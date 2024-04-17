FORT MILL, S.C. – The third stop of the Rivals Camp Series landed in Charlotte this past weekend as prospects from around the region – and some from outside of it – came to compete. Here are the five programs that should be pleased, based on what recruits said and how top targets performed.

GEORGIA

Noah Clark

Georgia has plenty to be excited about on the recruiting trail and it had a number of targets at the camp on Sunday. Led by Offensive Line MVP Pierre Dean Jr., the trenches were loaded with big-time Georgia targets in the 2026 class. Dean is constantly hearing the recruiting pitch from his older brother and current Bulldog Jared Wilson. Desmond Green, a four-star guard in the 2026 class, is a major Georgia target as well. He enjoyed his recent visit to Athens. The Bulldogs are pursuing Rivals250 defensive end Zion Elee from Maryland and North Carolina defensive tackle Noah Clark. It’s still early in their recruitments but they’re taking a close look at the Georgia program. Savion Hiter, the top-ranked running back in the 2026 class, had a lot of good things to say about his time at Georgia earlier this year. The Bulldogs recently hosted Je’rel Bolder and it seems like they have a lot of momentum with the Wide Receiver MVP from Sunday.

NC STATE

Gus Ritchey

There were a number of top targets for NC State at the camp on Sunday but the eyes of Wolfpack fans were focused on Gus Ritchey. The in-state tight end commit continues to get bigger and has become one of the more vocal prospects in NC State’s 2025 recruiting class. He has his official visit to NC State locked in for June 21. Joining him that weekend will be a number of top targets, including receivers Malik Clark and Je’rel Bolder, who won MVP on Sunday. Top 2026 targets such as Samari Matthews, Thomas Davis Jr., Noah Clark, Elijah Littlejohn, Javon Gilmore and others had plenty of good things to say about the Wolfpack. Each of them have been on campus in the last few months and continue to build relationships with the coaching staff.

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina quarterback commit Bryce Baker had an excellent showing on Sunday and came away with the Quarterback MVP award. The Rivals250 prospect is the highest-ranked prospect in North Carolina's recruiting class and it seems like he is quietly recruiting others to join him. Keep an eye on Baker’s teammate Jaire Richuburg. The in-state receiver obviously has great timing with Baker and has the measurables that should allow him to play a lot in Chapel Hill. On the defensive side of the ball, plenty of top 2026 targets made waves on Sunday. In-state defensive lineman Aiden Harris came away with the Defensive Line MVP award and should see his stock rise in the next rankings update. His teammate and Rivals250 prospect Thomas Davis Jr. was one of the better linebackers on Sunday. Highly ranked cornerback Samari Matthews is keeping an eye on the Tar Heels as well, and local Rivals250 defensive tackle Noah Clark has already shown a lot of interest in North Carolina.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Samari Matthews

The Gamecocks have their spring game this coming weekend and there was plenty of good news for South Carolina coming out of Sunday's camp. Highly ranked 2026 cornerback Samari Matthews is very high on the Gamecocks and it wouldn't be out of the question to call them his leader at this point. South Carolina is also making great headway with in-state receiver Malik Clark. It will be interesting to see how his official visit goes in June. Speaking of receivers, 2026 pass catchers Dyzier Carter and Jordon Gidron have the Gamecocks among their top contenders. Class of 2026 offensive linemen such as Rivals250 guard Darius Gray, four-star guard Desmond Green and emerging guard Scottland Dover are excited about everything happening with the South Carolina program.

VIRGINIA TECH