NC State redshirt freshman OLB Daejuan Thompson to transfer
NC State redshirt freshman Daejuan Thompson had a hard time cracking the two-deep at linebacker this season, and will enter the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 4.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder added 20 pounds and appeared in five games the last two years. He played in four games on special teams in 2022, and had three tackles and a forced fumble.
Thompson only managed nine snaps against Marshall this season, all on special teams.
Thompson was a standout for Whiteville (N.C.) High, and quickly committed to NC State on June 8, 2021, a few weeks after being offered. He picked the Wolfpack over Duke, Tennessee, Buffalo, East Carolina, Florida International and Georgia State.
Thompson was selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas at outside linebacker and was named first-team all-conference his senior year. Thompson finished with 115 tackles (75 solo), 31 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and nine passes broken up.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE