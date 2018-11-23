Recruiting between NC State and North Carolina has become a hot-button issue lately, perhaps because UNC head coach Larry Fedora might be fighting to keep his job and the Pack’s domination of in-state recruiting in the 2019 class may be adding to the pressure on Fedora.

NC State has landed 15 of the top 50 players in the state and 17 overall verbal commitments from in-state products. UNC only has three natives in its class, and just one is ranked in the top 50 — athlete Coleman Reich at No. 49. Among the 17 in-state pledges for NC State, at least 10 had offers at one point from UNC. Conversely none of UNC's three commits were recruited by the Wolfpack.

When the two teams meet Saturday in Chapel Hill, it’s been Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren’s experience that the game outcome is less than likely to be a determining factor.

“I think it’s selective,” Doeren said. “I think there are some players that are between us and them and these games can matter. Sometimes they don’t. Sometimes there are other factors in play that matter more in the outcome of the game. I’d say in most cases that’s true. They are putting a lot of their attention into what matters to them and their families.”

There are also the fair share of converts. NC State starting sophomore cornerback Chris Ingram was one of them. When he was a freshman at Mooresville (N.C.) High he picked up offers from both UNC and NC State. Ingram admits he grew up liking UNC, but the conversion to NC State was not difficult.

“The vibe and all the coaches and the relationships I built with the coaches here I knew that NC State was the spot for me,” Ingram said.

The recruiting battles can be intense. Ingram noted that the area recruiter for UNC on more than one occasion would try to get Ingram to commit to taking a visit to Chapel Hill.

In hindsight, it’s probably good that Ingram did not make the switch. The most infamous recruit to commit to one school and sign with its rival instead was A.J. Davis, a cornerback from Northern Durham (N.C.) High who memorably was won over by former NC State head coach Chuck Amato to the chagrin of former UNC coach John Bunting.

Davis, one of the most prized prospects nationally in the 2002 class, would start 23 games for the Pack and was picked in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He bounced around on a few practice squads but never made an active roster.

The history of those who switched between NC State and UNC since Davis conjures up theories of a potential curse:

• In 2007, defensive end Linwan Euwell from SouthWest Edgecombe High in Pinetops, N.C. switched from NC State to UNC after the Pack fired Amato. His first fall at UNC he blew out his knee, and then later in his career was among the players held out for academic reasons during the numerous UNC scandals, although he was reinstated after five games. He never had more than five tackles in a season, and never beat NC State.

• Three years later, Shelby (N.C.) Crest Reggie Wilkins, a dynamic athlete, first picked UNC, then NC State and went back to UNC shortly before signing day. He caught four passes as a freshman for the Heels, but then broke his hip a year later and ended up at Winston-Salem State.

• In an oddity in the 2010 class, UNC signed two players who never made it to Chapel Hill but instead came to NC State, albeit later. Defensive tackle Carlos Gray and linebacker Ty Linton both signed with NCSU, the former after spending a year at a prep school and the latter after an unsuccessful try of baseball. Neither lasted long at NC State, with Gray choosing unsuccessfully to turn pro early.

Gray was murdered this past May in his hometown of Pinson, Ala.

• In the 2012 class, quarterback James Summers, a lifelong Wolfpack fan at Greensboro (N.C.) Page High, had a huge senior season and became a four-star prospect. He also became a quick priority for the newly-hired Larry Fedora at UNC. Summers switched, but he never made it to Chapel Hill. After a detour to junior college he played at East Carolina.

NC State suffered a similar fate in the 2012 class with defensive end Desmond Owino from Raleigh’s Sanderson High. Owino and offensive guard Bryce Kennedy from Pinecrest High in Southern Pines, N.C., both switched to NC State after Chapel Hill head coach Butch Davis was let-go and interim coach Everett Withers was not retained. Owino went to a JC before going to Jacksonville State.

Kennedy made it to NC State but was a mainly a career reserve.

• Four-star offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt Jr. from Durham (N.C.) Hillside High made the switch from UNC to NC State in the fall of 2014, but McGirt’s career at NC State thus far has been plagued by a nagging knee injury and next year will be his final chance to start.

• Last winter, four-star linebacker Payton Wilson from Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High switched from UNC to NC State, and then he suffered a knee injury in the summer that kept him out for this season.

Thus the morale is take nothing for granted when it comes to recruiting between rivals and let the results speak for themselves on the field.