N.C. state just picked up Farrar. Who does Keatts fill the rest of the class out with and how likely do they get all 3 of Cam Thomas, Cam hayes and josh hall?

Kevin Keatts would love close out his 2020 class with Cam Thomas, Cam Hayes and Josh Hall. Nick Farrar’s commitment didn’t cause a giant commotion in the recruiting world last week, but he is the type of big man that programs need in order to have success at the highest level. He is tough, hard-nosed and will do the little things.

From there, Keatts needs a big-time lead guard and that could easily be Hayes. A member of the 2021 class, I would not be surprised if chose to reclassify into the 2020 class. If Hayes does reclassify, it will come later this year. NC State should be thought of as the leader, with Louisville not far behind. If North Carolina offers, that could change things in Hayes' recruitment.



Hall will not decide until the spring, but will he take an official visit to Raleigh early next month. If he did choose to end his recruitment abruptly, the Wolfpack would be the likeliest landing spot.

Lastly, Thomas has been an NC State lean for a while, but the longer things have gone, the less likely it seems he will end up in Raleigh. Look for UConn with Thomas, as the Huskies have picked up ground with him of late.

NC State will land two of the three mentioned above, with Hayes and Hall the likeliest. The Wolfpack are also heavily in the mix for Henry Coleman, John Hugley, Deivon Smith and Tristan Maxwell.

