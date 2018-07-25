The momentum N.C. State has picked up on the recruiting trail is paying immediate dividends and it comes in the form of Rivals250 defensive back Shyheim Battle . The Rocky Mount, N.C. star detailed his decision to chose the Wolfpack over Clemson.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I've done a lot of thinking since I've been down in Mexico for USA Football and I was just thinking N.C. State has been been with me for a while and they've all been by to see me," Battle said. "Coach Doeren, the rest of the coaches, and I have built a strong relationship. Coach Barlow and coach Hux have been talking to me a lot. When I've gone up there it always felt like home and they have much love for me. I just kept wondering why I've waited so long to go here because I know they've always been there waiting on me and always wanted me. I kept turning them away and that's all done with now. It's where I want to go and I know they are going to treat me well. I know I have to come in working but I'm going to hold up my side and they are going to hold up their side.



"Coach Barlow came by to see me every chance he had," he said. "I can't even count how many times he's stopped by. I've been up to N.C. State multiple times. I've been there more than any other school and every time I visited there was something different. I just felt more at home every time, coach Barlow showed me something new, I built a better and better relationship with him, and I watch practice a couple times. I feel like I'll be a good fit there.

"I believe I will become a factor there early on but that's not the only thing I'm thinking about right now," said Battle. "Of course I'd like to play early but I'm still going to work. I'm not just going to sit back and relax like I have it made. That's not the case. I knew I would have to go in working regardless of the school I chose.

"I was checking out N.C. State's recruiting class," he said. "They have a good class coming in and coach Doeren was telling me that I'll have three big guys up front on defense (four-stars Joshua Harris, Savion Jackson, and C.J. Clark) putting pressure on the quarterback and that means more interceptions for me. I put that into perspective. I know a couple of the guys in the recruiting class and they've been telling me they could use me there with them.

"I'm shutting my recruitment down," Battle said. "I'm a hard commitment to N.C. State. No more visits and everything is closed down."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Battle is a very important addition for N.C. State's recruiting class. Not only is he the most talented of the four defensive backs committed to the Wolfpack but he is also the most versatile. Because Battle has the physical tools of a safety and the skillset of a cornerback, he will give the N.C. State coaching staff a lot of flexibility when scheming for opposing offenses. Battle is the 16th in-state commitment for N.C. State. For comparison's sake, North Carolina has four-star in-state commitments, Duke has five, and Wake Forest has five.