the Miami Heat after going undrafted.

Five-star transfers

Lacey played his first two years at Alabama, but elected to transfer and play for former Crimson Tide coach Mark Gottfried at NC State. He redshirted one year, and then played a season before turning professional. He made that one year count by helping the Wolfpack reach the Sweet 16 in 2014-15. Lacey averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He went undrafted, but has been playing overseas.