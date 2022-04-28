 Noah Rogers hasn't been one for doing many interviews but the Rolesville High star is about to enter an important stage.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 10:01:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR Noah Rogers 'dialed in' on four schools

Adam Friedman
Rivals.com

Noah Rogers hasn't been one for doing many interviews but the Rolesville, N.C., star is about to enter an important phase of his recruitment.

NC State has been a mainstay in his recruitment but Ohio State, Clemson, and North Carolina are serious contenders as well. In what could be a lead up to a commitment, Rogers is looking at taking at least three visits during the month of June.


Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers is ranked No. 68 overall in the country by Rivals.com.
Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers is ranked No. 68 overall in the country by Rivals.com.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}