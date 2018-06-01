NC State was the first school to offer three-star receiver Keyon Lesane from Butler High in Matthew, N.C., a scholarship, and Lesane rewarded that loyalty with a verbal commitment Friday evening.

"100 percent," Lesane confirmed in a text message to The Wolfpacker.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Lesane had been on NC State's campus this week for an unofficial visit. He also made multiple trips to Raleigh during the winter and spring, including when receiving his offer in January.

North Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia were among Lesane's other offers. He becomes the Wolfpack's seventh verbal commitment in the 2019 class, six of whom are from the state of North Carolina.

In addition to football, Lesane has a background in wrestling. He qualified for state as a freshman at Butler.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Lesane's decision.