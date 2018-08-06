NC State senior running back Reggie Gallaspy has never had to carry the football more than 14 times in a game. That should change this season.

Gallaspy set his career-high for carries with 14 rushes for 77 yards in a 45-34 loss to North Carolina in 2015. He reached double figures in carries last year in seven contests, including 13 rushing attempts for 27 yards in the 35-28 defeat vs. South Carolina in Charlotte. The 5-foot-11, 235-pounder rotated with Nyheim Hines and at times Jaylen Samuels, and finished with 116 carries for 506 yards and seven touchdowns his junior year.

With Hines now playing on the Indianapolis Colts and Samuels on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the time to shine is now for Gallaspy.

“I think this is the best place he’s been both physically and mentally,” Doeren said. “He is definitely our starting running back. How much everyone else factors in is how much they prove here.”

Gallaspy was a superstar at Greensboro (N.C.) Southern Guilford High, rushing for almost 7,000 yards in his prep career. The Rivals.com four-star prospect rushed 349 times for 3,318 yards and 52 touchdowns his senior year. He’s been beset with injuries and other priorities in his life while at NC State, but understands this is his last chance to leave an impressive mark.

“Having a child a couple of years ago, and all the things that can put on a players life, and dealing with multiple injuries,” Doeren said. “I think he’s in a good place. He’s in good shape and understands what is at stake. The stakes are higher when you have a child.”

One underrated aspect — and not to the NCSU coaches — that works in Gallaspy’s favor is his prowess in pass protection at running back.

“He has been big on third downs for us,” Doeren said. “Last year, he was incredible on third down blitz pickup. For [quarterback] Ryan [Finley], it’s like having another starting offensive lineman back there for him. He trusts him so much with who he is going to block and pick up, and the way he does it.”

Redshirt freshman Nakia Robinson Jr. and true freshmen Ricky Person Jr. and Trent Pennix will have to go grow up fast to provide depth behind Gallaspy. Both Person and Pennix arrived to NC State with good reputations at catching the football.

“That is what we look for when we recruit,” Doeren said. “We want guys who can catch the ball out of the backfield and move around in the slot.”

Replacing Hines on offense is one of the keys going into the season, and so is replenishing the defensive line, which has four players get drafted in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft. Doeren said redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Shug Frazier has returned to practice.

“I like their mindset,” Doeren said. “I think they have a chip on their shoulder.”

NC State is counting on senior defensive end Darian Roseboro to enjoy a breakout season. He had 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last year.

“He wants to be like Ryan [Finley],” said Doeren on Roseboro’s NFL dreams. “He wants to be a high pick and one of the better players in the country at his position. I think he understands by coming back, he has given himself that kind of opportunity.”

An up-and-coming freshman redshirt defensive lineman has also caught Doeren’s eye of late.

“Ibrahim Kante is a guy that has really played well on the D-Line the last two days,” Doeren said. “In the spring, he was bad. The development is happening with some of those guys.”