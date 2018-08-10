Matthew Dayes rushed for 1,166 yards for NC State in 2016, and Nyheim Hines went for 1,112 yards last year in setting the standard for the Wolfpack.



The primary backup for both of those seasons was Reggie Gallaspy Jr. The former four-star product from Southern Guilford High, the High Point, N.C. native rushed for 505 yards and a score in 2017, while complementing Hines, and he did it at less than 100 percent.

Offseason knee surgery caused him to miss spring practices, but Gallaspy has entered fall camp full speed and ready to go.

“I was a little nicked up last year,” Gallaspy said. “Playing through real small injuries, tried my best to do whatever I could to fight through and I’ve come back and healthy now. I feel like now it’s just make sure I build my wind back up to the point where I can carry the load like Nyheim did, like Dayes did.”

Carrying the load is the opportunity Gallaspy has been waiting to receive. He described himself as a naturally patient person, noting one example when he proved skeptics wrong in high school.

Some felt that Gallaspy may have underwhelmed his junior season despite still rushing for 1,704 yards and 26 touchdowns. He answered the critics in resounding fashion, running 349 times for 3,318 yards and 52 scores as a senior.

“A lot of people were saying things about me, I ignored the noise and did everything I could, and my senior year I ran for over 3,000 yards,” Gallaspy recalled. “It’s the same process here.”

Regaining his strength was a process. He worked with the training staff to try different things and found a good formula that allowed him to be ready for the start of preseason camp. He noted it was not until after the spring game that he felt 100 percent.

“I did everything I could to stay in the training room, keep my head down, keep grinding,” he noted.

That work sets the stage for Gallaspy’s final chance to leave his mark, following in the footsteps of Dayes, who is now with the Cleveland Browns, and Hines, about to start his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I feel like this is my time,” Gallaspy stated. “I’ve been humble, waiting my turn and now my turn is here, so it’s time for me to take advantage of it.”