Two out of state targets rank the highest in the updated Rivals250 on Tuesday. Buford (Ga.) High defensive end KingJoseph Edwards is ranked No. 112 overall in the country, and he’s unofficially visited NC State twice, including this past June. NC State was the first to offer quarterback Jayden Bradford of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He’s ranked No. 114 overall and also returned to NC State for an unofficial visit this past summer.

Burlington (N.C.) Cummings junior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is ranked No. 147 overall in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals.com has Burlington (N.C.) Cummings junior wide receiver and return man Jonathan Paylor at No. 147 overall in the country. He’s been a regular visitor to NC State over the last year 18 months. NC State offered junior tackle Josiah Thompson of Dillon (S.C.) High, who is ranked No. 153 overall. The Wolfpack were among the first to prioritize Allen (Texas) High quarterback Michael Hawkins, who is ranked No. 167 in the country. NC State also has offered quarterback Jake Merklinger of Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day, who is ranked No. 182. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior wide receiver Jordan Shipp was recently at NC State for an unofficial visit, and he’s ranked No. 202 in the country. The state of North Carolina is deep at wide receiver, with Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior Alex Taylor ranked No. 216, and Charlotte Christian’s Micah Gilbert right behind at No. 217. The Wolfpack have offered Taylor, but not yet Gilbert, who is the younger brother of NFL cornerback Mark Gilbert of Fayetteville, N.C. Loganville (Ga.) Grayson junior tight end/athlete Kylan Fox is ranked No. 233 overall in the country. He unofficially visited NC State for a June camp.